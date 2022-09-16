Not seen, not agreed: Putin comments on possible meeting with Zelenskyy and on the draft security guarantees

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOV — FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:55

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan [for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit - ed.], said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no desire to meet with him, and noted that he had not seen any proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "The first condition (for the meeting to take place) is that they (Ukraine) agree. But they refuse! Zelensky has announced this! He said publicly – I don't know where, but publicly – that he is not ready and does not want to talk to Russia."

Details: At the same time, Putin mentioned the Turkish president, who believes that such a meeting can yield a positive result.

The Russian president also said that he is not familiar with the proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine. "To be honest, I am not familiar with what they are proposing this time [for the draft security guarantees for Ukraine - ed.]," he said.

Putin says that Russia allegedly negotiated security guarantees in the form of the draft Istanbul agreement [discussed in March 2022]. And he claims this was why Russia "pulled out" its troops from Kyiv, in order to "create the conditions for concluding this agreement."

Background: 

After the liberation of settlements in Kharkiv Oblast by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not opposed to negotiations with Ukraine.

The Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented recommendations on the Kyiv Security Compact for strategic partnership between Ukraine and the guarantor states.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work! 

Recommended Stories

  • Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

    Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.

  • Putin: 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be paid for in roubles

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey would be paid for in roubles, and that an agreement on this would come into force soon. Speaking during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said: "Our agreement on deliveries of Russian natural gas to Turkey should come into effect in the near future, with 25% of payment for these deliveries in Russian roubles." Since Western countries imposed sweeping sanctions over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sought to conduct as many transactions as possible in currencies other than dollars or euros - the usual default currencies for energy contracts, in particular.

  • Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants and dams will speed up Western supply of air defence and missile defence systems to Ukraine Ukraines Office of the President

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:47 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office, believes that an effective counteroffensive by Ukrainian defenders and Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure can push Western partners to deliver air defence and missile defence systems to Kyiv.

  • Russian soldiers cursed out their commanders and complained they were getting crushed in audio intercepted by Ukraine

    Ukraine said Thursday that it had intercepted two conversations involving Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

  • General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine states there is no division in the military leadership

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:35 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement that there can be no division within the military. Source: report by the General Staff; Facebook post by the journalist Yurii Butusov Quote: "[Ukraine's] defence forces, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian land from Russian occupation and stop the

  • Xi tells Putin China is ready to partner with Russia to ‘lead world’

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that China is ready to team up with Russia during their sideline talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan. Addressing Putin as his "dear and long-time friend," Xi said the two leaders had maintained “effective strategic contacts, particularly through phone calls” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Russian news agency TASS. Xi and Putin held their bilateral talk at the Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

  • Putin says Turkey and Russia are nearing a deal for 25% of natural gas supplies to the country to be paid for in roubles

    Russia has made deals for its energy supplies with a number of friendly countries, and has halted flows to others for not paying in roubles.

  • Military intel chief says Putin can't achieve Ukraine goal

    Russia's setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin's initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon's intelligence chief said Friday. “We're coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to have to revise what his objectives are for this operation,” Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told an intelligence and national security conference outside Washington. Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine in February with what U.S. officials say was the objective of unseating Ukraine's Western-friendly government.

  • Luhansk puppet authority “prosecutor general” killed in Luhansk

    Sergey Gorenko, the so-called “prosecutor general” of the Luhansk puppet authority, has been killed by an explosive device that detonated in his office, Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 16.

  • Russia wants to impose fines for maps that dont show occupied Crimea as Russian territory

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:51 Members of Russia's State Duma are proposing to impose fines for distributing maps where the occupied regions, including Crimea, are not marked as Russian territory.

  • China’s space program discovers new mineral from the Moon in 46-year first

    China has discovered a new mineral from the Moon after sifting through the first lunar samples gathered in 46 years. The new mineral, Changesite-(Y), named after China’s lunar exploration project Chang’e Project, was included among the 140,000 lunar sample particles studied by the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology through high-tech procedures like X-ray diffraction. A new mineral, Changesite-(Y), was discovered from the moon samples retrieved by #China's Chang'e-5 probe, making China the third country to discover a new mineral on moon, China Atomic Energy Authority said on Friday.

  • Russia will see confrontation between military and politicians, says expert

    Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast has launched an irreversible process that will split the powers that be in Russia, military expert Oleg Zhdanov told Radio NV on Sept. 13.

  • Car carrying Volodymyr Zelenskyy crashes into other vehicle during Ukraine battlefield visit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a car accident while visiting a battlefield after his country's successful counter-offensive. Officials say he was uninjured.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian base in Nova Kakhovka the StratCom

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:35 The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Armed Forces destroyed the occupiers' base in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region on the night of 14-15 September.

  • Putin is outraged that Ukraine wants to win on the battlefield

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01 Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, claimed that he "will do everything" to end the war as soon as possible, but he is indignant that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

  • US limits fentanyl exports to Russia, says it could be used to support ‘military aggression’

    The Commerce Department on Friday announced new sanctions limiting the export of fentanyl and other chemicals to Russia and Belarus because of their potential to support “military aggression.” “In response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the Department of Commerce is expanding the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus by imposing new export…

  • Putin’s ‘revenge’ on Zelenskyy for visiting Izyum makes him look weak, says political expert

    Against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to the city of Izyum, recently liberated from Russian occupiers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin now looks ludicrous, not courageous, political analyst Petro Oleshchuk said on the air of Radio NV on Sept. 15.

  • Russia says longer-range U.S. missiles for Kyiv would cross red line

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict". In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its territory". Washington has openly supplied Ukraine with advanced GMLRS rockets, fired from HIMARS launchers, that can hit targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

  • EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years

    Ursula von der Leyen admitted on Wednesday that the EU was too slow to heed warnings — even from its own members — about Putin.

  • Hillary Clinton: Type Of Documents That Trump Had Are Often Handcuffed To An Officer

    The former secretary of state detailed the strict protocol for the kind of classified material that Trump may have stashed at home.