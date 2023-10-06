‘This is not a rivalry’: Southlake Carroll steamrolls Keller in Riley Wormley’s debut

The Dragons proved why they are the No. 1 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area.

Southlake Carroll (6-0, 3-0 District 4-6A) was dominant in every aspect of the game, thrashing Keller (5-1, 2-1) 56-10 Thursday at Keller ISD Stadium. Entering the game, the Indians were the No. 4 team in the Fort Worth-area and were undefeated.

“People want to talk about this like it’s a rivalry,” Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge said. “It ain’t a rivalry to us. This is another football game. And we felt a little bit disrespected coming into the weeks. Stuff that was happening. I’m proud of how our guys came out and answered the bell.”

Although Carroll was the clear favorite heading in the game, the blowout made one thing extremely clear: the Dragons are a top threat to win a state championship come December. Last year, Keller lost to Carroll 38-35. They couldn’t make it a game for a second consecutive year.

Keller head coach Carl Stralow said his team played out of character tonight and added his team didn’t execute well from the start.

“They did,” Stralow said. “It separated pretty quick and it was pretty thorough.”

Riley Wormley’s Dragon debut

Class of 2025 running back Riley Wormley made his Dragon debut after the UIL reversed its ruling that deemed he transferred for athletic purposes. Wormley rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

“Really, it’s been a struggle kind of like going through the process of not playing,” Wormley said.

Wormley said being able to play football again was great, saying it made him feel “like a kid.” He thanked his coaching staff and teammates for supporting him while he was on the sidelines.

“Our running back room has been dominant for many years now,” Caroll quarterback Graham Knowles said. “We’re used to a little bit of swagg there. Davis (Penn) has been playing great for us. Getting Riley (Wormley) back was a great one-two punch. He was ready to go in his first game. I couldn’t be more proud of the way he works.”

Dodge said the addition of Wormley makes the team “a lot better” and added sophomore running back Davis Penn has been playing well. Today, he tallied 62 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

“He’s a pretty good sophomore running back,” Dodge said, referring to Penn. “Now you got Riley Wormley in the mix. We feel like we have a two headed monster.”

Wormley said playing in the Dodge’s offense with Knowles was “amazing.” The Virginia Tech QB commit passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, completing 10 of 14 passes.

“Just efficient,” Dodge said of Knowles. “Trusted the plan. Did a good job. Had the pick. We missed on a guy, probably for a touchdown, but I’m very proud of the way he played all night.”

Dodge said his defense played “lights out.” The unit had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Keller didn’t score an offensive point until Carroll pulled their starters.

“We’re a mature football team,” Dodge said. “We’re hungry for more.”

Dragons can’t be stopped

Keller had a few productive plays in the first half. For the most part, their offense was shut down by the Dragon defense.

In the Dragons’ first offensive possession they cruised past the Indian defense, putting together a quick, six play scoring drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown by running back Davis Penn. Knowles found wide receiver Clayton Wayland for a 37-yard gain that put the Dragons at the 1-yard line.

Following a quick Keller three and out, Knowles started targeting wide receiver Jacob Jordan. Jordan, an Oklahoma commit, had two receptions for 31 yards and rushed for 19 yards in the series. He finished with 81 total yards.

At the 21-yard line, Carroll rolled the dice facing fourth and two. Knowles faked a handoff, keeping the ball for himself; he got more than what was needed, accelerating to the end zone and breaking a tackle in the process to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead with 4:11 left in the quarter.

Keller’s offensive woes continued. Defensive back Eric Garza hauled in an interception on the second play of the Indian drive. The Dragons took over deep in Keller territory. Three plays later, Penn rushed for a 17-tard touchdown to stretch the lead to 21-0.

Dragon defensive lineman Wyatt Duffy made a drive halting tackle, and Carroll got back on the scoreboard in a jiffy. After a Wormley run, Knowles found tight end Jack VanDorselaer on a wheel route for a whopping 91-yard touchdown.

VanDorselaer, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, sprinted down the sideline and outran the Keller defensive backs. VanDorselaer has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and more.

“I’m so happy we were finally able to get him free,” Dodge said. “When he gets a head of steam, he can run with the best of them.”

Down 28-0, the Keller offense showed signs off life for the first time. They put together a solid 12-play, 65-yard drive, but destiny had others plans. Running back Cameron Rayford fumbled 1-yard shy of putting the Indians on the board.

This started a turnover spree. Knowles made a rare mistake, forcing a pass that was intercepted by defensive back Ryan Ventura. The newfound momentum only lasted 30 seconds of game time. Zack Engelhardt recorded an interception.

Penn ran four consecutive times on his way to the end zone, finishing the 25-yard series with a 2-yard touchdown. The Dragon score stretched the lead to 35-0 and it was the final one of the half.

With the game out of reach, Carroll continued to dominante. Knowles found wide open Jordan for a 22-yard touchdown with 10:40 remaining.

In the Dragons’ next series, it was Wormley’s time to shine. The junior tallied a 64 yard rush and proceeded to score a 7-yard touchdown, juking a defender in the process.

With the backups in, Carroll had no problem holding the massive lead. To give the Dragons their last points of the day, quarterback Angelo Renda connected with Wayland for the 27-yard score, which was the receiver’s second of the day.

Keller finally got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 89 yard screen pass taken by Oklahoma State commit Tré Griffiths, who finished with 179 yards on six receptions.