NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that in 2016, Cruz tweeted, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.” The tweet is fabricated. It cannot be found on Cruz’s verified Twitter account, nor is it on websites that track deleted tweets by public officials. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
  • FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting wind turbines freezing over in the cold weather were primarily responsible for Texans losing heat and electricity this week. Failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels combined, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 28, 2005 file photo, a boat coated with ice lies at an embankment of lake Geneva, Switzerland. A cold north east wind came up on Monday and brought temperatures of down to minus 20 degrees centigrade (minus 4 Fahrenheit). On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on a photo circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows boats covered with ice in a marina in Galveston, Texas, during this week’s record freeze. The scene was actually from Lake Geneva from the 2015 storm in pictured in this similar photo. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting that footage shows certain aspects of the wreath-laying ceremony for President Joe Biden at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Jan. 20 were different from past presidents’ ceremonies, proving Biden’s inauguration was fake. Differences between Biden’s ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery and other presidential wreath-laying ceremonies in the past can be attributed to cold weather and coronavirus precautions, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 4

Not Real News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that in 2016, Cruz tweeted, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.” The tweet is fabricated. It cannot be found on Cruz’s verified Twitter account, nor is it on websites that track deleted tweets by public officials. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
The Associated Press

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Fake tweet attributes climate change comment to Sen. Ted Cruz

CLAIM: In 2016, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.”

THE FACTS: The tweet is fabricated. It cannot be found on Cruz’s verified Twitter account, nor is it on websites that track deleted tweets by public officials. The phony tweet spread on social media this week following an uproar over a trip the Republican senator took to Cancun, Mexico, while Texans grappled with a deadly winter storm. The crisis was held up as evidence that as climate change worsens, government officials need to do more to prepare for more extreme weather. Multiple Facebook and Twitter users re-posted the false tweet, noting that perhaps Cruz changed his stance on climate change after experiencing the abnormal subfreezing temperatures in Texas. “And the Green New Deal just got another supporter,” a Twitter user who shared the fake tweet wrote on Friday. In addition to the tweet not appearing on Cruz’s official Twitter account, it also does not appear on the digital archive Wayback Machine, nor can it be found on ProPublica’s Politwoops dataset listing tweets deleted by Cruz. His office had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. Cruz came under intense criticism for fleeing Texas amid dire conditions as numerous media outlets, including The Associated Press, reported on his family trip to Cancun. He returned home a day after arriving in Mexico, calling the trip a “mistake.”

— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.

___

Frozen wind turbines were not the leading cause of Texas power outages

CLAIM: Wind turbines freezing over in the cold weather were primarily responsible for Texans losing heat and electricity this week.

THE FACTS: Failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels combined, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday. With millions of Texas residents without power this week amid frigid temperatures, some government officials and conservative commentators falsely claimed that wind turbines and solar energy were the main culprits. “We should never build another wind turbine in Texas,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “The experiment failed big time.” “This is a perfect example of the need for reliable energy sources like natural gas & coal,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana. A viral photo of a helicopter de-icing a wind turbine was shared with claims it showed a “chemical” solution being applied to one of the massive wind generators in Texas. The only problem? The photo was taken in Sweden years ago, not in the U.S. in 2021. The helicopter sprayed hot water onto the wind turbine, not chemicals. Natural gas and coal provide the bulk of electricity in Texas, “and that's the bulk of the cause of the blackouts,” according to Mark Jacobson, director of the Atmosphere/Energy Program and professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University. ERCOT said Tuesday that of the 45,000 total megawatts of power that were offline statewide, about 30,000 consisted of thermal sources — gas, coal and nuclear plants — and 16,000 came from renewable sources. On top of that, while Texas has ramped up wind energy in recent years, the state still relies on wind power for only about 25% of its total electricity, according to ERCOT data. The agency confirmed that wellhead freeze-offs and other issues curtailing supply in natural gas systems were primarily to blame for new outages on Tuesday after severe winter weather caused failures across multiple fuel types in recent days. Renewable energy is a popular scapegoat for new problems as more frequent extreme weather events strain infrastructure, according to Emily Grubert, an assistant professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. “It’s easy to focus on the thing that you can see changing as the source of why an outcome is changing,” Grubert told the AP. “The reality is that managing our systems is becoming more difficult. And that’s something that is easy to blame on the reaction to it, but it’s not actually the root cause.”

—- Associated Press writers Ali Swenson in Seattle and Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.

___

Posts share false FEMA phone number for storm aid in Texas

CLAIM: FEMA is paying for hotel rooms in Texas for anyone without heat and water. Call 1-800-745-0243.

THE FACTS: As winter storms ravaged much of the South, posts online shared inaccurate information targeting Texans in need. Posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook falsely claimed that Texans could call the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive a hotel room. “FEMA is paying for hotel rooms!!! In Texas Call 1-800-745-0243,” the text posts said. The posts encouraged users to pass the information along to Texans in need of a place to stay. “Please share, this is legit and been verified! Stay safe friends,” one Facebook post said. FEMA confirmed that the number is not a valid. The Associated Press called the number, which connected to a technical support line for the disaster relief agency. A FEMA spokesperson said the agency is not offering assistance for hotels and that the state of emergency declaration for Texas does not cover such assistance. “It covers such things as generators to help run police and fire stations or hospitals,” FEMA said in a statement. “It also covers supplies such as food, water and blankets.” On Sunday, Biden made a Texas emergency declaration allowing FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to respond with disaster relief.

— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.

___

Photo of icy boats is from Switzerland, not Texas

CLAIM: Photo shows boats covered with ice in a marina in Galveston, Texas, during this week’s record freeze.

THE FACTS: As massive storms pummeled the southern Plains with snow, sleet and freezing rain this week, leaving millions without heat or electricity, a viral photo falsely claimed to show the severity of the cold in Galveston, Texas. The image, viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook, featured a row of boats tied to a dock and covered in a thick layer of ice. “Meanwhile in Galveston,” read one post with the image. “Galveston Texas today,” read another post Tuesday. “This is a historic pic. Wow.” However, a reverse-image search reveals the photo of the frozen boats was taken more than a decade ago, and has gone viral online several times before this week. The image was originally captured by Swiss photographer Jean-Pierre Scherrer in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2005, according to posts on PBase.com, an online photo blog. Scherrer took several pictures of frozen boats, cars and trees near Lake Geneva after an ice storm. A note from Scherrer on the photo-sharing site clarifies that his photos were indeed taken in Geneva, Switzerland, not Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, or elsewhere. Even though the image is being shared in the wrong context, it’s true that severe winter weather has covered large swaths of Texas, including Galveston, in snow and ice.

— Ali Swenson

___

Video clip of Biden interview with People magazine was altered

CLAIM: People magazine video footage shows President Joe Biden stumped for words and unable to respond during an interview as his wife, first lady Jill Biden, looks on.

THE FACTS: The video was altered. The 33-second clip shows Jill Biden staring at her husband as he remains speechless. The clip began circulating on Sunday and had amassed almost a million views by Tuesday. It was was later taken down. The altered segment was taken from a Feb. 3 interview where the first couple discuss their marriage and first days in the White House. The video edited together close-ups of Biden to make it seem as though he was at a loss for words. The manipulated footage includes the words “not to be shown to public” across the bottom, which falsely suggests it was a behind-the-scenes clip. “The video posted on these twitter links were copied, altered and manipulated from PEOPLE’s video interview with the President and First Lady which originally ran on February 3, 2021,” Marnie Perez, a spokeswoman for People, said in an email. Social media users shared posts with the altered video on Facebook and Twitter. “The Commander-in-Chief, ladies and gentlemen…,” one post with more than 9,000 likes on Twitter said. Another caption with the altered video said, “biden’s reaction to Trump’s acquittal.” The official video from People can be found on the magazine’s website and on YouTube. In the interview, Biden discusses the role his wife played in his political career, “I’m not sure but for Jill, I don’t think I would have stayed involved in public life,” the president says. “Jill came along at a really important point and put the family back together.”

— Beatrice Dupuy

___

Wreath-laying ceremony video doesn’t show Biden faked inauguration

CLAIM: Video footage shows that certain aspects of the wreath-laying ceremony for President Joe Biden at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Jan. 20 were different from past presidents’ ceremonies, proving Biden’s inauguration was fake.

THE FACTS: Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration was official and he is the 46th president of the United States. Differences between Biden’s ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery and other presidential wreath-laying ceremonies in the past can be attributed to cold weather and coronavirus precautions, according to Shaunteh Kelly, chief of media relations for the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. The video titled “The Inauguration Deception” falsely claims that minor differences between the videos are proof Biden’s presidency is illegitimate. “I was looking at Biden’s inauguration again and I noticed none of the military had any ranks or honors on their jackets,” the narrator says in the video. It’s true that the soldiers wore different jackets in Biden’s ceremony than in the other ceremonies. However, there’s no nefarious reason for that. Instead, it’s because the clips of former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama show them participating in wreath-laying ceremonies on warmer days — on Memorial Day in 2003 and Veterans Day in 2012, respectively — while Biden’s ceremony took place on a cold day in January 2021. “Per Army Regulation AR 670-1, awards and accommodations are authorized on ceremonial blouse but not on ceremonial overcoats or raincoats,” Kelly said. President Donald Trump’s ceremony in the video took place on Jan. 19, 2017, and military awards and accommodations were visible. That’s because the weather in Washington on that sunny day “did not warrant ceremonial overcoats,” according to Kelly. The narrator in the video also identifies differences in the ceremonial proceedings. For example, while Bush, Obama and Trump walked with a soldier to place the wreath on its stand, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did not, only stepping up to the wreath once it was already in place. That’s because the ceremonial proceedings were changed to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. “Bush, Obama and Trump’s wreath ceremonies captured in the video clips were all conducted prior to COVID-19,” Kelly said. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Military District of Washington has eliminated the wreath bearer’s movement position to adhere to CDC safety measures and physical distancing standards.” Footage of Trump participating in a wreath-laying ceremony during the pandemic, on Veterans Day in 2020, shows he followed the same precautions. The narrator also claims that Biden and Harris walking into the ceremony from the left was a break from the norm, but archival footage shows Bush and Obama walked in the same way. Finally, the narrator points out that Bush, Obama and their fellow former President Bill Clinton attended Biden’s ceremony. He suggests the presence of so many past presidents at the ceremony is a cause for suspicion. Not so, according to Kelly, who explained the former presidents were “invited guests of President Biden.”

— Ali Swenson

___

Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Recommended Stories

  • The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

    Texas is nearing the end of what Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called "a once-in-every-120-year cold front," but that doesn't entirely explain why more than a million households still had no electricity early Thursday, after three full days of below-freezing temperatures. Plenty of places in the world keep their power on in prolonged arctic weather, and so did parts of Texas. Those edges of Texas, including El Paso, "are primarily in areas outside of those supported by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90 percent of the state and operates separately from federal oversight and regulation," KHOU 11 Houston reported Wednesday night. After the 2011 winter freeze, El Paso Electric, on the Western Interconnect grid, spent heavily to "winterize our equipment and facilities so they could stand minus-10 degree weather for a sustained period of time," Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso Electric spokesman, told KHOU. So this year, "we had about three thousand people that were out during this period, a thousand of them had outages that were less than five minutes." On the other side of Texas, near the Louisiana border, the city of Beaumont also appears to have weather the storm without massive outages. Entergy, which powers Beaumont on the Eastern Interconnect grid, told KHOU it also winterized its infrastructure after the 2011 storm. Weatherizing power generation and extraction equipment is voluntary in Texas, though the state legislature will probably revisit that strategy when it dissects ERCOT this year. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellNASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

  • Will your electricity bill go up after Texas power outages? It depends

    Wholesale prices for electricity have skyrocketed. Texans are using record levels of energy. What does that mean for your utility bill?

  • Democrat Senator Joe Manchin opposes Biden budget pick over her ‘toxic’ tweets

    ‘No’ vote by Democrat could sink her nomination

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson on why Texas disaster is a ‘national security issue’

    Texas is in a state of emergency and President Joe Biden is expected to sign a major disaster declaration after a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the two leaders spoke Thursday night. Rolling blackouts, power outages, food and water becoming scarce are the scenarios in some parts of Texas that are facing a deadly cold snap that has shocked not only the state but also the bodies that are trying to find warmth in the midst of freezing temperatures that have dipped below zero. The nation’s fourth most populated city, Houston, Texas, is one of the many communities impacted by this weather event.

  • Cuomo Steps Up Defense as Ocasio-Cortez Joins List Seeking Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he should have been more aggressive in calling out what he said were critics’ lies and misinformation about the nursing-home residents who died of Covid-19.Cuomo said he made a mistake in being “complacent” and not responding earlier to critiques of his administration’s handling of information about nursing-home fatalities. “I saw them and dismissed them as false agendas and partisan politics,” the governor said Friday during a virus briefing.For months, Cuomo’s administration resisted requests from state lawmakers and reporters for a complete death toll among nursing-home residents. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have accused the governor of intentionally withholding data.The governor faces growing scrutiny over the nursing-home deaths. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have opened inquiries. Some state lawmakers are seeking an early end to emergency powers they awarded Cuomo at the start of the pandemic. In Congress, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Senator Charles Grassley have called for federal investigations.“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district covering parts of the Bronx and Queens, said in a statement Friday.New DataOn Jan. 28, state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that said Cuomo’s guidance on admitting coronavirus patients to nursing homes may have endangered healthy residents.The state has since released data revealing thousands of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred in hospitals or outside the homes. More than 15,000 patients from nursing homes, assisted living and adult care facilities have died since March, according to Feb. 9 state data, up from an earlier count of 8,500.Last week, a top Cuomo aide admitted to lawmakers that the administration had withheld the data amid a similar request from the U.S. Justice Department.“I said, ‘No, I’m not answering your request now,’” Cuomo said Friday, describing his response to lawmakers. “They didn’t like the answer.”Cuomo has acknowledged mistakes in his administration’s handling of the data. He insisted, though, that the numbers were accurate, because total deaths remained the same.Reform ProposedOn Friday, the governor proposed nursing-home reform legislation, with backing from the U.S.’s largest health-care union 1199SEIU. The proposal calls for increasing penalties for health violations, establishing a nursing-home profit cap, and requiring nursing homes spend a minimum of 70% of revenue on direct patient care. The governor said he won’t sign a budget that doesn’t include those reforms.The third-term Democrat hit back against accusations that he had been calling detractors to bully them into backing down on their criticism over his administration’s handling of the nursing-home data. Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, has accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy” him.“I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York without answering them,” Cuomo said. “I have very thick skin. I don’t really care what people say about me. I agreed to this nasty business because I believe I can do good things. I’m not going to let you lie to them.”Twelve states followed federal guidance allowing Covid patients in hospitals to be sent back to nursing homes, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. Patients, particularly seniors, shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary because of risk of secondary infection, he said.The nursing homes were supposed to take back patients only if they could properly handle them, Cuomo said.Of 365 nursing homes that admitted patients from hospitals between the March 25 state guidance and the May 10 revision, 98% already had Covid cases, according to Zucker. Furthermore, there were Covid deaths in 132 nursing homes that never took a Covid victim from a hospital, he said.“We made the right public-health decision at the time,” Zucker said.(Updates with proposed reforms in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart raises wages for 425,000 associates, about half of U.S. employees now earn $15 per hour

    Walmart (WMT), the nation’s largest private employer, is raising wages for 425,000 of its nearly 1.5 million employees.

  • Tayshia Adams calls Chris Harrison stepping aside 'absolutely' the right move

    Tayshia Adams has weighed in on Chris Harrison's announcement that he'll be stepping away from his "Bachelor" hosting duties "for a period of time," saying it was "absolutely" the right move. Harrison made the decision after facing controversy following remarks he made during an interview with former "Bachelor" contestant Rachel Lindsay last week, suggesting that Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelor," deserved "compassion" after social media posts of hers showed the 24-year-old graphic designer dressed up as a Native American person and attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball. "His words affected a lot of people, you know, myself included," Adams, the most recent "Bachelorette," said during Thursday's episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

  • Racist Meme With Joe Biden Leads To SAG-AFTRA Philadelphia Board Member’s Resignation

    Actor John R. Mitchell has resigned from SAG-AFTRA’s local board of directors in Philadelphia amid growing outrage about a meme he posted that depicts President Joe Biden with stereotypical, caricatured Asian features and text that reads, “Introducing Our 46th President: Sum Dum Fuk.” In a statement on his resignation, SAG-AFTRA called it “hate speech,” but […]

  • What are the most common side effects from COVID vaccines? Here’s what the CDC says

    Fewer than 7,000 people have reported side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC said.

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star Game during pandemic: 'It feels like the right thing to do'

    The NBA commissioner cited fan engagement as the league's motivation to hold the controversial game.

  • Federal vaccination site coming to Miami Dade College North as county’s pace slips

    Miami Dade College’s North campus will be home to the county’s first federal COVID-19 “mass vaccination” site, according to a Thursday night Friday ​press release, a long-awaited addition in an area that has seen its state supply of doses drop since January.

  • Mariners finalize $7M, 2-year deal with reliever Ken Giles

    Ken Giles knows the upcoming season will be all about patience. There is no need to rush his recovery since the Seattle Mariners won't even consider allowing him to see the majors this year. The Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with Giles on Friday that includes a $500,000 signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $1 million this year and $5 million in 2022.

  • Amid water shortages and power outages, Texans cry foul over price gouging for bottled water, gas and $1,000 hotel rooms

    Lina Hidalgo, the judge Harris County, the largest county in Texas, said this week that Houston residents, already hit by power outages and severe weather, have complained about exploitative prices. “The main types of things we’re seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates,” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee told the Associated Press.

  • Vatican walks back 'No Jab, No Job' decree after criticism

    The Vatican on Thursday moved to clarify a decree that implied employees could lose their jobs if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination without legitimate health reasons, after criticism on social media. A Feb. 8 decree by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the governor of Vatican City, said getting a vaccine was "the responsible choice" because of the risk of harming other people. Vatican City, at 108 acres the world's smallest state, has several thousand employees, most of whom live in Italy.

  • As Europe celebrates U.S. return to diplomacy with Iran, Washington's Arab allies fret

    As the Biden administration takes steps toward a renewed detente with Tehran, some of Washington's Arab allies look on with mounting unease.

  • How the Texas electricity system produced low-cost power but left residents out in the cold

    Waiting in line in freezing rain to fill propane tanks in Houston, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. AP Photo/David J. PhillipAmericans often take electricity for granted – until the lights go out. The recent cold wave and storm in Texas have placed considerable focus on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the nonprofit corporation that manages the flow of electricity to more than 26 million Texans. Together, ERCOT and similar organizations manage about 60% of the U.S. power supply. From my research on the structure of the U.S. electricity industry, I know that rules set by entities like ERCOT have major effects on Americans’ energy choices. The current power crunch in Texas and other affected states highlights the delicate balancing act that’s involved in providing safe, reliable electricity service at fair, reasonable rates. It also shows how arcane features of energy markets can have big effects at critical moments. Let there be light The electric age began in 1882 when the Edison Illuminating Company sent power over wires to 59 customers in lower Manhattan from its Pearl Street Generating Station. Edison was America’s first investor-owned electric utility – a company that generated electricity, moved it over transmission lines and delivered it to individual customers. The scope and scale of electric utilities grew rapidly from those humble beginnings, but this underlying, vertically integrated structure remained intact for more than 100 years. Each utility had a monopoly on serving customers in its area and reported to a public utility commission, which told the company what rates it could charge. Since the utilities knew more about their costs and abilities than anyone else, the burden was on regulators to decide whether the utility was operating efficiently. Regulators also determined whether the costs that utilities proposed to pass on to customers – such as building new generating plants – were just and reasonable. Thomas Edison created the model for the traditional electric utility at his Pearl Street Station in New York City. The lines get tangled Things grew complicated in 1996 when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued Order 888, allowing states to restructure their electric power industries to promote more competition. Through the actions, or inaction, of individual state legislatures, the U.S. electricity market fractured. Some states, primarily in the Southeast and the West, maintained the vertically integrated structure. The rest of the nation moved to a market structure in which generators compete to sell their electricity. Regions created new independent organizations – known as independent system operators or regional transmission organizations – to regulate the flow of power on the grid. In these regions, generators compete to sell their electricity, and organizations called market monitors make sure that generators follow the rules. This approach created power markets that prioritize generating electricity at the lowest possible price. In the Southeast, Southwest and Northwest U.S., traditional utilities generate electricity and deliver it to customers. Other regions, including Texas, have moved to competitive power markets run by Independent System Operators, or ISOs. FERC An imperative to keep prices low What do these changes mean for electricity customers in regions with competitive power markets? The companies that deliver power over wires to homes and businesses still have to get their prices approved by regulators, but the system works differently for the businesses that generate that power. Generators offer their electricity, typically at a particular price each hour, on exchanges run by market operators like ERCOT. Those operators figure out how much electricity is needed across the regions they serve and choose the lowest-cost bidders to supply it. If a generating company is not selected, it loses the opportunity to sell its electricity during that hour. And selling power is how generators create revenue to pay for things like workers, power plants and fuel. This means that generators have an incentive to bid as low as possible and sell as much electricity as possible. Generators in Texas are facing criticism now that they weren’t prepared to operate in extremely cold temperatures. But consider the challenges facing two Texas generators that are identical in every way, except that one decides to invest in winterization. That company will have higher costs than its competitor and may be forced to submit higher-priced offers in the market, potentially losing out on opportunities to sell its electricity. In the long run, the company that winterizes may have a more difficult time staying in business. It would be better prepared for the conditions affecting Texas now, but it would operate at a competitive disadvantage under more normal conditions. An international nonprofit regulator called the North American Reliability Corporation conducts semi-annual reliability assessments for each North American region, but those assessments are only as good as the assumptions they’re based on. If the assessment doesn’t consider extreme events, then the regulator can’t determine whether a power system is ready for them. After an earlier cold wave in 2011 that led to power shortages, federal regulators identified options for winterizing the Texas power system – but ERCOT did not require energy companies to carry them out. Other regions might value resilience differently. For example, ISO-New England launched a program in 2018 that compensates generators for providing extra capacity when the system is strained. The power of a competitive generation market is that each generator gets to decide for itself what makes it sustainable in the long run. That’s also a weakness of the market. What’s next for Texas? Once power is restored across Texas, state and federal policymakers will have to address several tough questions in order to make failures like this less likely. First, does preparing the power system for severe storms represent value for electricity customers? What types of events should people be protected from? Who determines the scenarios that go into reliability assessments? Since consumers will pay the costs, they should also benefit. Second, how should people pay for this resiliency? Costs could be assessed based on the number of kilowatt hours each household uses or charged as a flat fee per customer – an approach that could benefit heavy electricity users. Or they could be covered through new taxes. How will decision-makers respond a year from now, when the crisis has passed and people ask, “The weather is great and the system is doing fine, so why am I paying more for my electricity?” Third, how does that money that consumers pay to improve the system translate into projects? Should it go directly to generators or into a fund that generating companies can draw on? Who would administer the fund? Who is ultimately responsible for implementing changes to the system and accountable if things don’t improve? Finally, how will these changes affect the market’s central goal: inducing energy companies to provide power at the lowest cost? Ultimately, the public pays the costs of electricity service, either through higher rates or service interruptions during events like this week’s Texas freeze. In my view, utilities, regulators, government officials and people like me who study them have a responsibility to ensure that people get the best value for their money.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Theodore J. Kury, University of Florida. Read more:Utilities are starting to invest in big batteries instead of building new power plantsWhat makes natural gas bottlenecks happen during extreme cold snaps Theodore Kury is the Director of Energy Studies at the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center, which is sponsored in part by the Florida electric and gas utilities and the Florida Public Service Commission, none of which has editorial control of any of the content the Center produces.

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produceThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge

  • Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed

    As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor. “It's almost like a murder suspect blaming their right hand for committing the crime," said Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Like most of the state's 30 million residents, Talarico's power is controlled by grid managers at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which Abbott again laid into Thursday after more than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • Electricity and water disaster in Texas

    Millions of Texans are still without power and water amid freezing temperatures.