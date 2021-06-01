‘This was not a riot, this was a massacre’: Biden calls on US to reckon with history of racist violence in Tulsa speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

President Joe Biden has called for a national reckoning with America’s legacy of racist violence, as the president commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, fuelled by a white mob that displaced thousands of Black residents and killed as many as 300 people.

“My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre,” he said following a moment of silence.

After decades in the shadows, the history of the massacre has been elevated to the White House, as Mr Biden becomes the first president to memorialise the atrocities from Tulsa within the last century.

He argued that the nation must reckon with its troubling past.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything,” he said in an address from Tulsa on 1 June. “That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides.”

“In silence, wounds deepen,” he said. “As painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. We just have to choose to remember. Memorialise what happened here in Tulsa so it can’t be erased.”

He added that the nation cannot simply “bury pain and trauma forever.”

“At some point, there will be a reckoning, an inflection point,” he said.

More follows...

Read More

Watchmen depicts 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Obama predicts ‘new religions’ could arise if proof of aliens discovered

Fauci says he dealt with ‘some crazy people’ in early days of pandemic, emails reveal

Recommended Stories

  • Bear attacks and seriously injures man in his own garage, Colorado officials say

    The man went to close his garage door after noticing it was open, officials say.

  • Sophie Turner Just Got New Bangs

    "Ya gal's bang'd up."

  • Tulsa race massacre, a century later: wounds still open and weeping

    Over 24 hours on 31 May 1921, Tulsa witnessed what is thought to be the worst single event of white supremacist violence against African Americans in the nation’s historyTulsa massacre: act of terrorism America tried to forget Nehemiah Frank, left, teaches his cousin David McIntye II about the Tulsa massacre, in the Greenwood district, on 28 May in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images The full-page advert in a special Black History edition of USA Today presents a technicolor vision of modern-day Tulsa, with sparkling images of public parks and brightly painted murals celebrating the local Black community under the banner headline: “Tulsa Triumphs.” “Tulsa is leading America’s journey to racial healing,” the text says, inviting visitors from across the US to sample the delights of Oklahoma’s second-largest city. The enticements include “an emotional opportunity for learning and reflection” and a “space for reconciliation … Tulsa triumphs, and you can be a part of this pilgrimage.” The advert is a brazen attempt to turn Tulsa’s grim distinction as the setting of one of the most grotesque mass lynchings in US history into a tourist draw. It is the work of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, a body of prominent state and city politicians and other local notables who have put together the city’s established version of the 100th anniversary of a very special day. On that day, 31 May 1921, white Tulsans ran amok, shooting any Black person in sight, dropping incendiary devices from the air on to their homes and burning to the ground one of the most flourishing Black business districts in the country, known as “Black Wall Street”. Some 35 blocks of Black real estate in the Greenwood neighbourhood were destroyed. Ruins of Greenwood district after the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 1921. Photograph: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images At least 300 men, women and children were murdered. Over 24 hours, Tulsa witnessed what is thought to be the worst single event of white supremacist violence against African Americans in the nation’s history. From the terror of 31 May 1921 to the “triumph” of 31 May 2021 – it makes for a powerful attraction for visitors. The only hitch with this depiction of Tulsa rising from the ashes is that from the perspective of the Black survivors and many of the descendants of the massacre, it has no basis in reality. If I told you I was hungry, you would give me food – not a picture of some food Kristi Williams Tulsa isn’t leading America’s journey to racial healing. And it certainly hasn’t triumphed. Talk to many of the people whose families were directly affected by the hellfire unleashed 100 years ago, and they will tell you that the wounds are still open and weeping. “When I read that ad, it made me angry,” said Kristi Williams, whose great-aunt was forced to flee Tulsa in 1921 to escape the bloodthirsty horde. “Reconciliation? There hasn’t been any reconciliation. If I told you I was hungry, you would give me food – not a picture of some food.” Damario Solomon-Simmons, a Tulsa civil-rights lawyer who is representing the three known survivors of the race massacre in a reparations lawsuit, responded more bluntly. “‘Tulsa triumphs’ is a complete 100% lie. This city is one of the most segregated and discriminatory in America, and that’s not anecdotal – look at the facts.” A woman walks past a ‘Black Wall Street’ mural during Juneteenth celebrations in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, the site of the 1921 race massacre, on 19 June 2020. Photograph: Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images The facts do tell a starkly different story from the official account of racial healing. They suggest that the deep injury that was inflicted on Black residents in the 1921 massacre remains untreated, with the consequences clearly reflected in today’s glaring racial disparities. Human Rights Watch has compiled some of the key data: North Tulsa, where a large proportion of the city’s Black population lives today, has 34% living in poverty, compared with 13% in the largely white South Tulsa; Unemployment among Black Tulsans is more than double that of whites; The median income for Black North Tulsa is $29,000, for white South Tulsa $60,000; Life expectancy for Black Tulsans is 70 years, for white Tulsans 81 years. Discontent over the official remembrance came to a head at the weekend. The main event planned by the Centennial Commission, featuring singer John Legend and the Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams was abruptly cancelled in a disagreement over how much the commission would contribute towards a reparations fund in return for attendance at the event by survivors of the massacre. It is one of the extraordinary elements of the 1921 catastrophe that survivors are still alive. Three individuals are active today who as children experienced the horror of white sadism perpetrated on that day. The oldest of the trio, Mother Viola Fletcher, just turned 107. At a recent event in Tulsa, she walked unassisted to the podium and recalled what happened to her as a seven-year-old girl. “I still remember all the shooting and running,” she said. “People being killed. Crawling and seeing smoke. Seeing airplanes flying, and a messenger going through the neighbourhood telling all the Black people to leave town.” Survivor Mother Viola Fletcher, 107, listens to fellow survivor Hughes Van Ellis, 100, during the House hearing on the Tulsa race massacre in Washington DC on 19 May 2021. Photograph: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images Then Fletcher stopped speaking. Even after 100 years, the memories of that day still have the power to overwhelm her. Fletcher is a lead plaintiff, along with her two fellow survivors – Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, and Hughes Van Ellis, 100 – in the reparations lawsuit. The suit is being brought under Oklahoma’s “ongoing nuisance” law, and names as defendants the City of Tulsa, the county and other entities that were complicit in the events in 1921 and in the on-going suppression of the Black community that followed. As the debate intensifies nationwide about reparations for African Americans for the harm inflicted through slavery and other racial injustices, the Tulsa lawsuit is being watched closely as one of the most advanced actions being played out in US courts. Solomon-Simmons hopes it will be the vanguard of the reparations movement. If we are going to have overall reparations in America, it will have to happen here in Tulsa first Damario Solomon-Simmons “Tulsa is the test case,” he said. “If we are going to have overall reparations in America, it will have to happen here in Tulsa first.” One of the remarkable features of the 1921 massacre is that despite the scale and ferocity of the violence – in addition to the murders, some 1,200 Black homes were destroyed – not one of more than 100 legal cases that were filed in the aftermath has ever had its day in court. Solomon-Simmons has made it his mission to break that jinx. “We believe that this case will be heard and that we will prove what everybody already knows – that the racial and economic disparities that exist in Tulsa today are the result of the 1921 massacre. For the first time, we will establish that the Black man has rights that the white man must respect.” The Republican mayor of Tulsa, GT Bynum, insists that he has put at the forefront of his administration the goals of addressing the legacy of the massacre and investing in community-led redevelopment. Part of that plan is to begin today – the day Joe Biden arrives in town to round off the centennial events – in the form of a major excavation project in Tulsa’s Oaklawn cemetery in search for what are thought to be mass graves of 1921 massacre victims. After it has been determined whether the remains are of 1921 victims, Bynum then intends to use DNA testing and genealogical research “to bring some healing and justice to the Tulsa community”, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said. Workers sift through soil in a truck on 17 July 2020 as work continues on an excavation of a potential unmarked mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre at Oaklawn cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP As for reparations in the form of cash payments to the survivors, Bynum is dismissive. “Mayor Bynum has stated he does not believe this generation of Tulsans should be financially penalized for what criminals did 100 years ago,” the spokesperson said. The reparations lawsuit hangs awkwardly over the Centennial Commission as it seeks to put a positive spin on present-day Tulsa and how it has “triumphed” over its painful past. Some $30m have been raised for the official commemoration, most of which has been invested in a spanking new history center which the commission has called “Greenwood Rising”. Phil Armstrong, the commission’s project director, has promised that the exhibitions contained in the museum will “not whitewash or cover over, but will tell the truth in all its horrific grittiness”. Local Black activists are hopeful that the center will add to public understanding about how a once-thriving hub of Black business and innovation was torn down in a whirlwind of racial hatred. But they are critical of several key aspects of the commission’s work. It’s not just that most of the millions it raised have gone to attracting outside visitors to the city, with nothing given directly as reparations to the community. The name “Greenwood Rising” has also provoked a hostile response from some Black Tulsans. “How is Greenwood rising?” said Nehemiah Frank, the editor-in-chief of the Black Wall Street Times whose great-great-grandparents lost their homes and businesses in the massacre. He added: “Nothing has changed. When you come to Tulsa and walk through the Greenwood district it is completely unrecognizable – there is no sign of the greatness that this community was.” Young people play basketball during Juneteenth celebrations in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, the site of the 1921 race massacre, on 19 June 2020. Photograph: Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images The commission has also been criticized for failing to involve the survivors and descendants of the massacre in conceiving and executing the new museum. “We have to be careful who’s telling our history,” Williams said. She cited an old African proverb: “Until the lion learns how to tell its own story, the story will always glorify the hunter.” There are certainly some powerful hunters on the board of the commission – among them several of the top Republicans in Oklahoma. In addition to Bynum, they include the US senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, who was one of the Republicans in Congress on 6 January who objected to Joe Biden’s electoral college certification in obeisance to Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him. Until two weeks ago, the Republican governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, also sat on the commission. He was ousted after he signed into law HB 1775, a bill that will curtail the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma’s public schools and colleges. The bill bans teachers from making any student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex”. Its passing into law just days before the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre has prompted fears that it could be used to put a chill on learning about America’s long history of white supremacy, from slavery to lynchings – and even the 1921 massacre itself. Regina Goodwin, a native of Greenwood who represents Tulsa in the Oklahoma state legislature and whose great grandparents had their businesses burnt to the ground in 1921, called HB 1775 “a horrible bill. You can’t legislate for ‘discomfort’. Could a parent say that their child is discomforted by a class on the race massacre, of course they could.” Goodwin also pointed to several other contentious laws passed recently by Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled legislature. A new law has been pushed through in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators blocking the road. Another bill prohibits people from posting videos and other information that personally identifies police officers. That has prompted concerns that people who film police misconduct on their phones – such as the video of Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd – could be subjected to criminal prosecution. “All of this says Black lives don’t matter,” Goodwin told the Guardian. “As we talk about the centennial of the Tulsa massacre, let’s remember that Black people are still being massacred. In 1921 people were shot to death and no one was charged, no one convicted. It’s 2021, and the same thing is happening today.”

  • We’re Finally Getting Names For The COVID Variants — Here’s Why

    On Monday, the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 variants will officially receive “easy-to-pronounce,” “non-stigmatizing” labels. A group of virologists, scientists, and nomenclature experts are calling on people to refer to the various strains by letters of the Greek alphabet. The variants will keep their official scientific names, but just as coronavirus has become shorthand for COVID-19, strains like the B.1.1.7 and B.135 variants will now be called the Alpha and Beta vari

  • Testing mistakes, underfunded hospitals and poverty: why Peru has the world's highest Covid death rate

    Peru’s official Covid-19 death toll more than doubled this week after the government admitted it had been using a faulty methodology, making it the country with the highest Covid-19 mortality per capita in the world. The figure jumped from just over 68,000 to 180,764 following pressure from public health experts to revisit the data. The new number means the Andean nation has jumped from 13th to 1st in terms of the world’s highest per capita death rates, with 5,484 deaths per million inhabitants,

  • Biden to announce new steps to help communities of color while honoring Tulsa Race Massacre

    President Biden is expected to announce several policies Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma that his administration says will help communities of color. The president is in Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Joe Biden, Marking Tulsa Race Massacre, Warns Of Continued Threats Of White Supremacists, Assault On Voting Rights

    President Joe Biden marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre on Tuesday by warning of a “thruline” of systemic racism “that exists today” including the threat of white supremacist violence and an assault on voting rights. Biden said that Vice President Kamala Harris will lead efforts to push for voting protections as Republican-led statehouses […]

  • Treasure hunter needs only seconds to find lost engagement ring, Georgia officials say

    The woman was leaving when she noticed something was missing.

  • Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed baby powder causes cancer, court rules

    Company denies its products contain carcinogens

  • Gay teenager brutally beaten and choked by fellow student for wearing a Pride flag

    ‘He's so used to the bullying it was kind of nothing to him,’ Tristen Torrez’s mother says

  • Obama says GOP backlash to first Black president reflects 'the history of America'

    44th president’s wide-ranging interview with Ezra Klein touches on polarisation and ‘teachable moments’

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Naomi Osaka's statement about withdrawing from French Open

    The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Minister hits out at ‘silly’ King’s College London apology over Prince Philip photo

    A minister has criticised King's College London for its "silly" apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was "harmful" because of his "history of racist and sexist comments". Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant "as a historical reference point following his death". "The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him," she wrote. "Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments." James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: "This is just getting silly now." The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued that the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: "King's College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate." Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: "For goodness sake King's College London – grow up." In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the duke's "long and valued association with King's". A spokesman said: "We valued immensely, and remain very proud of, his friendship and support for King's."

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Florida accused of ‘cruel attack’ by becoming 7th state to ban transgender children from girls’ sport

    GOP governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have also signed similar laws