‘I have not served my last burger’ Downtown Lexington dining mainstay closes

A downtown Lexington dining spot known for its burgers and chili has closed its doors after more than three decades.

Jim Sawyer, owner of Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill, said in a Facebook post Monday that he hopes the closure is not permanent.

“This is an odd time, and I am doing my best to try to figure out how to continue to give you access to my burgers and chili for years to come,” Sawyer said.

Lack of events at Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center coupled with many downtown office workers now working from home has resulted in a drop in sales.

“Lack of staffing and the downsizing of offices downtown has created a real dilemma for us small businesses (actually nationwide!). We have no major events at Rupp till September and the losses between now and then would be great,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill in Lexington.

Restaurants across Kentucky have struggled to find employees during the pandemic. Moreover, other downtown restaurants have also closed their doors including the neighboring Starbucks on the corner of Main and North Broadway and the Saul Good across the street in The Square,which closed in December.

Yet, Sawyer remained optimistic the restaurant near the corner of Main Street and North Broadway will return.

“I have NOT served my last burger by a long shot,” Sawyer said. Sawyer also thanked the community for its continued support.

“You ALL are my energy, and my friends. Thank you so much for that!”

Past patrons and supporters let Sawyer know of their support through comments on his Facebook post.

“Will anxiously be awaiting your re-opening same place or another if necessary,” Lynn Bennett Brock said. “Will make more effort to eat there. Last time I was there with my nephew, his wife and great niece and great nephew and they loved it.”

Many commenters said they wished Sawyer the best and hoped he would reopen soon, calling his burgers the best in Lexington.

“Sawyers was the best part of working downtown,” said Brandon Brann. “I wish you the best of luck, Jim, and I look forward to eating your burgers and fries again!”

Sawyer had previously posted about how the restaurant was in “desperate need of help.” The restaurant was struggling to get enough staff to be open for evening and weekend hours. He hoped potential employees would respond.