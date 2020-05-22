NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2012 file photo, Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hold T-shirts given to them by students during their visit to the International Studies Learning Center in South Gate, Calif. On Friday, May 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported on manipulated photos circulating online altered to show Biden and Xi holding up T-shirts that say “I (Heart) China.” At the actual event, the Chinese text translates in English to “China America two countries friendship everlasting,” while the other reads, “Fostering goodwill between America & China." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

CLAIM: Michigan sent absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of primaries and the general election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue secretary of state.

THE FACTS: Michigan mailed applications for ballots to voters, not the ballots themselves. President Donald Trump, a Republican, on Wednesday falsely claimed on Facebook and Twitter that Michigan’s secretary of state mailed ballots to millions of voters in the state. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that the state mailed absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million registered voters ahead of Michigan’s August primary and November election. Benson said mailing the applications cost the state $4.5 million, which was covered with funds from the federal coronavirus relief package. Traditionally, Michigan voters have had to ask their local clerk for an absentee ballot. Benson’s announcement was criticized by some state Republicans who argued that local clerks should handle the requests and the money would have been better spent on protective equipment for polling places and election workers and on machines to more quickly process surging absentee ballots. In 2018, Michigan voters approved a statewide ballot initiative that eased election restrictions, including allowing voters to request an absentee ballot without reason.

____

CLAIM: Photo shows Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping holding up T-shirts that say “I (Heart) China.”

THE FACTS: The photo was manipulated. On May 12, the official Twitter account for the Trump campaign tweeted an altered photo of Biden and Xi next to each other holding up T-shirts that say “I (Heart) China.” The post, which was also captioned “Biden (Heart) China,” had over 1,900 retweets. In the original photo, Biden is holding up a T-shirt stating “China America two countries friendship everlasting,” in Chinese, while Xi holds a tee that says “Fostering goodwill between America & China,” in English. The photo, captured by photographer Frederic J. Brown for AFP/Getty Images, was taken at the International Studies Learning School in South Gate, California, just outside Los Angeles, on February 17, 2012. (A similar photo can be found in the AP archives, but Xi holds the tee with text in Chinese and Biden holds the one in English.) When the men met, California was seeking to bolster Chinese investment in the state. The Trump campaign has painted Biden as a Washington lifer and has argued that he’s too cozy with China.

___

CLAIM: The letters in COVID-19 stand for “certificate of vaccination identification” and 19 stands for “AI,” or artificial intelligence.

THE FACTS: COVID-19 stands for “coronavirus disease 2019,” according to the World Health Organization, which named it in February. A Facebook post with more than 21,000 views claims the name “COVID” is an acronym for “certificate of vaccination identification,” a reference to a potential future vaccine for the coronavirus and a digital certificate indicating someone has been vaccinated. The post also suggests the ‘19’ in COVID-19 stands for the first and ninth letters of the alphabet, A and I, representing the words “artificial intelligence.” The post references Bill Gates’ assertions that in the future, there may be digital certificates to track who has been tested or vaccinated for the coronavirus. Gates did say in a March 18 Reddit forum that “eventually we will have some digital certificates” for this purpose. But social media posts have taken this statement out of context and claimed Gates wishes to implant microchips in humans or use digital tools around the coronavirus to increase surveillance of humans. There is no evidence Gates has any interest in using a digital certificate of vaccination to monitor the public. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation told the AP in an email the idea of digital certificates “relates to efforts to create an open source digital platform with the goal of expanding access to safe, home-based testing” for the virus. False claims similar to these have circulated on social media platforms since the WHO introduced the name COVID-19 for the disease caused by the coronavirus earlier this year. Dozens of posts online have falsely claimed the acronym stands for “Chinese Originated Viral Infectious Disease” or “Certificate of Vaccination Identification by Artificial Intelligence.” There is no evidence for any of these claims.