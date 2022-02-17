'Not a random act of violence': Police release more details on Leesburg shooting

LEESBURG — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a Wednesday shooting in Leesburg.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Montclair Road.

One man was found injured on the front porch of his residence. He was transported to UF Health Leesburg and was later pronounced dead. The LCSO has since identified him as 41-year-old Jammy Casteel.

Casteel was one of two killed in the incident, according to the LCSO. The other, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified.

Read earlier coverage: Lake County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident that left two dead

In the news this week: Jeremy Main defense experts: Mental illness led to daughter's drowning death

More in local crime: Missing cremains, forged receipts, misuse of city funds: Charges pile up in Fruitland Park

According to the LCSO, this was not a random act of violence. Detectives believe that the unidentified person was brought to Casteel's home in a vehicle that fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The LCSO does not yet have a description of the vehicle.

The LCSO is encouraging anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS. In order to be eligible for a cash reward, the tip must be submitted through CRIMELINE.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake Sheriff's Office releases more details about Leesburg shooting