‘It’s not religious conversion – it’s playing the system’

A reader suggests ‘conversion to Christianity should not be grounds to claim asylum’ - Ben Stansall/AFP

Growing concerns over the authenticity of asylum seekers’ claims of converting to Christianity has dominated the news this week.

It follows the case of Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the suspected Clapham chemical attacker, who was granted asylum after he converted to the religion, despite having been convicted of two sex offences three years earlier.

The case has raised questions over the role of UK churches in supporting migrants’ conversions to Christianity, and Telegraph readers were quick to share who they thought should be held responsible for fuelling fake asylum claims.

Other readers debated how the asylum seeker backlog could be managed more effectively.

‘It’s not for the Church to act as immigration officials’

Following multiple documented cases of migrants converting to Christianity, including 40 on the Bibby Stockholm barge, Telegraph readers have expressed scepticism at their sincerity, believing that this is less about them having a newfound faith in Jesus and more to do with them exploiting the UK’s lax immigration system to gain asylum.

‘Blaming the Church is typical of this failed government’

Readers were divided on who should be held responsible for this rise in religious conversions. Some strongly feel that the churches that vouch for migrants are naive, guilty of political interference and culpable in any crimes the migrants might subsequently commit.

Others lay the blame firmly at the feet of the Government for a broken immigration system, which is systemically flawed and exploited by immigration charities.

‘Immigration must not be considered a right but a privilege’

Finally, Telegraph readers called for those allowing convicted foreign criminals such as Ezedi to gain asylum to be held responsible and argued for the Government to take more direct action against abuses of the asylum system.

