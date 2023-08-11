This Is Not How You Respond to a Judge Upholding an Assault Weapons Ban

Darren Bailey—a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022 and who is now running for Congress—threatened to end his own life if cops come to seize his assault rifles after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban on Friday. In a 4-3 ruling, the court found that the law, which passed after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, did not violate the plaintiff’s 14th Amendment right to equal protections.



This was apparently a bridge too far for Bailey, who went live from his porch shortly after the ruling was announced. “This is a blow to Illinois. This is a blow to our freedoms. This is a blow to our Constitution, the Second Amendment. This is a blow to this great republic,” Bailey told anyone who happened to be watching his Facebook stream. “My question to you is how much more of this are we going to take, friends?”

You can watch here if you want to:



“We must demand more out of our elected officials go along to get along. ‘Oh, I voted no, and I’ve supported this and I didn’t support that.’ That’s not good enough. What are you saying? What are you doing? How are you making your stand?” he asked. “Where are we taking this movement?”



Bailey’s weird attempt at dramatics is especially ghoulish, as suicides are at an all-time high: More people died by suicide in 2022 than any previous year, according to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and roughly two-thirds of gun deaths in America are suicides. Americans are in crisis and Bailey’s creepy outburst proves he’s just another rightwinger trying to prey on that crisis.

Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (para ayuda en español, llame al 988) if you’re in crisis.



