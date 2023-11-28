'Not safe in your own home': Man arrested after neighbor's dog is shot in the face

On Sunday, Nov. 19 just before 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on 16th Street and Osborn, where a two-year-old Siberian Husky had been shot in the face by a neighbor.

The dog, named Falco, belongs to Phoenix resident Hailey Hernandez, who said Falco had been playing in the backyard with her 13-year-old son Alex when the incident occurred.

"As soon as the dog got shot, Alex turned around and ran back inside and said, 'Mom, I think Falco got shot, help me.'" said Hernandez, who was cooking dinner at the time.

"So I ran outside and I see my dog just running around crying, and then he went silent."

According to Hernandez, the side of Falco's face was swollen and blood was spilling from his mouth as he struggled to breathe. Hernandez said her fiancé then rushed Falco to the nearest vet, where the dog recovered.

Falco, the 2-year-old Siberian Husky, recovers from a gunshot wound after a neighbor fired his weapon at the dog on Nov. 19, 2023.

"The bullet went through his nose pallet and lodged into his tongue," said Hernandez. She added that the vet was able to remove the bullet, but fragments of the bullet and of bone remain in the dog's tongue and upper jaw.

The neighbor was later identified as 45-year-old Matthew Patrick Wazny, who lives two doors down from Hernandez. According to Hernandez, she did not know who Wazny was prior to the incident, just that he is known to occasionally clean the alley in the neighborhood behind her home.

According to court records, the dog has been barking at the corner gate of Hernandez's backyard when Wazny, who was in the back alley behind the yard, pointed a handgun at the dog's snout through the fence and shot him. Hernandez's son Alex had been behind the dog approximately 10 yards away when the gun was fired and was in trajectory of the bullet, court records stated.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, Phoenix police found Wazny in a nearby backyard, who matched the suspect description in the 911 call, reports said.

According to arrest documents, Wazny's "finger was bleeding and there was blood on his pants." The injury was listed as a dog bite, "however it was not from the dog he shot, nor in the same yard." records said.

Falco the 2-year-old Siberian Husky

Officials said earlier that day, Wazny had put his hand through a different neighbor's fence northwest of his own house when he was bitten by a dog on the left middle finger. He then returned to the alley later in the evening where he shot Falco, police said.

Wazny was reportedly “noticeably intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate,” with officers. He was then taken into custody, where it was discovered that a gun with the same caliber used to shoot Falco was found in his right back pocket inside of a holster, court documents said.

Official reports noted that Hernandez's gate was locked at the time of the incident and that there was no evidence that Falco was outside the yard when the gun was fired.

Wazny, who is currently on bond, is facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty and endangerment.

A little more than a week after the incident, Falco is doing great, Hernandez said.

"He's still a puppy, so he's very playful, but he can't be very active." Hernandez said. She went on to say that since the incident, the dog does not bark, and instead uses bodily gestures to communicate.

"For a husky, that's not normal. They're very vocal animals," Hernandez said. "He won't make a sound."

Hernandez will be returning to the vet on Tuesday to determine if Falco will need any additional surgeries, she said.

For now, Hernandez is limiting the time her family spends outdoors, she said.

"It's a new fear set in. You would never think you're not safe in your own home, in your own backyard," Hernandez said. "Now once we leave the house, we're precautious. Our dog's limited from being outside. Even my children can't play in the backyard anymore."

Falco is very skittish while in the backyard, Hernandez added.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.

"We've had so much support in donations," said Hernandez, who said they were close to reaching their $8,000 goal.

Anyone interested in donating can visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/surgery-cost-of-being-shot-by-neighbor.

