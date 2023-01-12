‘Do not separate the children’: Friends of Ana Walshe appeal for custody of kids

Two friends of Ana Walshe are making a plea to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about the missing mother’s three sons.

Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi told Boston 25 News they have reason to believe that the boys, between the ages of 2 and 6, could be placed in foster care by the end of the week.

They said they’re worried that the children could potentially be separated on top of what they’ve already been through over the last 11 days.

Sky is the founder of the Sky International Center.

The non-profit, which Ana was involved with, is a business and social network for international professionals.

According to Sky, two families involved in the non-profit are going through the court process to appeal for custody of the kids.

“They’re two families who have had play dates over and over already. They’re two families who are willing to adapt and take all three boys together,” said Sky.

Sky said she’s also more than willing to take in the children herself at her Newton home.

“Our focus right now is the children. That’s why we want to appeal to the local authorities, especially DCF,” explained Sky. “If the children can stay together, that is what we are putting our energy into.”

A spokesperson with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families confirmed to Boston 25 that the three boys remained in DCF custody as of Wednesday night.

“Due to state and federal privacy requirements, there is no further information,” said the spokesperson.

“You’ve got three boys under six years old dealing with what could be extreme trauma. You don’t know what they heard that night or what they saw that night,” said Bardhi. “God knows what they’re in for.”

Sky International is now raising funds for the Walshe children and also to fly Ana’s mother from Serbia to Massachusetts.

Click Here to donate to the fundraiser for Ana Walshe’s children.

The search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe continues after she was last seen on New Year’s day in Cohasset.

Story continues

Brian Walshe, the husband who reported her missing three days later, is currently in custody on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, have been recovered by police.

Investigators say they found video of him at a hardware store, where he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies in cash.

During Monday’s arraignment in Quincy District Court, Prosecutors also said blood and a knife with blood on it were found in the basement of the home the Walshe family is renting.

Attorney on Ana Walshe case: “Children need to be heard”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW