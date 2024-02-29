Not retrying Jason Meade for Casey Goodson Jr. death would be miscarriage of justice

It has been a little more than three years since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by Jason Meade, then a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy who had been searching for wanted suspects as part of his role with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Little more than a week has passed since 12 jurors — after three weeks of often heartbreaking testimony — deadlocked on whether or not Meade was guilty of two counts of murder and/or one count of reckless homicide.

The anticlimactic mistrial fell far short of the resolution needed by both those who think Meade should be held criminally accountable for Goodson's death and those who believe the shooting was justified.

Feb 6, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade demonstrated on the stand Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, how he alleges Casey Goodson Jr. was handling a gun while driving his car. Meade is on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for murder and reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.

It is a complex case — many are — but after three long years of community angst, the question of legal guilt or innocence should not be left to linger over Franklin County residents.

The case must be retried as soon as possible.

A potential second trial for Meade may very well result in another mistrial but the justice sought by community members on both sides of this difficult issue is well worth the time and money it will take to have another jury weigh in — next time hopefully able to determine guilt or innocence.

Not pursuing the truth would be a far more expensive miscarriage of justice that would betray the public's trust.

Retrials are not uncommon

Tamala Payne, Casey Goodson Jr.'s mother, reacts as special prosecutor Tim Merkle gives closing arguments in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade, who is charged with murder and reckless homicide in connection with Goodson's death.

Former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell was the last law enforcement officer to go to trial in Franklin County for murder. Mitchell’s first trial for the 2018 shooting death of Donna Castleberry ended in a hung jury. A second jury found him not guilty in 2023.

Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, told The Dispatch it is rare that prosecutors do not retry hung trials "at least one more time, possibly more than that, depending on the count of the (jury) deadlock."

Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris, one of three challenging Pierson to be Franklin County prosecutor, told the newspaper a member of her family was murdered and she hopes the Meade case is retried immediately.

If it isn't "there needs to be an explanation as to how they came to that conclusion," she said.

John Rutan, a defense attorney from Grove City, and Shayla Favor, a Columbus City Council member, are the other two running for county prosecutor. Their responses to The Dispatch's question of retrials were not as direct.

A difficult decision

Meade's trial had unusual drama — a last-minute witness, delays in deliberations after multiple jurors were excused and alternatives added and a reversed mistrial before the ultimate declaration of mistrial.

Beyond that, jurors did not have an easy task.

Casey Goodson's Dec. 4, 2020, death came on the heels of a year of protests and calls for reform sparked by several high-profile killings of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, the death of George Floyd included.

While the horrific details of Floyd's death were caught on multiple videos, Goodson's death was far less cut and dry for the all-white final jury.

There is no video or audio of the 23-year-old Black man being shot by the white deputy. The jury had complex law, testimony and physical evidence to weigh.

Meade, a 17-year sheriff's office veteran, testified that as Goodson, a concealed handgun license holder, drove by, he waved a gun and pointed it toward the windshield, prompting the deputy to follow Goodson to Estates Place. Meade said he shot Goodson after Goodson pointed a gun at him at a side door.

Casey Goodson's sister, testifies in the trial of Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

HVAC technician Christopher Corne, the surprise, last-minute witness, testified that he saw Goodson drive by shortly before the shooting and he seemed to be dancing to music in his car with nothing in his hands.

Special prosecutors say Goodson's gun was holstered. His mother and other relatives contend he was gunned down while trying to carry a bag of Subway sandwiches into Goodson's grandmother's Estates Place home after a dentist's appointment.

Meade shot Goodson five times in the back and once in the side, according to an autopsy from the Franklin County Coroner's office.

The next jury

Feb 18 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ramon Obey, Executive Director of JUST (Justice, Unity and Social Transformation) leads the crowd on a march during a gathering at the basketball courts outside of Thompson Recreation Center that was organized in support of the family of Casey Goodson Jr. days after a mistrial was declared in the trial of Michael Jason Meade.

There is considerable community pressure to retry Meade.

That should not be the deciding factor for the special prosecutors assigned to the case — the pursuit of justice should be.

The community deserves and needs the truth. Goodson's family deserves closure. Meade deserves either public acquittal or conviction.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.

Jurors also deserve a trial that proceeds in a timely manner while protecting the defendant's rights. The witness delay and loss of four jurors made a difficult process far more difficult. Imagine being the fourth alternate joining restarted deliberations on the final day.

The question of guilt or innocence is difficult enough on its own.

The pursuit of justice often comes with complications that must be resolved in the name of morality.

That must happen here.

