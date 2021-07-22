"Not scientific": China's government rejects WHO plan for COVID origins study

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

A top Chinese health official said Thursday the government doesn't accept World Health Organization plans for a follow-up investigation into COVID-19's origins — labeling a theory that it started from a laboratory leak a "rumor," per AP.

Why it matters: National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin's comments come days after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was "too early" to rule out the lab leak theory and proposed a second phase of study into the virus' origins.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: Zeng said at a news conference he was "surprised" by a WHO proposal to revisit Wuhan, where the virus was first detected and where a group of researchers from the UN health body visited in January, Al Jazeera reports. He called the follow-up plan "not scientific."

  • "It is impossible for us to accept such an origin-tracing plan," he added, per AP.

Flashback: Tedros said last week that uncovering the coronavirus' origins was "a scientific exercise that must be kept free from politics," according to Reuters.

  • "For that to happen, we expect China to support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency," he said.

The big picture: The debate over the origins of the coronavirus has gained traction in recent months following previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal in May.

  • The U.S. and other countries, along with some scientists, have demanded a follow-up investigation by the WHO.

  • President Biden said in May he had asked the American intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to investigate the virus' origins.

Go deeper: Why we need to know COVID's origins

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast

    “I May Destroy You” star Michaela Coel has joined the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to Marvel’s “Black Panther,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Coel has joined the cast and crew of Ryan Coogler’s film in Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, which has been filming for the past month. Details of Coel’s character are being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios declined to comment. Coel broke out in a big way this year and landed three Emmy nominations for her HBO

  • To end the Covid pandemic, children need their own vaccine trials

    Kids aren’t just littler adults – here’s why they need their own clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine

  • Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

  • Covid: The Mexican villages refusing to vaccinate

    Residents in remote Mexican towns are being influenced by lies and rumours swirling around on WhatsApp.

  • White House vaccination effort faces fresh test of breakthrough infections

    President Joe Biden's mass coronavirus vaccination effort has taken a blow after breakthrough infections were discovered at the White House and within House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

  • Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

    Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks the three Southeast Asian nations have now all surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave, fueled by the virulent delta variant, tightens its grip on the region.

  • No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in the northeastern city of Tianjin on Sunday as part of her current trip to Asia, which also is taking her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. China’s Foreign Ministry said that Sherman would “hold talks” with Xie Feng, a vice minister in charge of China-U.S. relations, and “meet” with Wang later.

  • Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU's court ruling

    Poland's justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court's ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was "illegal in the light of Polish and European law". Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.

  • Olympics-Swimming-U.S. comfortable with swimmer's compliance after vaccine opt-out

    A U.S. Olympic swimming gold medal prospect who declined a coronavirus vaccine has been strictly complying with health protocols while in Japan, as part of a team that is taking the measures seriously, a senior official said on Thursday. Michael Andrew has been widely criticised on social media in recent weeks after he opted out of the vaccine over concern about how he might react to it so close to the Tokyo Olympics, which start on Friday. Andrew has called it an educated decision and insisted he was not anti-vax.

  • China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

    China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities. "We will not accept such an origins-tracing plan as it, in some aspects, disregards common sense and defies science," Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters.

  • Michael B. Jordan talks Killmonger, 'Black Panther' sequel

    Michael B. Jordan knows he can't say much about the upcoming "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but that's not stopping fans from asking if they'll see him in the movie. The 34-year-old actor appeared on the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast and addressed the possibility of his character, Erik Killmonger, appearing in the sequel despite being fatally wounded in the 2018 film. While Jordan was unable to provide a concrete answer if his character somehow survived and would appear in future films, he did remark, "If there’s anyone that’s going to figure it out, [director Ryan Coogler] is going to figure it out."

  • Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

    Donald Trump will meet with Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney next week, and endorse one in the next few months, the former president said in a statement Tuesday. Trump will meet with them in Bedminster, New Jersey, home of the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he has moved for the summer. Cheney has “some very interesting candidates running against her" but the field of opponents should eventually be narrowed down to just one, Trump said in the statement.

  • Top pollster warns Democrats that inflation is hitting home

    A top party pollster and senior adviser to the Biden political team is urging Democrats to confront the problem of rising prices — which she says is starting to bite with voters.Driving the news: Celinda Lake, who polled for the Biden presidential campaign and still advises Team Biden, told Axios that worries about inflation are coming through loud and clear in both public polls and her own focus groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Women voters are

  • Saudi women stand guard in Mecca for the first time

    Saudi women are standing guard in Mecca for the first timeLocation: Mecca, Saudi ArabiaDozens of female soldiers have become part of the security servicesthat monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birthplaces of Islam(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SOLDIER WITH THE SAUDI MINISTRY OF INTERIOR, SAMAR, SAYING:"I am soldier Samar, specializing in psychology. I joined the military with the encouragement of my family. I joined the military and I am now in the service of the guests of the merciful. This is a huge accomplishment for us and it is the biggest pride to be in the service of the religion, the country and the guests of God, the most merciful."Women have been allowed more freedom under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanHis reform plan, Vision 2030, saw the lifting of a driving ban on womenAdult women are now also allowed to travel without permission from guardiansand have more control over family mattersBut the reform plan has been accompanied by a crackdown on dissentincluding on women's rights activists

  • Japan, US, South Korea reaffirm cooperation on North Korea

    The United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea's denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two U.S. allies. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity."

  • China Weighs Unprecedented Penalty for Didi After U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are considering serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for Didi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month, according to people familiar with the matter.Regulators see the ride-hailing giant’s decision to go public despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China as a challenge to Beijing’s authority, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. Officials from the CAC, the Ministry of Public Se

  • Debris-Filled River Rushes Through Colorado Canyon Amid Deadly Flash Flooding

    At least one person died and two were missing after flash flooding affected a wildfire-stricken part of northern Colorado on Tuesday, July 20.Colorado resident Natalie shared footage captured by her doorbell camera showing a rain-swollen Poudre River carrying debris past her home in Rustic on Tuesday afternoon. Natalie said she had evacuated the area earlier but was able to view the doorbell video from her phone.According to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, one body had been found and two people were missing as of Wednesday morning. Several structures along Black Hollow Road, west of Rustic, were damaged or destroyed.The Poudre Canyon was scarred by the 2020 Cameron Peak wildfire and thus subject to substantial erosion. Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.A portion of Highway 14 was closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). A flash flood watch was in effect for the area again on Wednesday as more rain was forecast to affect the region. Credit: @NattyLight101 via Storyful

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.