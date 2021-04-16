NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

  • FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden visits with C.J. Brown, right, and Clement Brown, the son and father of the owner of Three Thirteen, as Biden arrives to shop for his grandchildren at the store in Detroit. On Friday, April. 16, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • FILE- This April 8, 2021 file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccination being administered in Kent, Ohio. On Friday, April. 16, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming COVID-19 vaccines are called Luciferase, have the patent number 060606 and come from a digital program called Inferno. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
  • FILE - In this April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip death, in England. On Friday, April. 16, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that when the British news outlet Sky News tweeted a video interview with Prince Andrew, the FBI responded with its own tweet, saying, “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?” (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions witnesses during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. On Friday, April 16 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that a photo showed Gaetz as a senior in high school with a mullet hairstyle and a tuxedo. The image is not genuine. A reverse-image search revealed Gaetz’s face was superimposed onto a different man’s portrait, which has been circulating as a meme online for at least 11 years. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
1 / 4

NOT REAL NEWS

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden visits with C.J. Brown, right, and Clement Brown, the son and father of the owner of Three Thirteen, as Biden arrives to shop for his grandchildren at the store in Detroit. On Friday, April. 16, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Photo shows Biden with young boy in Detroit, not George Floyd’s son

CLAIM: A photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son.

THE FACTS: The young boy in the photo with Biden is not George Floyd’s son. Social media users shared the falsely identified photo during the murder trial this week of the Minnesota police officer charged with killing Floyd last May. “U.S. President Joe Biden kneels down to beg George Floyd’s son for forgiveness,” a Facebook user who posted the photo falsely claimed. The false claims also circulated on Twitter. In fact, the photo was taken on Sept. 9, 2020, and shows Biden in Detroit with a boy named C.J. Brown. His father, Clement Brown Jr., owns Three Thirteen, a clothing store in the city. Photographer Chip Somodevilla took the photo for Getty Images. Associated Press photographer Patrick Semansky also took a photo of Biden and C.J. from a similar angle that day. That photo also shows the boy’s grandfather, Clement Brown. Biden reportedly went to the store to shop for his grandchildren. He was campaigning in Michigan at the time. Chauvin, 45, a white officer, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25.

— Arijeta Lajka

___

North Carolina murder suspect falsely tied to George Floyd

CLAIM: George Floyd’s younger brother Dejywan Floyd was arrested for murder in North Carolina.

THE FACTS: George Floyd, who died while being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, does not have a younger brother named Dejywan. As Philonise Floyd, 39, George Floyd’s brother, testified on Monday in Chauvin’s murder trial, erroneous claims circulated on social media saying Floyd’s younger brother had been arrested for murder in North Carolina. “Why isn’t this on the NEWS Channels? George Floyd’s younger brother, Dejywan Floyd, has been arrested in North Carolina for a ‘road rage’ shooting of a white couple, killing the mother of six sitting in the passenger seat,” a Facebook post circulating on Monday falsely stated. The Associated Press reported April 1 that Dejywan Floyd, 29, a North Carolina man, was charged with first-degree murder in the March 25 fatal shooting of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach when Floyd allegedly fired multiple shots from his car into Eberly’s car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton. Ryan Eberly was not injured. Robeson County sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Associated Press that he is not aware of any relation between Dejywan Floyd and George Floyd. “We have no information at all to confirm this is true nor do we have reason to check into it as it’s not related to our case,” Wilkins said in an email. “We have seen the rumor ourselves. The last name Floyd is very common in our county and surrounding area.” An obituary for George Floyd also makes no mention of a sibling named Dejywan. According to the obituary, George Floyd is survived by sisters Zsa-Zsa Floyd, LaTonya Floyd, Bridgett Floyd; stepsisters Camisha Carter and Constance Carter; brothers Terrance Floyd, Philonise Floyd and Rodney Floyd; and stepbrothers Deldrick Carter and Adrian Carter. The AP also reached out to Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, civil rights attorneys representing the Floyd family, but did not receive a response from either. Testimony ended Thursday in Chauvin’s trial. He did not take the stand. Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter. He is accused of pinning Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, to the pavement for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd was arrested after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.

___

COVID-19 vaccines are not called ‘Luciferase’

CLAIM: COVID-19 vaccines are called Luciferase, have the patent number 060606 and come from a digital program called Inferno.

THE FACTS: A protein used in some COVID-19 vaccine research is stirring up bogus conspiracy theories on social media as widespread posts claim the harmless enzyme luciferase has satanic associations. “Are you going to get the shot called LUCIFERASE with a patent number 060606 and digital program called INFERNO????” read a viral post on Facebook. “The CV-19 VAXX has LUCIFERASE (Lucifer Race) DNA in it,” an Instagram user wrote. “You will loose your salvation forever!!!” The posts misrepresent the enzyme, which is responsible for bioluminescence in some organisms. Luciferase is not an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is the generic term for a group of enzymes that trigger the oxidation of chemicals called luciferins, producing a visible glow. In fact, the enzymes interacting with luciferins in fireflies is what makes them light up. While luciferase is not found in COVID-19 vaccines, the enzyme has been used in some COVID-19 research, as its ability to release light can help scientists visually track how viruses and vaccines affect cells. At the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, luciferase has helped speed up diagnostic COVID-19 testing, because it allows researchers to see the presence of antibodies more quickly than they could using other methods. At the University of South Florida School of Public Health, luciferase helped researchers see how well a coronavirus proxy invaded cells, and which cells were most vulnerable. In their attempts to cast luciferase as diabolical and anti-Christian, social media users also referenced a patent with the number 060606 and a “digital program called Inferno.” There’s no chance any U.S. patent for a COVID-19 vaccine would exactly match the number 060606, because U.S. patent numbers have contained eight digits ever since the country issued its 10 millionth patent in 2018. Some of the social media posts attempted to link the COVID-19 vaccines to an international patent application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization by Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC. That patent has the number WO2020060606, which contains 060606. But the application includes no mention of vaccines or injection, instead dealing with a cryptocurrency system that uses body activity data. What’s more, the patent application was filed in June 2019, long before COVID-19 began its global spread. As for a digital program called Inferno, an internet search revealed no program related to COVID-19 vaccines by that name. Some social media users spreading false claims about the coronavirus mentioned an operating system called Inferno created in the 1990s by Lucent Technologies. There’s no basis for the claim that the operating system has anything to do with COVID-19 immunizations.

— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.

___

FBI did not reply to Sky News tweet about Prince Andrew

CLAIM: When the British news outlet Sky News tweeted a video interview with Prince Andrew, the FBI responded with its own tweet, saying, “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?”

THE FACTS: The FBI did not send this tweet. British composer Nick Harvey confirmed to The Associated Press that he created the fake tweet as a joke. An image containing the bogus tweet circulated after members of Britain's royal family reacted to the announcement that Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, had died at 99. On April 11, Sky News tweeted a video clip of an interview with Philip's son, Prince Andrew, in which he reflected on the queen’s response to her husband’s death. A fabricated image circulating widely on social media on Monday appeared to show a screenshot of that tweet, along with a wry reply tweet from the FBI. The apparent FBI tweet read, “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?” Twitter and Facebook users recognized it as a reference to Andrew’s lack of cooperation with a probe into accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Several social media users shared the image of the false tweet with posts that read: “The FBI wins Twitter today." A search on Twitter revealed that the Sky News tweet was real, but the FBI response was not. It existed only as part of the manipulated image created by Harvey. Harvey tweeted to claim ownership of the image, saying, “Of course the FBI would never actually tweet a reply like this, so I thought I’d mock it up for them instead.”

— Ali Swenson

___

‘Senior photo’ of Matt Gaetz is fabricated

CLAIM: A photo shows the Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as a senior in high school with a mullet hairstyle and a tuxedo.

THE FACTS: The image is not genuine. A reverse-image search revealed Gaetz’s face was superimposed onto a different man’s portrait, which has been circulating as a meme online for at least 11 years. The viral image resembling Gaetz shows a young man in an apparent school portrait. He wears a tuxedo and a mullet hairstyle, with blond locks that are short and curly on top but long and straight on the sides. Twitter and Facebook users shared the image this week with captions claiming it showed Gaetz as a high school senior. “Any time Matt Gaetz tweets just respond with his senior photo,” several social media users wrote. The false image amassed thousands of likes and shares as Gaetz continued to face a House Ethics Committee probe and a federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. The original image has been circulating in internet memes as far back as 2010, with captions such as, “Business on top, party on the sides.” The version of the image featuring Gaetz’s face has only circulated in recent days, as the accusations against Gaetz have appeared in media reports. A Gaetz representative with the PR firm Logan Circle Group sent The Associated Press a statement reiterating the lawmaker’s denial of the allegations and confirming the image was fake.

— Ali Swenson

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Recommended Stories

  • NIH director: Not much of a national appetite to mandate COVID vaccine

    Dr. Francis Collins reacts to health officials halting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on 'Your World'

  • Florida lawmakers send controversial "anti-riot" bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis

    Florida state lawmakers sent a bill that stiffens penalties against violent protesters to Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) desk on Thursday, according to AP.Why it matters: Opponents say the bill seeks to curtail the Black Lives Matter movement and the right to free speech and peaceably assemble. It comes amid the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd, which set off waves of protests across the country last summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt also comes after protests erupted this week in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center after a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop near Minneapolis.What they're saying: “This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished,” DeSantis said in a statement, according to AP.The ACLU of Florida called the bill "racist, unconstitutional, and anti-democratic, plain and simple.""The bill was purposely designed to embolden the disparate police treatment we have seen over and over again directed towards Black and brown people who are exercising their constitutional right to protest," said Micah Kubic, the executive director fo the ACLU of Florida. The big picture: If signed by DeSantis, the bill, which had been debated by lawmakers for weeks, would enhance penalties for crimes committed during a "riot" and would allow authorities to hold arrested protesters until a first court appearance, according to AP.It would establish new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration while making it a second-degree felony to destroy or deface any object that commemorates historical people or events, which would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.It would also limit the powers of local governments to reduce their law enforcement budgets.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SNP to force schoolchildren to 'face the UK's colonial past' in Black Lives Matter-inspired lessons

    The SNP has published plans to force Scottish schoolchildren to "face the UK's colonial past" in Black Lives Matter-inspired history lessons. Historians and teachers raised concerns that a new programme of “anti-racist education” which Nicola Sturgeon plans to roll out will present pupils with a one-sided, negative and politicised version of Britain’s history. The SNP included the pledge to commission a taxpayer-funded teaching programme inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in its manifesto for the Holyrood elections next month - which opinion polls suggest the party will almost certainly win. This would highlight “Scotland and the UK’s colonial history” and all schools would be urged to adopt it. “It is blinkered, distorting and racist to teach history through the narrow perspective proposed by the SNP,” Chris McGovern, a retired headteacher and chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said. “Humankind’s capacity for good and evil has nothing to do with skin colour. The SNP’s education policy needs to stop playing truant with truth.” The SNP manifesto makes clear the policy is motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to global prominence following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States last year. It states that the Black Lives Matter had “shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history.” Chris Whatley, Professor of Scottish History at the University of Dundee, said that while he understood why the policy had been proposed, he was concerned that only the negative aspects of the UK’s colonial history would be presented under the SNP scheme. He added that while it was clear slavery should be condemned and aspects of empire were “evil” by today’s standards, it was a “mistake” to judge history by present-day morals. "Of course slavery is to be condemned," he said. "A good history programme would recognise the importance of understanding the contexts in which this horrific trade in human beings was then conducted. "Balance too would be critical - an appreciation that empire was in many respects evil as judged by today’s standards, [but] Scotland today owes much to the gains of empire, an enterprise in which Scots actively participated." Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh, said teaching about racism had been taking place in Scottish schools since the 1980s. He added: “The important point is that teachers are very experienced in teaching contentious issues in a balanced way. It’s unfortunate when politicians don’t recognise the good work that has been done, including the work that has found a way of dealing with controversial issues objectively. "Politicians are better to leave this kind of topic to teachers, who know very well how to handle controversy sensitively.” Clare Adamson, the SNP candidate for Motherwell & Wishaw, said: “The SNP is committed to strengthening education for our young people and recognising the importance of having equality and human rights embedded in our education. “Only by listening to the very real concerns raised, and recognising and learning from our past, will we be able to properly move forward together. It is not the case that teaching on racism should be even-handed. Racism is wrong and our schools should say so. “The recent Black Lives Matter movement has shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history. “That is why I am proud that at this election, the SNP is bringing forward a bold and progressive agenda which will include funding for the development of an online programme on Scotland and the UK’s colonial history throughout the world that can be delivered to schools, and we will encourage Local Authorities to adopt the programme in all schools." In March the Telegraph revealed that Adam Smith's grave had been included in dossier of sites linked to "slavery and colonialism" by Edinburgh City Council. The 17th century Scottish Enlightenment philosopher and “father of capitalism” whose face appeared on the £20 note is buried in the city’s Canongate Kirkyard, which is controlled by the local authority.

  • Biden was right in 1983, court packing is a 'bonehead idea': Rove

    Fox News contributors Karl Rove and Andy McCarthy discuss Democrats' proposal to add four seats to the Supreme Court.

  • The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, continues

    The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, continues in Minneapolis.

  • Prince Philip Will Not Have a State Funeral, the Palace Confirms

    Due to coronavirus restrictions, the late Duke of Edinburgh will lie in state at Windsor Castle, followed by a private service at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

  • Florida Senate passes controversial 'anti-riot' bill pushed in wake of Black Lives Matter protests

    GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis championed the legislation and is expected to sign it as early as next week.

  • 'We could have gone further': Biden expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

    The moves are President Biden’s toughest and most sweeping to take aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin five months after the SolarWinds breach.

  • BMX rider Nikita Ducarroz on the Olympics and mental health awareness

    Sports Pulse: Red Bull athlete Nikita Ducarroz on the importance of talking about mental health

  • Fact check: Fentanyl present in George Floyd's system but not enough to cause his death, experts say

    A graphic shared on Facebook claims George Floyd had enough of the opioid fentanyl in his system to be fatal. This is missing context.

  • MLB’s Favorability Rating among Republicans Plummets after All-Star Game Move

    Major League Baseball’s net favorability rating among Republicans has plunged since it made the decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over a Georgia voting law, according to a new poll. While MLB enjoyed the highest favorability rating among Republicans of the four major U.S. sports leagues in mid-March — 47 percent — that number plummeted to 12 percent in a survey taken last week, according to new data from Morning Consult. MLB now sits below the NFL and NHL in terms of GOP support. In a statement earlier this month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he had “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Critics claim the new Georgia law makes it more difficult for underrepresented individuals to exercise their right to vote. Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law last month. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. Supporters have argued that the law has been misrepresented. The survey results come as Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday announced a bill to eliminate MLB’s special antitrust exemption over its decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia. Morning Consult’s Alex Silverman notes that baseball “isn’t the first sport to see its net favorability among Republicans significantly decrease as a result of … embracing social justice issues.” The report notes that the NFL’s popularity among the GOP dipped in 2017 after then-President Trump criticized players who kneeled during the national anthem, while support for the NBA hit new lows last summer after it came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Lauren Boebert says adding Supreme Court judges is an 'act of political terrorism'

    Boebert was criticizing a move by House Democrats to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices.

  • As numbers dwindle, Holocaust survivor Max Glauben worries new generations are forgetting

    Holocaust survivor Max Glauben’s memoir is a powerful tale, and a legacy of a life against hatred.

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Reasons for Sharing More Pictures of Luna Than Miles Will Make You LOL

    She gives two *very* solid reasons for the lack of Miles on her feed.

  • ‘In the Heights’ to Open Tribeca Film Festival 2021

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” will open the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in June. The musical will have its world premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights (of course) and be broadcast simultaneously across all five boroughs of New York City at outdoor screenings, the film festival said Friday. “It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Festival with ‘In the Heights,'” Miranda said. “We’re so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can’t wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community.” Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda made a name for himself on Broadway with “In the Heights,” a Tony-winning musical about Usnavi, a resident of Washington Heights in New York who has dreams of a better life. During a fateful summer, Usnavi and his family and neighbors face tough decisions that challenge their sense of hope and reveal what home truly means to them. Also Read: Tribeca Film Festival Heads Outdoors With In-Person Event in June Directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the film adaptation of “In the Heights” stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi along with a cast that includes Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Corey Hawkins and Jimmy Smits. The film was originally set for theatrical release on June 26, 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It will now be released on June 18 in theaters and on HBO Max, following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca said Friday regarding the event: “To ensure everyone’s safety, we are working closely with the New York State Department of Health to meet COVID-19 protocol.” Also Read: 'In the Heights': Blink and You'll Miss Lin-Manuel Miranda in New Grammy Trailer (Video) Last Month, the Tribeca Film Festival announced it was going ahead with its 20th-anniversary edition this June, moving screenings to outdoor venues and becoming the first major U.S. film festival held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the festival, outdoor screenings will be held in all five New York City boroughs using portable 40-foot LED screens that will travel to different venues; community screenings will be included as part of the program. Among the venues that have been confirmed so far are Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Empire Outlets in Staten Island and MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn. The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be held June 9-20. The closing film, as well as the festival’s complete lineup, will be released at a later date. Read original story ‘In the Heights’ to Open Tribeca Film Festival 2021 At TheWrap

  • The Rock's Back Muscles Will Haunt Your Dreams After His Latest Gym Flex

    "Finish your week strong."

  • Why Australia is in hysterics over a 'navy twerking' dance

    Dancers in hotpants at a military event have sparked a heated debate about women, sex and power.

  • George Floyd killing: defense rests case after Derek Chauvin declines to testify

    Both sides will make closing arguments on Monday and the case over the death of George Floyd will then go to the jury Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on 7 March 2021, where the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is underway. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Derek Chauvin declined to testify in his murder trial over the killing of George Floyd as the defence wrapped up its case after just two days of testimony. Chauvin invoked his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination as he sacrificed the chance to explain to the jury why he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes and for his lawyers to paint a more sympathetic picture of the police officer. But he also avoided a minute interrogation of his actions and thinking by the prosecution’s cross-examination. Both sides will make closing arguments on Monday and the case will then go to the jury. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The defence rested its case after a series of witnesses challenged prosecution claims that Chauvin and two other police officers were responsible for Floyd’s death by pinning him to the ground and instead blamed the 46-year-old Black man’s heart conditions and drug use. On Wednesday, the defence’s leading medical expert, Dr David Fowler, also introduced the idea that carbon monoxide from vehicle exhaust contributed to Floyd’s death. And on Thursday, the judge allowed the prosecution to recall one of its key witnesses, Dr Martin Tobin, to rebut Fowler’s testimony. Tobin challenged Fowler’s assertion that the level of carboxyhemoglobin in Floyd’s blood – carbon monoxide attached to protein which displaces oxygen – was between 10% and 18% which would have contributed to heart failure. “I believe it is not reliable,” said Tobin. Tobin said tests showed Floyd’s blood oxygen saturation was 98%, leaving just 2% for “everything else”. Last week, Tobin, a pulmonologist, told the trial that Chauvin and the other officers caused Floyd’s death by cutting his oxygen supply which caused brain damage and his heart to stop. Tobin discounted defence attempts to shift the cause of death to Floyd’s heart disease and drug use, saying that without the police officers on top of him he would not have died and that “a healthy person subjected to what Mr Floyd was subjected to would have died”. None of the charges require the prosecution to prove that Chauvin intentionally killed Floyd. To convict Chauvin of second degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, the jury must find that the accused policeman caused Floyd’s death “while committing or attempting to commit a felony offence”, meaning assault in this case. Conviction on the lesser charge of third-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, requires the jury to find Chauvin committed an “act eminently dangerous to others … without regard for human life”. The judge originally blocked the third-degree murder charge but the prosecution appealed and won its reinstatement because it increases the likelihood of a conviction if the jury is unable to agree that Chauvin was committing a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck instead of only showing disregard for his safety. Chauvin also faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter which requires prosecutors only to prove he took “an unreasonable risk” that endangered Floyd’s life. It carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The judge told the jury that it would be sequestered once it begins its deliberations. Advising them on how much to pack, he said “plan for long and hope for short”. Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

  • Ivanka Trump’s Vaccine Selfie Has Left Her Supporters Feeling Rattled

    After months of Ivanka Trump’s hiatus from Twitter, the former president’s daughter has returned to the social media platform with a splash. Ivanka’s latest tweet features photos of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — and it’s caused quite a disturbance in the Twitterverse. What’s surprising, though, is the reaction of her own supporters, who appear […]

  • U.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?

    Tristen Sweeten, a 34-year-old nurse in Utah, hopes her three children will receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through its pediatric clinical trial. Angie Ankoma, a 45-year-old Black mother of four who works in philanthropy in Rhode Island, believes trials must include diverse populations and participated in one for a COVID-19 vaccine herself. Volunteering her kids for possible inclusion in Moderna's trial was a tougher call.