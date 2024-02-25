'NOT FOR SALE:' Kalkaska Memorial and Munson may part ways

Feb. 25—KALKASKA — Negotiations could extend the affiliate contract between Munson Healthcare and Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, in force for nearly half a century and set to expire this summer.

Changing or perhaps even ending the contract, however, has quietly been in the works for more than a year, Kalkaska Memorial board meeting minutes show, fueling "for sale" rumors that local officials say are false.

"The hospital is not for sale," health center board chair Karl Klimek said earlier this week. "We're trying to make it absolutely clear to our community and squelch any rumors that might be out there. We are not for sale."

Kalkaska Memorial has been a taxpayer-owned affiliate hospital of Munson Healthcare since the late 1970s.

A Munson Healthcare spokesperson said Wednesday the organization values the partnership with Kalkaska Memorial and negotiations on a new contract are positive and ongoing.

"It was not our intent to end the relationship, it was giving KMHC a heads-up that we wanted to make changes to our contract," Megan Brown, of Munson Healthcare, said about a non-renewal notice Munson sent Kalkaska Memorial in July 2022.

Klimek made the "not for sale" statement Tuesday evening during a regular meeting of the health center's board; members unanimously passed a motion stating the board wasn't investigating any potential sale of the health center to a third party.

About a dozen members of the public attended the meeting, including South Boardman resident Angelo Poli.

Poli said Klimek's assurances answered one question he'd heard swirling around the community, but there were others.

Such as, was Munson Healthcare trying to take over ownership of Kalkaska Memorial? What would a change in governance mean for local taxpayers? And, what exactly is an Act 47 hospital?

Board members have asked each other similar questions in recent months, as have residents attending health center CEO Kevin Rogol's informational talks, hosted by area townships to discuss a future that may not include a formal alliance with Munson.

Some answers remain unknown; others are evident in the agreement's lengthy history.

Munson plan and affiliates

In 1976 or 1977 (Munson and Kalkaska timelines differ slightly) Kalkaska Memorial — then called Kalkaska County Hospital Authority — became Munson's first affiliated hospital.

Affiliate agreements between Munson and other hospitals followed — Cadillac, Charlevoix, Frankfort, Gaylord, Grayling and Manistee — giving smaller facilities like Kalkaska access to Munson's buying power and making Munson able to extend high-quality care to rural areas.

For the next 48 years, Kalkaska Memorial purchased a variety of services from Munson, from patient billing and information technology support to specialty medical procedures and bulk supply orders, in amounts Rogols estimated at $4 million to $5 million annually.

Affiliate hospitals pay an annual fee to be affiliated with Munson Healthcare and for Kalkaska, their contract was renewed about every five years or so, board records show, until 2022.

That July or August (again, timelines differ), board records show, Kalkaska Memorial received the Notice of Non-Renewal from Munson Healthcare's president of community hospitals, Tonya Smith.

Brown of Munson said this was a process issue, that Munson Healthcare was concerned the contract would automatically renew, with no changes in terms, if Munson didn't give Kalkaska Memorial something in writing.

Officials from both entities negotiated a $313,000 one-year extension — Kalkaska Memorial records show Munson asked for $1 million — which expires June 30, although both Brown and Rogols said negotiations are positive and ongoing.

In the meantime, Munson in September announced a three-year "Regional Care Transformation Plan," which by 2025 aims to make Traverse City's Munson Medical Center a high-level specialty center and emphasize outpatient care at the affiliates — except for Kalkaska.

"Simply put, as an independent entity, KMHC is not included in the plan," Rogols in September told the health center's board.

Munson officials, at that time, said the transformation plan responds to the post-COVID era, where patients seek virtual care, outpatient services are in demand and industry-wide staffing shortages are commonplace.

"We have to change how we deliver care," Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness said when introducing the plan. "The current model is not sustainable from a financial perspective ... our goal is to keep our health care (facilities) open long-term."

On Wednesday, Brown was complimentary of Kalkaska Memorial's work as a community hospital, and said because their board is independent, members make decisions about what services will be offered in their community.

"They are a great example of what we envision our community hospitals to look like in the future," Brown said, adding that Kalkaska Memorial provides outpatient, emergency and inpatient services, "keeping those patients in the community closer to home."

Act 47 and taxpayers

Board records show Rogols and Kalkaska Memorial board members began exploring new governance possibilities in earnest about October 2022 and, at some point, began requesting input from the health center's attorney, Richard Wilson.

Wilson is chair of Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation Board, which gives him a seat on Manistee Hospital's Community Healthcare Council and he also serves on the Munson Healthcare Foundations board, although Brown said he does not provide legal services to Munson.

Complicating these discussions on governance is the unique Act 47 ownership structure of Kalkaska Memorial, and the differing opinions and alliances held by those on its 20-member board.

In 1945, the state Legislature passed Act 47, which allowed one or more municipalities to fund a community hospital with a voter-passed property tax millage.

Since Act 47 hospitals are owned and funded by taxpayers, their board meetings and their records are subject to the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

In contrast, as private non-profit organizations, neither Munson Healthcare nor Munson Medical Center or any of the six affiliate hospitals have this transparency requirement.

Act 47 was popular in its day. At one point, there were more than 30 Act 47 hospitals in Michigan.

Changes in federal reimbursement rules and privatization and consolidation of healthcare has left just one Act 47 hospital standing: Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.

Changing to a private nonprofit would require a vote of the board to put the issue on the ballot, and then passage by Kalkaska County voters.

If voters approved, the health center's property tax millage would go away, but so could other aspects of being publicly owned, and debates at board meetings have sometimes been divisive, board records show.

For example, on Tuesday the board went into a closed session that lasted nearly an hour, to discuss with attorney Wilson a mysterious videorecording of an unspecified Oct. 9 meeting between unnamed board members that took place at the county building.

This video had been copied and saved to several thumb drives which board Chair Klimek acknowledged were made available to some board members just after their January meeting.

Some portion of the board's public discussion about the Oct. 9 meeting was contentious.

One member, Stuart McKinnon of Rapid River Township, said the vote to go into closed session violated the Open Meetings Act and he declined to participate.

"This is a sad day for our board," Klimek later said.

When the board came out of closed session at about 8 p.m., they briefly talked about an equally mysterious resolution, taking obvious pains to follow the letter of the Open Meetings Act law, if not the spirit.

Michigan's OMA states any decisions — or discussions on matters that could pertain to a decision — must be conducted in a public meeting.

Board members shared only general observations and suggestions, the resolution was not read aloud and copies were not distributed to the public.

When asked about this, Klimek said the resolution hadn't yet been dated or signed, and a copy could be provided in response to a FOIA request, which the Record-Eagle later filed.

The Record-Eagle also filed a FOIA request for a transcript of what the thumb drive contained. Rogols instructed a staff member to fulfill the request the same day, and its contents will be covered in future reporting.

Later in the meeting, discussion again turned to possible governance structures, and attorney Wilson weighed in.

Putting the hospital up for sale would not necessarily be the same as converting it into a private nonprofit, Wilson said.

"There would be benefits for converting to a nonprofit," Wilson said, "one of which is you no longer have to comply with the Open Meetings Act."

That comment prompted laughter from Wilson and several members of the board.

In December, in a 12-3 vote, board members directed Rogols and his leadership staff to "commence in-depth due diligence" about changing the health center's governance from Act 47 to private nonprofit.

The results of this research are expected to be presented to the board at its May meeting.