NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Samuel Alito
    Samuel Alito
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
  • Amy Coney Barrett
    Amy Coney Barrett
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

New Tennessee abortion pill law doesn’t ban Plan B

CLAIM: Newly signed legislation in Tennessee “banned Plan B and made it a crime punishable by a $50,000 fine to order it.”

THE FACTS: The law does not ban Plan B or emergency contraceptives used to reduce the risk of pregnancy after sex. It imposes strict penalties for distributing abortion pills — which are different from Plan B — via mail or delivery services and also bars pharmacists from dispensing the drugs. A tweet spreading the erroneous information about the new law spread widely in recent days, gaining tens of thousands of shares and likes before it was deleted. “Tennessee just banned Plan B and made it a crime punishable by a $50,000 fine to order it,” read the tweet from Pam Keith, an attorney and Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Florida in 2020. But that’s not what the legislation does. Keith did not respond to a request for comment, but suggested in a later tweet that she misunderstood the law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed HB 2416 into law last week. As The Associated Press reported, the legislation further regulates how abortion pills can be distributed. The law requires that a medical clinician be physically present when such pills are distributed — and bars them from being delivered by mail or dispensed by a pharmacist. It adds harsh penalties for providers who violate the provisions, including potential felony charges or a fine of up to $50,000. The bill specifically refers to “abortion-inducing drugs” that are provided with the aim of “terminating the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a patient.” That’s not the same as Plan B. Dr. John Schorge, professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, noted in an email that Plan B medications are “basically oral contraceptives which in normal circumstances are given to regulate periods, prevent pregnancy and can have other health benefits.” They’re available as an emergency contraceptive to prevent pregnancy — sometimes referred to as a “morning after” option. The office of state Rep. Debra Moody, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said in an emailed statement that the “Tennessee General Assembly did not ban Plan B. We passed a law banning mail-order abortions.” “The new law simply says that a patient must meet in-person with a qualified physician in order to get a prescription for an abortion-inducing drug,” the statement said. The legislation will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Use of abortion pills has been rising in the U.S. since 2000 when the FDA approved mifepristone — the main drug used in medication abortions. More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills, rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report with additional reporting from Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee.

___

Posts misattribute CDC quote in Supreme Court draft on abortion

CLAIM: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett cited a need for a “domestic supply of infants” in a leaked draft opinion for a decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

THE FACTS: The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, and the term appears in a footnote quoting a 2008 document about adoption data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following the leak in early May of Alito’s draft opinion — signaling that the court may be about to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion — social media users and bloggers seized on its inclusion of the term “domestic supply of infants.” Many correctly attributed the phrase to a footnote quoting the CDC on the document’s 33rd page, and have noted that it appears in a section that echoes remarks made by Barrett during December arguments in the case, which is challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. But others are falsely conflating the two. “BREAKING: In a brief re abortion, Supreme court Justices Amy Coney Barrett/Alito’s Draft, said US needs a ‘domestic supply of infants’ to meet needs of parents seeking to adopt — that those who would otherwise abort must be made to carry to term — giving children up for adoption,” reads one post with more than 35,000 retweets on Twitter and also spread widely as a screenshot on Facebook. “Justice Amy Coney Barrett Wants To Overturn Roe To Create A ‘Domestic Supply Of Infants’ For Adoption,” said a headline on a widely-shared blog post, although the post itself never actually mentions Barrett. The opinion, which was published by Politico on May 2 and later confirmed as authentic by the court, states that it is a first draft penned by Alito and circulated to other justices in February. In one portion of the draft, Alito outlines “arguments about modern developments” he says are used by Americans who believe abortion should be restricted. Among others, he lists “that States have increasingly adopted safe haven laws, which generally allow women to drop off babies anonymously; and that a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.” The last sentence cites a footnote, which quotes a 2008 CDC report about the demand for adoption in the U.S., reading: “(N)early 1 million women were seeking to adopt children in 2002 (i.e., they were in demand for a child), whereas the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted had become virtually nonexistent.” This is the only use of the term “domestic supply of infants” in the opinion. Alito does not mention Barrett, but several articles about the draft opinion have noted that his mention of safe-haven laws is similar to a comment she made during the case in December, when she suggested such laws mean pregnant people can’t be forced into parenthood. “Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem?” asked Barrett, who has long expressed personal opposition to abortion. She noted the pregnancy would still be “an infringement on bodily autonomy,” but added, “it seems to me that the choice more focused would be between, say, the ability to get an abortion at 23 weeks or the state requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion,” according to a transcript. It remains unclear if the draft will reflect the court’s final decision and opinion. The Supreme Court’s public information office did not return a request for comment on the false claims.

___

No ruling yet in Dominion lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani

CLAIM: Election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems lost its lawsuits against attorney Sidney Powell and former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

THE FACTS: Legal records show that Dominion’s defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani are ongoing in May 2022. Still, social media users are reviving a year-old false claim that Dominion Voting Systems lost the lawsuits. “ABSENT from the News,” read a tweet shared more than 18,000 times. “Dominion LOST their law suits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.” In January 2021, Dominion Voting Systems filed the lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell, claiming the lawyers falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. The suits sought more than $1.3 billion in damages from Giuliani and the same sum from Powell. Lawyers for Giuliani and Powell have both requested through attorneys that the suits be dismissed. A judge denied those motions. Neither case had a verdict as of May 11, 2022. There is no evidence of the widespread fraud that Trump and his allies claimed occurred in the 2020 election. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states found far too few cases to make a difference in the election. Republican and Democratic election officials certified the election as valid, and a clear majority of Congress confirmed that President Joe Biden won.

— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.

___

Video spreads false claims about immigrants

CLAIM: Immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who come from Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and El Salvador are “twice as likely” to commit crime than U.S.-born citizens.

THE FACTS: Research shows that immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission actually commit crimes at lower rates in comparison to citizens born in the country. A video from 2018 featuring two prominent conservative activists making claims about immigrants coming into the U.S., including the claim about crime, has resurfaced and is circulating widely on social media. In the clip, Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, and Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, are speaking to a live audience about immigration and calling for a border wall. But experts say many of the claims they make to support their argument are false or misleading. The video, shared on Facebook on Sunday, has since been viewed over 2 million times. It was originally recorded at an event at Stanford University in 2018 where both Kirk and Owens spoke. Among the claims was the assertion that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from specific countries are more likely to commit crime than citizens born in the U.S. But experts say no evidence supports the notion. “It is false. Very false and troubling,” said Denise Gilman, director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. “There is a lot of empirical evidence that goes in the other direction.” “Almost every reputable report that I have seen has found that immigrants commit crimes at a lower rate than native born U.S. citizens,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor at Cornell University who teaches immigration law. Yale-Loehr cited a 2020 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal. The study used data from the Texas Department of Public Safety and found that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally have “substantially lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants across a range of felony offenses." When asked to provide evidence for Kirk’s claim, Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, pointed to a 2018 news story about a report from the Crime Prevention Research Center, a conservative nonprofit, which found that immigrants between the ages of 15 and 35 who were living in the U.S. illegally accounted for almost 8% of Arizona’s prison population, despite being around 2% of the state’s population. The report also concluded that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are significantly more likely to be convicted of crime than “other Arizonans.” But the paper has “significant problems,” Gilman wrote in an email to the AP. She noted that the paper was not peer-reviewed and that the author failed to account for prosecutors’ potential bias against immigrants. "It may well be that migrants do not commit more crimes but are instead prosecuted at higher rates,” Gilman wrote. “The whole methodology is very questionable and the basic explanation of the method is not sound,” Ingrid Eagly, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in an email to the AP. Ernesto Castañeda, director of the Immigration Lab at American University, wrote in an email that the finding that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are overrepresented in Arizona’s prisons “does not mean they were committing more or worse crime.”

— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coleen Rooney: My online post was a last resort

    Mrs Rooney is giving evidence at the High Court after being sued for libel by Rebekah Vardy.

  • Raging wildfire lights night sky in California

    STORY: Eyewitness footage showed Laguna Niguel sky lit up in red as fires raged.Residents of around 900 houses were under evacuation in coastal California and one firefighter was injured when a wildfire fire torched about 200 acres in Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, Orange County officials said.In New Mexico, meanwhile, more than 300 homes and other buildings have been destroyed in wildfires burning since early last month. As westerly winds picked up Thursday, firefighters torched fire breaks and set up sprinkler systems to save ranches and homes around 15 miles (24 km) south of Angel Fire, a ski resort town.To the south, residents returned to the rubble of homes built on land that has been in their families since before the area became part of the United States in the mid-19th century.The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire began in part with a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service that went out of control on April 6. The blaze then merged with a separate fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.The wildfire, on track to become the largest in New Mexico's history, has burned over 259,810 acres (105,141 hectares), or about two thirds the size of Greater London. The fire is 29% contained.U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid for fire recovery efforts.

  • Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence Thomas: ‘Why are you such a hater?’

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) this week blasted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for his stance on a number of issues facing the court, including abortion rights. “Let me ask this question of brother Thomas,” Jeffries said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week. “Why are you such a hater? Hate on civil rights. Hate…

  • America's biggest companies with female CEOs have little to say on abortion rights

    Most of the country’s top female-led companies have little, if nothing right now, to say about the possibility that within a month or so, women in at least nine U.S. states could lose their right to obtain an abortion.

  • Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

    The baby formula shortage gave the Fox News host a platform to show off her staggering forgetfulness.

  • People Who Were Stuck In Comas Are Sharing What It Was Actually Like, And I Truly Have No Words

    "I was in a medically induced coma for six weeks. There were times I was fully conscious, but I couldn't open my eyes, couldn't move a muscle, and couldn't speak. It was terrifying."View Entire Post ›

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO, indicating that Turkey could use its status as a member of the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two countries. “We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland carefully, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Erdogan told reporters. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by citing Sweden and other Scandinavian countries’ alleged support for Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

    "DON'T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans," a veterans group hit back at the extremist North Carolina Republican.

  • Gov. Newsom announces $18B inflation relief plan ahead of May budget revision

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a proposed $18.1 billion spending package to help Californians with rising inflation. The “centerpiece” of the proposal is $11.5 billion in tax refunds. This includes sending $400 checks to every eligible registered vehicle owner, capped at two checks per person.

  • By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

    A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.

  • This is the $13 billion US Navy aircraft carrier Trump constantly complained looked 'really bad,' according to his former defense chief

    Trump's former defense secretary said that he had tried to address Trump's complaints about the ship many times but eventually just gave up.

  • Fmr. WH Comms. Dir. Alyssa Farah debates abortion on “The View”: “At what point does a baby in the womb have rights?”

    A woman's right to choose to have an abortion resurfaced as a top political and cultural topic in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling that the Court would overturn the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. Democrats recently attempted to codify Roe v. Wade through legislation, but the vote failed in the Senate. Goldberg launched into Farah after Farah posed the question, “At what point does a baby in the womb have rights?” Goldberg pointed out that what Farah thought that point was didn’t matter.

  • Finland's president has a message for Russia as it inches closer to joining NATO: 'You caused this'

    Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday if Moscow wonders why Helsinki is moving toward joining NATO then Russia should "look at the mirror."

  • Melania Trump was 'so offended' Anna Wintour didn't reach out before a 2016 Trump Tower visit that the former first lady ignored her, a new book says

    According to "Anna: The Biography," author Amy Odell claims Melania Trump felt snubbed by Anna Wintour when she visited Donald after his victory.

  • China opposes semiconductor bill because it will give U.S. advantage -U.S. commerce chief

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday the Chinese government opposes an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing because it will give the United States more of a competitive punch. On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers will open formal negotiations on a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito asked Raimondo at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing about a Reuters story and other reports that China had been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups to fight against China-related bills in Congress.

  • North Korea said it is suffering an explosive outbreak of 'fever' with 350,000 cases — just one day after announcing its first ever COVID case

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the massive outbreak showed a "grave sign of lapses in our anti-epidemic system," state media reported.

  • Rand Paul objection delays $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) hit the brakes Thursday on bipartisan hopes that the Senate could quickly pass nearly $40 billion in Ukraine aid before leaving town for the week. Paul objected to a deal offered by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that would have set up votes on…

  • Dyess fire chief offers new details on last month’s massive B-1B bomber fire

    Flames on the bomber's left side reached as high as 75 feet when fire crews arrived.