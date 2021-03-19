NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

  • FILE - This Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo shows a sign for the Gold Spa massage business in Atlanta, the day after multiple people were killed at three massage spas in the Atlanta area. On Friday, March 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that on Tuesday, March 16, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long, 21, killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on his Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.” But the post is not authentic. The fictitious image began circulating Tuesday night after Long, was identified as a suspect in the mass shootings that took place at the Atlanta-area massage businesses. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, a migrant family wearing face masks crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Friday, March 18, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that President Joe Biden is not screening immigrants for COVID-19 at the border and is allowing “everyone in no matter what.” In fact, February data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Biden administration has continued to use an existing public health rule, known as Title 42, to immediately expel more than 70 percent of asylum seekers and border crossers stopped at the border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo, syringes are filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in New York. On Friday, March 18, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that COVID-19 vaccines contain aluminum, a toxic ingredient that enters the brain and causes disease. The COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States do not contain any aluminum, according to their ingredient lists. Nor do the AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines. Some Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, as well as some vaccines used against other diseases, do use tiny amounts of aluminum to help boost the immune response. This method is safe and the quantity of aluminum is trivial compared to what humans encounter elsewhere in everyday life, experts say. Aluminum has been used in vaccines since the 1930s as an adjuvant, or immune booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Pennsylvania. On Friday, March 18, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that a video of President Joe Biden was digitally altered to make it appear that he spoke to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 16, and a blurry microphone in the shot proves the video was manipulated. But the interaction between Biden and reporters was documented by multiple cameras, and the video in question was not altered. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 4

Not Real News

FILE - This Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo shows a sign for the Gold Spa massage business in Atlanta, the day after multiple people were killed at three massage spas in the Atlanta area. On Friday, March 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that on Tuesday, March 16, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long, 21, killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on his Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.” But the post is not authentic. The fictitious image began circulating Tuesday night after Long, was identified as a suspect in the mass shootings that took place at the Atlanta-area massage businesses. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Racist Facebook post attributed to Atlanta shooting suspect is fake

THE CLAIM: On Tuesday, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.”

THE FACTS: The post is not authentic. The fictitious image began circulating Tuesday night after Long was identified as a suspect in the mass shootings that took place at the Atlanta-area massage businesses. The image is designed to look like a Facebook post made by Long. It uses a picture of him, which was circulating widely in media reports Tuesday night, next to what looks like a Facebook update that accuses China of a “COVID coverup” and calls the country “THE GREATEST EVIL OF OUR TIME.” In an email, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the platform was removing the post. “We’ve confirmed that these screenshots are fake and we’re removing them from the platform for violating our policies,” Stone said in a statement. Still, the manipulated image continues to be shared by some on Twitter and Facebook. The falsified screenshot was also being picked up by outlets that serve the Korean American community, and news sites in South Korea, in their coverage of the shootings. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry earlier said that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed that four of the victims who died were of Korean descent. Tuesday’s mass shooting has raised further fear amid a surge in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

— Associated Press writer Amanda Seitz in Chicago contributed this report.

___

Claim that 9,000 border crossers were apprehended in 2020 is false

CLAIM: In all of 2020, there were only 9,000 immigrants caught at the border without legal status. So far in 2021, 108,000 entered the country.

THE FACTS: A popular Facebook post is spreading false statistics about the number of migrants apprehended at the southern border since President Joe Biden took office compared to the last year of the Trump administration. “SLEEPY JOE NOW SAYING HE INHERITED ‘A MESS’ AT THE BORDER. FACT: 9,000 ILLEGALS ALL OF 2020. SO FAR IN 2021 108,000 ENTERED U.S,” says the post, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. But those numbers are not correct. U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not document the number of individuals who were stopped but rather the number of encounters, which can reflect the same person attempting to cross more than once. Monthly statistics from CBP show that from January 1 to December, 31, 2020, the last full year of Trump’s presidency, border officials had 547,816 encounters with people trying to cross the Southwest border. Biden took office on Jan. 20. In the first two months of 2021, there were 178,883 encounters, according to CBP numbers. It is unclear where the incorrect statistics shared on social media came from. Data from CBP show that more than 70 percent of encounters at the border in February resulted in immediate expulsions.

— Associated Press writer Jude Joffe-Block in Phoenix contributed this report.

__

Video of Biden with reporters was not digitally altered

CLAIM: Video of President Joe Biden was digitally altered to make it appear that he spoke to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 16, and a blurry microphone in the shot proves the video was manipulated.

THE FACTS: The interaction between Biden and reporters was documented by multiple cameras, including an Associated Press photographer, and the video in question was not altered. False claims circulated on Twitter and TikTok stating that a video of Biden talking to reporters before boarding Marine One had been doctored to make it appear that he took questions from the press. The bogus claim is the latest to be spread by conspiracy theorists who say Biden is not the president or that he is incapable of speaking to the press. Biden was on his way to Chester, Pennsylvania, to argue that his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package can help boost small businesses, when he stopped briefly to answer reporters' questions. In the uploaded video, a boom mic appears blurry, and multiple Twitter users claimed that the mic had been digitally edited into the video because of how Biden’s hand appeared to reach over the mic. Some social media posts, including a TikTok post with 2.4 million views, claimed Biden was standing in front of a green screen. “Look at Biden’s hands and the reporter’s fuzzy microphones in the foreground at 0:10. This footage has been digitally altered,” one Twitter post falsely stated. “Biden Fakes Interview, Green Screen Fails,” a YouTube video with more than 370,000 views falsely claimed. But the interaction captured in the video was real and both the scene and the microphone in question were documented by multiple media outlets, including an AP photo. The video discussed online is a lower resolution version of the original video shot by a White House pool videographer. The same video at higher resolution shows the microphone in the foreground was much clearer than it appeared in social media uploads. “There is no sign of manipulation or green-screening,” said Hany Farid, a professor who focuses on digital forensics at the University of California, Berkeley. “In this higher resolution version, I see where the strange movement of the one mic comes from, but I think all that is happening is the mic is coming from below and President Biden reaches over it.”

— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.

___

US and EU COVID vaccines don’t contain aluminum

CLAIM: COVID-19 vaccines contain aluminum, a toxic ingredient that enters the brain and causes disease.

THE FACTS: The COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States do not contain any aluminum, according to their ingredient lists. Nor do the AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines. Some Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, as well as some vaccines used against other diseases, do use tiny amounts of aluminum to help boost the immune response. This method is safe and the quantity of aluminum is trivial compared to what humans encounter elsewhere in everyday life, experts say. Aluminum has been used in vaccines since the 1930s as an adjuvant, or immune booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amount of aluminum in a shot is minimal — similar to the amount of aluminum found in a liter of baby formula, the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains. Posts circulating widely on social media this week weaponized long-held misconceptions about the safety of aluminum in vaccines to stoke fears in the population about getting a COVID-19 shot, even though most coronavirus vaccines that are currently in use don’t contain the ingredient. A video viewed more than 200,000 times on Instagram featured footage from a February 2020 committee hearing in the Connecticut General Assembly in which a doctor testified that the aluminum in vaccines is dangerous. It’s false to suggest that the aluminum in vaccines is the cause of significant health problems, according to Dr. Christopher Gill, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Boston University School of Public Health. The safety of aluminum adjuvants “has been researched extensively, and there are no harmful effects detectable,” Gill told The Associated Press in an email. The amount of aluminum in a typical vaccine is about a thousand times less than the recommended safe dose for aluminum exposure, Gill said. It’s also far less than the amount of aluminum we expose ourselves to from things we eat, drink and touch on a daily basis, according to Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center. Social media users commenting on the Instagram post also interpreted it to refer to the COVID-19 vaccines that have become more widely available in recent months. That's misleading as most COVID-19 vaccines currently in use contain no aluminum. Some Chinese COVID-19 vaccines do use aluminum adjuvants, according to their ingredient lists. Other immunizations that use aluminum adjuvants include vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus and the DTaP vaccine, which protects children against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. "In all cases, vaccines containing adjuvants are tested for safety and effectiveness in clinical trials before they are licensed for use in the United States, and they are continuously monitored by CDC and FDA once they are approved,” the CDC says on its website.

— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.

___

Under Biden, US still expels many migrants at border

CLAIM: President Joe Biden is not screening immigrants for COVID-19 at the border and is allowing “everyone in no matter what.”

THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming that all border crossers are being let in at the border without any COVID-19 screening. One widely shared Facebook post uses a popular meme of the rapper Drake to suggest when it comes to the policy of “Screen immigrants for COVID on the border,” Biden disapproves. But when it comes to the policy of “Allow everyone in no matter what,” he approves. In fact, February data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Biden administration has continued to use an existing public health rule to immediately expel more than 70 percent of asylum seekers and border crossers stopped at the border. The rule, known as Title 42, was first invoked by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic a year ago. “First of all, let’s be clear, the border is not open,” Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, told reporters on March 10. One change under Biden is that border agents are no longer expelling unaccompanied migrant children who cross the border without parents or guardians. U.S. Border Patrol is also releasing some families into the country with immigration court dates rather than expelling them since certain sites in Mexico have limited the number of returned families they will accept. On Wednesday, at a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks said in those cases, “We place those families in immigration proceedings. And if in fact they do not have a claim for relief under the law, they are to be, and will be, returned.” COVID-19 testing protocols at the border have been uneven and have been changing quickly, but the claim that there is no screening is misleading. Since the Biden administration began processing asylum seekers last month who had been previously been forced to wait in Mexico, those asylum seekers must take rapid antigen COVID-19 tests before they can enter the United States. In contrast, other kinds of migrants in CBP custody were screened, and those with suspected COVID cases were referred for testing, according to a March 12 statement from the agency. At Wednesday's hearing, Mayorkas said his agency has updated its testing policy to work with community-based organizations, local entities and states to test and quarantine migrants. “When those three options are not available, we are now retaining a vendor to test individuals who are in CBP custody, and if in fact they test positive, we transport them to ICE facilities for quarantine before release,” Mayorkas said.

— Jude Joffe-Block

__

Getting COVID-19 vaccine does not affect life insurance payouts

CLAIM: If you receive the COVID-19 vaccine and die, insurance companies will not pay out on the policy because the vaccine is experimental.

THE FACTS: Life insurance policies have not changed because of the COVID-19 vaccination and getting the shot will not impact whether a policy pays out in the event of death, according to the American Council of Life Insurers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines after finding them safe and effective following three phases of clinical trials involving thousands of people. Since the posts began surfacing last week, the American Council of Life Insurers has received a flood of calls asking about the false claim. The ACLI released a news release debunking the erroneous information, explaining that the vaccine does not change whether a policyholder receives their benefit. Life insurance policies outline when death benefits are paid and the payments are made regardless of the cause of death, said Jan Graeber, a senior health actuary at ACLI. “Life insurance is pretty straight forward,” she said. “It pays from death.” Posts making the false claim about death benefits were shared across Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. “I just spoke with my insurance company, because I was curious, that if I got the vaccine for COVID and passed away from complications, would my life insurance policy be valid. Well. Guess what?? They confirmed they would not pay out my policy, because the vaccine is experimental. Wake up!!!,” one Facebook post said. Another TikTok video encouraged social media users to contact their life insurance company to ask about how the vaccine would affect their policies. Experts say getting the shot could have an impact, just not the one mentioned in the post. Getting the vaccine would help to limit any life insurance premium increases related to COVID-19, said W. Bruce Vogel, an associate professor in the Division of Health Outcomes and Implementation Science at the University of Florida. “Only if the vaccine itself increased mortality would you expect it to increase life insurance premiums, and there is no evidence of that so far,” Vogel said in an email. “The fact that the vaccine is being given so widely suggests at least an implicit finding by the FDA that the potential rewards outweigh the risks.”

— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

__

Recommended Stories

  • Mom, son swindled $2 million in taxpayer money for Mississippi private school, feds say

    The mother-son duo are also accused of laundering $250,000 to pay for a house.

  • Indictment outlines Capitol riot conspiracy charges against Proud Boys member from NC

    “Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges,” the NC man wrote two days before the attack on the Capitol, prosecutors say.

  • Detective husband of woman charged over Capitol riot filed for divorce a month later, report says

    Police chief says veteran officer told wife not to travel to Washington DC for protests

  • U.S. says it has had 'serious discussions' with China in Alaska

    U.S. diplomats have had "serious discussions" with counterparts from China in Alaska and will not let "theatrics" from the Chinese side distract from laying out our principles and having tough conversations, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. "We know that sometimes these diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated, or maybe even aimed at a domestic audience," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing. "But we're not letting the theatrics from the other side stop us from doing what we're intending to do in Alaska, which is lay out our principles, as well as our expectations, and have these tough conversations early that we need to have with the PRC," she said referring to China.

  • Omeed Malik, Former BofA Executive, Is Said to Join SPAC Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Omeed Malik, the former Bank of America Corp. managing director who received a multimillion-dollar sum to settle a defamation suit against the firm, is the latest Wall Street executive seeking to raise a special purpose acquisition company.Malik, 41, who co-founded merchant bank Farvahar Partners, will be chairman and chief executive officer of the vehicle, dubbed Colombier Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The SPAC’s chief financial officer is set to be Joe Voboril, a Farvahar co-founder and former BofA executive, the people said.Colombier will seek about $200 million in an initial public offering, and target companies in the consumer, media and technology sectors, the people said. The SPAC may file paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as Friday.Colombier will be sponsored by principals from Farvahar and Torch Capital, as well as Mark Klein’s SuRo Capital Corp. Its board is set to include Torch’s Jonathan Keidan; Memo founder Eddie Kim; Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh; and SuRo’s Keri Findley and Claire Councill, the people said.A representative for Colombier declined to comment.Farvahar was an underwriter on Michael Klein’s most recent blank-check vehicles, Churchill Capital Corp. V, VI and VII, filings show. The firm has raised capital for companies including Boxed, Blink Health and Bollinger Motors, according to Pitchbook data.Malik is known on Wall Street and beyond. In 2018, he appeared on Showtime’s “Billions” in a dinner scene that also featured Marc Lasry, Michael Platt and Michael Karsch.SPAC mania has reached new heights in 2021. In the year to date, more than 400 blank-check firms have filed to go public on U.S. exchanges, seeking to raise a combined $124 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing." Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almost a year ago he was put in an intensive care unit and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill.

  • Names of four remaining victims of Atlanta massacre released

    Deaths of four women were ruled as homicides by the medical examiners office

  • Russian gas supply to Germany at risk from US sanctions

    A major gas pipeline from Russia backed by Angela Merkel is threatened with new sanctions as America toughens its stance against the Putin regime. Germany is seeking greater gas supplies via Nord Stream 2, which runs under the Baltic Sea and has stoked serious concern over its potential to increase Russian influence in Europe. On Thursday, the Biden administration increased pressure on the project, demanding that companies involved should "immediately abandon work". Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, warned that Nord Stream 2 "is a bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine and for our central and eastern European allies". He said the Biden administration is committed to applying sanctions that were voted through Congress in 2019 and expanded last year. Any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 risks penalties, he added. The warning comes after the Trump administration's opposition to the $11bn (£7.8bn) project, which is expected to increase Russia's grip on continental energy supplies. It could also compete with US shipments of gas.

  • Investors Flock Back to Lithium as Battery Bust Turns to Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting big on a lithium comeback less than three years after prices of the metal used in rechargeable batteries collapsed from a record and sent miners reeling.Producers of the metal that had been shunned amid supply overhangs and plateauing demand raised almost $3.4 billion in equity offerings in the Americas so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s seven times the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020, when the industry was in a downturn.Interest in the industry is resurgent as electric-vehicle targets set by global automakers and a change in the U.S. administration signal that a battery boom is finally gathering momentum. After the punishing three-year sell-off, prices of the soft silvery-white metal have started to rebound, and analysts including those at BloombergNEF expect further gains on rising demand and tight supplies of battery-grade lithium.Talks with investors and discussions on potential supply agreements with automotive-equipment and battery manufacturers “which were only in my dreams a year ago are now filling my calendar,” Robert Mintak, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Standard Lithium Ltd., said by phone.A lithium price index compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence jumped 32% this year through February, after plunging 59% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. The metal reached an all-time high in May 2018.The investor pool “is expanded to technology investors and others,” said Mintak, as major automakers’ determination to deploy hundreds of billions of dollars to electrify their fleets gives investors “that safety that there’s going to be a supply pinch.”The majority of the financing has been done by the world’s top two lithium miners -- Albemarle Corp. and SQM, or Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA, as it’s known formally -- as they took advantage of their recent stock surges. Albemarle completed a larger-than-planned equity offering of $1.5 billion in early February, while Santiago-based SQM raised $1.1 billion in January.Junior miners, most of which have yet to produce substantial amount of lithium, are also attracting strong interest from investors. Take the case of Standard Lithium, which opened its first direct lithium extraction plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, in September, with the facility using a new technology that allows for a 90% lithium recovery rate. It raised C$34.53 million ($27.6 million) in an over-subscribed share offering in December. Investor interest was so strong that it had to turn away offers for more, said CEO Mintak.Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, raised a total of $500 million through two primary share offerings in October and January, respectively.“The tide is finally turning, and much faster than I thought,” Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant. “You see that with Lithium Americas being able to raise a total of half a billion dollars recently. This is for a pre-revenue company regarding lithium.”Sigma Lithium Resources Corp., which is developing a hard-rock lithium project in Brazil, had to upsize its private placement and increase offering price, which “says a lot about investor demand for lithium exposure, that asset, and that company’s vision,” said Berry.Junior lithium miners raised $529 million this year, Bloomberg data showed. That’s about $63 million more than the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.Ford Motor Co. announced last month that its passenger-vehicle range will be all-electric in Europe by 2030. General Motors Co. plans to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. Volkswagen AG went further, announcing plans this week to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations, as ensuring scaling battery production has become a key in the EV race.Batteries make up about 30% of an electric car’s cost. And automakers around the world look to pivot to EVs, with hopes to get batteries at the cheapest price possible but also secure enough supply to meet those ambitions.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to build back the economy after the devastation of Covid-19 with cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint. The administration said in late February it would conduct a government review of U.S. supply chains to seek to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods.The election of Biden is “a very favorable signal to investors” as it boosted confidence that the switch to clean energy will accelerate, which along with existing favorable subsidies and regulations in Europe and China bodes well for raw materials needed for that energy transition, said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The U.S. is the second-largest EV market, after China.Andrew Bowering, a director at Vancouver-based American Lithium Corp., called the U.S. review on supply chains “huge” for the lithium industry as it shows the government’s realization that in order to meet clean-energy goals, it’s important for the U.S. to have a security of supply of raw materials such as lithium.“All of a sudden, after three years of downturn, you’ve got the price of the commodity starting to go up again and a change in the administration in the U.S. that’s pushing a green new deal and support big money going into the green automobile industry,” said Bowering. “That leads investors into the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • SEC advisers consider new diversity disclosures

    An adviser to the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday his subcommittee will likely recommend new disclosures about diversity from registered investment advisers and other steps to improve minority representation in finance. Friday's potential recommendations came from Gilbert Garcia, head of a Texas money management firm and chair of a subcommittee studying diversity issues for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's asset management advisory committee. The Washington regulator's acting chair had said on Feb. 25 it should revisit diversity disclosure requirements.

  • Expert: Many workers are 'on their own' for saving for retirement

    For employers with less than 100 employees, offering work-based retirement plans is expensive to include with employee benefits packages.

  • Investigations into possible rare, serious vaccine side effects are not worrying - they're reassuring

    Reports of serious illness after COVID-19 vaccines don't mean you're in danger: it means the system monitoring side effects is working.

  • Family scream in disbelief in court as husband cleared of killing wife for life insurance millions

    Donald McPherson was accused of drowning his wife in order to gain a large payout from her life insurance, but the trial collapsed on Wednesday.

  • British 'Justice League' fans baffled after broadcaster replaces 'Snyder cut' premiere with Sarah Jessica Parker movie

    The highly-anticipated "Snyder cut" was replaced by the 2005 Christmas comedy "The Family Stone," which stars Sarah Jessica Parker.

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.