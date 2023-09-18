‘This was not a random act;’ Ga. deputies searching for 2 suspects accused of shooting 17-year-old

Two men are on the run after officials say they are accused of shooting a teenager.

Spalding County sheriff officials said on Sept. 14, deputies received reports of a person shot on Sammy Circle.

When deputies arrived, they located 17-year-old Tavares Pough, who had been shot multiple times.

Pough was taken to the hospital stable.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

“This was not a random act; these people knew each other,” he said. “It appears that this shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between suspects and the victim. There is every indication that the incident was planned by the suspects before they arrived at the house, and it was their mission to shoot Mr. Pough.”

Deputies have not specified the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Caley Bowen Friday morning and charged her with party to a crime, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Deputies are still searching for the following suspects:

Javante Shaquill Wideman-Gowan, 30, is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael O. Eke, 25, is charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Authorities said the two suspects are believed to be in a grey Toyota Camry with the Georgia license plate RMX 6293. The car may have been seen in the Clayton County area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Ciara Belcher at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.

