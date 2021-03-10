Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
GettyImages mitch mcconnell
KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • No Congressional Republican voted in favor of the Biden rescue plan.

  • The vote reflects the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

  • It may signal early difficulties for Biden if he moves to attract GOP support for legislative proposals in 2021.

Not a single Republican lawmaker in either chamber voted in favor of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic aid package, reflecting their fierce opposition to an early Democratic legislative priority.

The House voted 220-211 to approve the relief package in mostly party-line vote. The legislation encountered a brick wall of GOP opposition as every House Republican opposed it. Only one Democrat voted against it.

The bill's path through the House and Senate starkly illustrates the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Nearly a decade ago, President Barack Obama pushed through an $800 billion stimulus package aimed at preventing the freefall of the American economy after the financial crisis.

That measure drew some GOP support. Every House Republican voted against the bill in February 2009. However, it garnered the support of three Republican senators in the upper chamber as Democrats at the time pressed to keep the bill's price tag in check.

Still, right-leaning experts argue now that Republicans were cut out of the negotiating process by Biden along with Congressional Democrats. Biden rejected a $618 billion stimulus counteroffer put forward by a group of 10 Senate Republicans in February.

"They were completely ignored," Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the libertarian-leaning Manhattan Institute, said in an interview. "Democrats put out a $1.9 trillion bill barely moved an inch and there was no attempt at compromise."

He added: "Republicans are more concerned about drawing a line in the sand, and spending money more smartly in the recession."

Others say that Republicans are less willing to negotiate a middle ground with Democrats.

"It's the latest indication of how polarized the Republican Party has become, despite the fact it's overwhelmingly popular with the American people," Jim Manley, a former senior Democratic aide, told Insider. "They were prepared to vote no."

Democrats pushed through the legislation using a maneuver known as budget reconciliation. It allows bills to be approved in the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes instead of crossing a 60-vote threshold.

