‘There’s not a sentence long enough …’

Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·2 min read
Christopher Wernle
Christopher Wernle

#MaximumSentence

On Tuesday, an Irondequoit man convicted of fatally beating Brighton businessman Edward “Ted” Boucher last year was sentenced to the maximum prison term in state Supreme Court. Christopher “C.J.” Wernle, 49, who in April was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, will serve 26⅓ years to life in prison, said James Nobles, a special prosecutor in the case. “The nature of the crime itself was so brutal,” Nobles said. “There’s not a sentence long enough for that kind of behavior.” Boucher suffered more than 30 blows to the head with a murder weapon that has not been found. The crime occurred at Wernle’s home, which was a haven for prostitution and drug use.

#ThumbsUpThumbsDown

On Tuesday, Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evans’ first budget, totaling $627.4 million, while sending a largely symbolic message to the school board that council is troubled by its budget. The panel voted down the district’s $1.1 billion plan, citing a lack of details. However, the city has a designated amount it provides to the Rochester City School District, so the vote likely will not impede the budget’s progress. Also Tuesday, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission sued the city and the school district, accusing them of misleading investors during a $119 million bond offering in 2019. The lawsuit alleges that district officials tried to hide RCSD’s worsening financial situation.

#BuffaloMassShooting

The 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo Tops store last month was charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes. Payton Gendron, who already faces 10 state murder charges, was motivated by racial hatred, federal authorities allege, having become a believer in the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which maintains that white people are at risk of being replaced by others. As Wednesday’s charges were announced, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with families and community members in Buffalo. Federal hate crimes carry the potential of the death penalty. However, Garland has paused federal executions so the Justice Department can review policies and procedures.

See you Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: ‘There’s not a sentence long enough …’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in fatal overdose at Delaware County jail

    Judge Marianne Vorhees imposed a 34-year sentence for the dealing conviction, and added six years as the habitual offender penalty.

  • Charges dropped against Black teen executed 91 years ago after being convicted of killing a white woman

    Some semblance of justice has been delivered in a historic case of a wrongful conviction and execution more than 90 […] The post Charges dropped against Black teen executed 91 years ago after being convicted of killing a white woman appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Louisiana appeals court upholds life sentence for Larose man convicted of raping child

    In denying the request, the trial court said the evidence in question was not clear as to what had happened or whether criminal acts were committed.

  • West Carrollton man convicted of killing 6-week-old girl sentenced to life in prison

    A West Carrollton man who killed a 6-week-old girl in 2020 learned his sentence in Montgomery County court Tuesday.

  • With the S&P 500 now in a bear market, despair and capitulation are the next stages of investors’ grief

    At the bear market’s final low, investors will no longer trust rallies. That's the time to get bullish.

  • Data likely shows Teslas on Autopilot crash more than rivals

    The government will soon release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving systems that will likely single out Tesla for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. In coming days, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plans to issue figures it has been gathering for nearly a year. The agency said in a separate report last week that it had documented more than 200 crashes involving Teslas that were using Autopilot, “Full Self-Driving,” Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or some other of the company’s partially automated systems.

  • Former Prison Inmates, Who Both Claim They Were Wrongfully Convicted, Reunite On Dr. Phil’s Stage

    Pat Wright and Kiera Newsome both say they know what it feels like to be wrongfully convicted of murder. Wright says she was accused of hiring someone to kill her ex-husband -- and claims that her brother lied in court, which led to her conviction. She was sentenced to life in prison before her compassionate release after 24 years. Newsome was convicted of murdering a man during a drive-by shooting with gang-related ties and sentenced to 60 years to life in prison – but she insists she was in school the day of the shooting. Wright and Newsome met behind bars – and reunite on Dr. Phil’s stage. Watch in the video above. On Wednesday's episode of Dr. Phil, "19 Years Lost: I Am Innocent," Dr. Phil examines Kiera’s case and speaks with her teacher, who was her alibi, and her lawyers who claim Kiera’s case is the “the starkest miscarriage of justice” they have ever seen. Plus, did a key witness change his story? Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Says While Serving 60 Years In Prison, She Almost Took Her Life – And What Happened To Stop Her TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have you been accused and want to clear your name?

  • Triangle basketball players find new homes after transferring from UNC, Duke, NC State

    Kerwin Walton’s recent announcement that he committed to Texas Tech for next season means just about every transfer from area schools have found new homes. Here’s a list of where they will suit up next season.

  • Democrats Need to Tell Americans How Dangerous the GOP Really Is

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Jan. 6 Committee’s hearings are laying bare just how much coordination there was between racist, far-right extremist groups and Trump’s attempt to steal the election.Last month, a white supremacist traveled hours to a Black neighborhood in Buffalo for the express purpose of killing as many Black people as possible.And earlier this month the Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning that the U.S. is in a “heightened threa

  • Elon Musk Offers Tesla Workers Surprising Words of Encouragement, Will Meet Twitter Staff

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly trying to rally employees right and left. The richest man on the planet told employees that the electric vehicle (EV) company had a "very tough quarter," but tried to...

  • Two women charged after hitting kids with metal knuckles, sheriff says

    Two women have been charged with child abuse after kids were allegedly hit with metal knuckles, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

  • 10-year Treasury yield the ‘safest place in town’ amid Fed rate hikes: Strategist

    Priya Misra, managing director and global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed interest rate hikes, inflation, consumer demand, and the probability of recession.

  • Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The wear and tear from back-to-back seven-game series seems to be taking its toll on the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. Tired legs have led to shots falling short down the stretch in back-to-back losses that have left the Celtics on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston. The Celtics missed 11 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter of a 104-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Monday night.

  • SC man last seen working on top of a shredding machine. Now he’s missing. What we know

    Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon has worked for Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer for about a year.

  • Suspect confesses to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -reports

    ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (Reuters) -At least one suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and his guide Bruno Pereira in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has confessed to killing and dismembering the men, broadcasters CNN Brasil and Band News reported on Wednesday. The federal police had said in a statement earlier that they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case.

  • Bomb and arson unit clears south Kansas City school after bomb threat reported

    The Calvary Lutheran School at 12411 Wornall Road in southern Kansas City was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made.

  • Truck Driver Arrested For Texas Woman’s 1992 Murder Charged In 1993 California Cold Case

    A man arrested in Texas last month for a 1992 homicide has just been charged with another murder of a woman found dead in California nearly 30 years ago. Douglas Thomas, 67, was charged on Friday in California for the 1993 murder of Sherri Herrera, 30, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. DNA allegedly helped connect Thomas to Herrera’s murder, as well as the 1992 murder of Shanda Denise Hayes, for which Thomas is currently awaiting trial in Texas, according to CB

  • 10 killed in shootout with police officers in Mexico

    The prosecutor's office did not say whether the suspected criminals belonged to a drug trafficking cartel, although such gangs operate in the region.

  • Proud Boys Storm Drag Queen Story Hour, Hate Crime Probe Launched

    The men reportedly called the drag queen host "tranny" and a "pedophile" at the California event attended by families and community members.

  • Houston Man Wanted For Murder Of Missing Woman After Allegedly Looking Up How To Hide A Body

    A Texas man is wanted for the murder of a missing woman after investigators say he purchased suspicious items and searched various ways to get rid of a body. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, who disappeared after leaving a hotel in Houston on April 16, according to police. Detectives with the Houston Police Department say they believe Nwobodo killed Johnson soon after and disposed of her body “within the next few days.” Her body