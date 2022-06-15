Christopher Wernle

#MaximumSentence

On Tuesday, an Irondequoit man convicted of fatally beating Brighton businessman Edward “Ted” Boucher last year was sentenced to the maximum prison term in state Supreme Court. Christopher “C.J.” Wernle, 49, who in April was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, will serve 26⅓ years to life in prison, said James Nobles, a special prosecutor in the case. “The nature of the crime itself was so brutal,” Nobles said. “There’s not a sentence long enough for that kind of behavior.” Boucher suffered more than 30 blows to the head with a murder weapon that has not been found. The crime occurred at Wernle’s home, which was a haven for prostitution and drug use.

#ThumbsUpThumbsDown

On Tuesday, Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evans’ first budget, totaling $627.4 million, while sending a largely symbolic message to the school board that council is troubled by its budget. The panel voted down the district’s $1.1 billion plan, citing a lack of details. However, the city has a designated amount it provides to the Rochester City School District, so the vote likely will not impede the budget’s progress. Also Tuesday, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission sued the city and the school district, accusing them of misleading investors during a $119 million bond offering in 2019. The lawsuit alleges that district officials tried to hide RCSD’s worsening financial situation.

#BuffaloMassShooting

The 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo Tops store last month was charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes. Payton Gendron, who already faces 10 state murder charges, was motivated by racial hatred, federal authorities allege, having become a believer in the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which maintains that white people are at risk of being replaced by others. As Wednesday’s charges were announced, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with families and community members in Buffalo. Federal hate crimes carry the potential of the death penalty. However, Garland has paused federal executions so the Justice Department can review policies and procedures.

See you Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: ‘There’s not a sentence long enough …’