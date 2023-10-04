Not schizophrenic: Purdue murder defendant Ji Min Sha tells court why he refused meds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After discovering that accused Purdue murderer Ji Min Sha was no longer taking his medication, the judge in the case ordered an emergency hearing for Wednesday.

The hearing was to determine why Sha refused to take his antipsychotic medication.

“I don’t have any psychosis,” Sha told the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court when asked why he stopped taking his medication. “I do not believe I have schizophrenia.”

Sha held this belief, even after agreeing with Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin that he would start taking his medication moving forward.

At last week’s competency hearing, Sha’s defense team attempted to argue that Sha might not be competent to stand trial due to his continued “delusional ideations,” due to his refusal to take his medication after returning from the state psychiatric hospital.

However, this contrasts with the report that doctors from Logansport State Hospital filed with the court that indicated they believed Sha was competent to stand trial after months of treatment.

During Wednesday's hearing, Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, asked Sha if he believed things were happening to him at the jail due to his alleged beliefs that he was connected to either the National Security Agency or the Central Intelligence Agency.

“Yes, I mean the county jail is a sonar building,” Sha told his attorney. “It affects people. It can change how people think and how people act. It's very reliable.”

“Why would that be an attack on you?” Cray asked Sha.

“Well, it’s an energy wave, so, um, it resets brain cells,” Sha answered.

After hearing this testimony, Persin determined that Sha needed to be back on his medication, but asked Sha directly, “If I order you to take oral medication, will you take it?”

Sha took a moment to consider the question, then agreed with the judge that he would voluntarily take the medication.

This voluntary agreement was a departure from his prior behavior. While at the state psychiatric hospital, Sha reportedly indicated that he only took the medication because he was forced to take it.

And while in county custody, Sha refused to take his medication except on three occasions, Joseph Hunter, the managing nurse at Tippecanoe County jail explained.

Cassidy Laux, the state prosecutor, asked if Sha continued to refuse to take his medication, could the state file a motion to have the jail forcibly inject his antipsychotic medication.

“If he’s not taking his meds, then I think we need to talk about what happens. Where do we go from here?” Persin said.

“All kinds of issues that could be out from the use of forced medication to injectable antipsychotic medication. To perhaps, the court has no authority to those kinds of orders and instead, we go right into incompetency proceedings.”

Persin wanted to see if Sha’s mental state may improve now that he’s agreed to take his medication before moving forward on other solutions. However, he did file an order with the court for the jail to send a report to the court if Sha refuses to take his medication.

If Sha refuses to take his medication before the next conference hearing on Oct. 13, the court will order another emergency hearing to determine what it should do next.

Sha is accused of stabbing his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, inside their first-floor McCutcheon Hall dorm room on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prosecutors say Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife, which police found on the floor near the chair where officers found Chheda.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

