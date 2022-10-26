‘This is not real’: Scammer posts Germantown home for $22K on Zillow

What would you pay for a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Germantown?

In this market, buyers would likely spend a lot more than $22,000. According to the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, a scammer listed a beautiful property for that price without the permission of the owners.

“I would think it would be a scam,” said Kate Varela, a Shelby County resident, when showed the listing.

“The house was too nice to be $22,000,” said Daniel Irwin, a spokesman for the BBB of the Mid-South. “The very first thing we thought of was, ‘Wow. This is not real.’”

Irwin said a woman reported the post to the BBB after her mother was interested in buying the home. The person who posted the scam wanted potential buyers to send them $2,000. As of Thursday evening, the Zillow post had been taken down. The phone number on the original post also didn’t work.

A woman living in the home said that it was not for sale. Because of privacy concerns, she asked that her address and name not be identified. However, she said a scammer has posted her property twice.

“It can be dangerous,” Irwin said. “Keep in mind, the address is on there, so not only is your address there, but you’re getting people driving by your house, looking at your house, coming up to your door.”

He reminded future home buyers to keep an eye out for “scammer grammar” in posts. The person who posted the listing wrote “this amazing home, that has been reduced in price for a first-time buyer for a cash sale of $22,000!”

The scammer also wrote, “my family own many properties across the country. A few times a year we sell one or a few of our homes to first-time buyers” as a “tax rite off.”

The BBB of the Mid-South recommends that future home buyers use a certified realtor to find their new home.

“We have the expertise of the market,” explained Cassandra Bell-Warren, past president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. “We can also check the validity of a listing. So that way you know that the house you’re going to see is truly for sale and that it is priced correctly.”

“For first-time homebuyers, it is important they understand the risk of fraudulent scams that often prey upon them,” wrote Joyce McKenzie, a broker for Crye-Leike. “It is my recommendation that buyers FIRST contact a local REALTOR® in a reputable company before starting their home search.”

A spokeswoman for Zillow recommended users browse these tips on avoiding scams and other internet fraud.

“Zillow strives to provide a safe online platform,” wrote a spokeswoman. “We go to great lengths to monitor activity and fully inform our users of the risks of scams on the internet and how to protect themselves. Our teams monitor activity on the site in several different ways, actively screening for possible scams and preventing them from getting posted, and if a listing is found to be fraudulent, it is removed from our site as quickly as possible.”





