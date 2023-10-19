Not safe at home

Oct. 18—As the sky darkened on Monday night, a group outside the Wilson County Courthouse was silent as a bell tolled.

For a minute, a group stood in candlelight as it sounded — once for each one of the 30 victims of domestic violence per minute.

"Violence is not love," Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade said. "Domestic violence is not love. Domestic violence comes in many, many forms. It's physical violence. It's sexual violence. It's mental abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse."

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there were 592 recorded cases of domestic violence in Wilson County last year.

"The silence allows it to grow," HomeSafe's Kim Svirsko said. "If you're wanting to get away, there are ways to do it safely, and we would help anyone try to plan to get away safely. Prosecuting and holding people accountable is the only way that this is going to stop."

While there were almost 600 reported cases of domestic violence in Wilson County last year, the true number of domestic violence cases is likely much higher.

"It is an underreported crime," Svirsko said. "Part of that (reason) goes to victim safety. They know if they speak out against it that there's going to be retribution for that. Part of that is embarrassment and shame, which unfortunately does come into play."

Svirsko said that another reason that domestic violence goes unreported is the fear of victim blaming from society.

"Victims of domestic violence a lot of times are blamed and shamed," Svirsko said. "It's (said that) somehow they're asking for it or did something to deserve it. All of that will get (them) to a point where a person will just not say anything."

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month continues this October, HomeSafe led a candlelight vigil Monday night.

"Domestic violence impacts everyone in the community, whether they're directly experiencing it or not," Svirsko said. "It's going to take the community to address this situation and to help those that have been victimized. No one agency nor entity can bring an end to domestic violence."

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto issued a proclamation to help spread awareness about domestic violence in Wilson County.

"We want to make sure that the people that are maybe dealing with that situation realize that there's help available here in the county," Hutto said. "So many times when we get into a situation like that, we feel like we're alone or we're the only one that's ever had this problem. Sometimes, they're reluctant to speak out about it or to seek help."

In addition to spreading awareness about domestic violence, the county mayor's office is also partnering with HomeSafe to raise awareness about resources for victims. "We felt like doing this helps give our people here in Wilson County the realization that there are people here that you can reach out to to help," Hutto said. That partnership is something that the mayor's office does each year. "I don't think we can turn a blind eye," Hutto said. "We must do everything we can to help those victims that are in that situation have some help and know that they're not alone."

HomeSafe provides shelter, safety coaching, and counseling sessions for those victimized by domestic violence. HomeSafe also provides financial assistance.

"A lot of times, these people leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs, so we will help with those setting up households by getting them household supplies, food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and that kind of thing," Svirsko said.

Meade said that half of the personal crimes in the state are domestic-violence-related.

"When you're dealing with domestic violence, it does really boil down to one thing, and that's power and control," Meade said. "How does the abuser exert the power and control over the person they supposedly love? It's unacceptable."