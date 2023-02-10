'That’s not a Republican plan': McConnell distances GOP from Scott on Social Security, Medicare sunset plan

100
Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said any idea on sunsetting Social Security and Medicare belongs to Sen. Rick Scott—not the GOP.

“Unfortunately, that was the Scott plan, that’s not a Republican plan,” McConnell said on a Kentucky radio program.

McConnell’s comments about Scott, a GOP rival, come as the White House continues to spotlight how Republicans heckled — and apparently committed not to touch entitlement programs — during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this week.

“Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare are not to be touched and I’ve said the same,” McConnell told radio host Terry Meiners on Thursday.

“And I think we’re in a more authoritative position to state what the position of the party is than any single senator.”

The background

Social Security and Medicare are two of the federal government's most popular – and most expensive – entitlement programs. They have long been a source of heated debate during discussions about the national debt and federal spending.

Despite the GOP’s promises not to cut the programs, Democrats say some Republicans – like Scott – have proposed doing just that. Scott’s plan would sunset all government programs, including Social Security and Medicare, after five years.

Dig deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mitch McConnell: Scott sunset plan 'not a Republican plan'

