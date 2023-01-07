‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating

Huber Heights Police are looking for man they say robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Mt. Whitney Road and Taylorsville Road around 10:00 a.m.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says this area is a block away from Old Troy Pike. It is also a residential area full of apartments and homes.

The US Postal worker told police a man wearing a ski mask and dark clothes showed a gun and stole their phone, mail bag and mail scanner, according to spokesperson for Huber Heights Police.

Officers were able to find the scanner and bag.

The postal worker was not hurt.

Lewis spoke with someone who lives in the area and he says this is just not the types of things he wants to hear happen.

“When I was a kid, like 8, 9, 10 years old, I ain’t hear about that stuff growing up on the news,” said Nicholas Barbee of Huber Heights. “There wasn’t mail carriers getting robbed at gunpoint, like why? There’s not a reason for stuff like that. People should just go out and get a job.”

News Center 7 reached out to the US Postal Inspector at the Cincinnati field office and they released a statement:

“Postal Inspectors were notified and responded along with local law enforcement and canvassed the area,” a spokesperson said. “In the meantime, we are asking the public if anyone saw the incident or has information to provide to please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.”

Lewis says News Center 7 reached out to Huber Heights Police Saturday morning and they tell us the suspect was a black man and is still at large.

We will update this story as we learn more.








