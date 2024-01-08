'Not our space': Barnegat flattening home, forcing club for people with disabilities to move

BARNEGAT - Gabrielle Emanuelli walked one day last week through the building that serves as home to the Meadowedge Social Club and detailed improvements she wants to make.

The game room with an indoor basketball set needs to be more presentable. The art room needs to be more organized. She and volunteer Mary Ellen Ferrara spent time that day building a table for a Cricut machine that members use for art projects.

But the whole building might soon disappear, and the club, which serves almost two dozen people with various disabilities, will soon have to move to a nearby firehouse.

“A lot of us with different disabilities actually have problems with change,” said Emanuelli, a 30-year-old from the Manahawkin section of Stafford who has autism and has been part of the club for four years. She still holds out hope that the township will apply for state grants to fix the building instead of moving.

Jenny Ferrara, 32, left, with Gabrielle Emanuelli, 30, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Meadowedge Park in Barnegat, New Jersey.

The Meadowedge Social Club, a program under the Barnegat Township Office of Recreation for people with disabilities, has been meeting at a township-owned house at Meadowedge Park since 2008.

Barnegat’s Township Committee plans on tearing down the building for more greenspace and moving the social club to the fire department on Birdsall Street.

Scrapbooks dating back to 2008 are filled with photos of participants engaging in art projects, bingo and glow-in-the-dark-golf, a game invented by the club. Participants have gardened in the backyard, created farm-to-table meals, and have hosted fire pit cookouts.

Even if they move to the firehouse and find other locations to host fire pit cookouts and glow-in-the-dark-golf, “It’s still not the same. It’s not our space,” said Ferrara, whose daughter Jenny is a member.

'Everybody fits'

For many people with disabilities, the transition into adulthood from high school can be “very, very difficult.”

Rikki Blood, 36, of Barnegat, who has autism, struggled during that time. “There (were) less things to do,” she said.

Blood joined the social club at its inception to stave off boredom. Throughout the years, she has built close friendships from memories created with the social club.

Rikki Blood, 36, left, fist bumps Myles Levy, 56, during a game of Uno as they chat about their relationships on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Meadowedge Park in Barnegat, New Jersey.

“The theme of Meadowedge is everybody fits,” Blood said. “Everybody is supposed to be accepted.”

The house was bought by the township in 2005 from Frederick and Naomi Gerken.

Over the years, a number of groups have used the building, according to Meredith Jackstadt, who works in the township’s recreation office. Currently, only the social club and softball players use it.

What is now the social club started as an exercise class for people with disabilities, Jackstadt said. But she discovered that for many of its members, the exercise class was their only social outlet for the week. The social club’s programs then expanded to weekly hangout and field trips. Pre-pandemic, the club met four times a week.

“They tell us what they want to do and we figure it out,” Jackstadt said.

The social club is funded through fundraising, membership dues, the state’s Recreation Opportunities with Disabilities Grant Program and matching township funds.

The township gets $20,000 from the state’s grant program every year and matches it with $4,000 in local funds.

According to Jackstadt, the program currently has 21 members with 15 people on its waiting list. There are two staff members, an intern and a range of volunteers like Ferrara.

Cost of renovation

The Meadowedge Social Club’s main gathering room where participants play cards, color or chat on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Meadowedge Park in Barnegat, New Jersey.

Martin Lisella, Barnegat’s Township Administrator, says that other than the social club, “the building is being used for storage.”

Lisella said needed repairs to building include the roof, “inside work” and “the exterior.” He estimates the costs of repairs to be between $100,000 to $200,000.

He said, “it was not cost-effective for someone to use that building twice a week and other than (that) using it for storage.”

He said the firehouse has newer bathrooms and it would allow the social club to plant a garden on its premises.

After the house at Meadowedge is razed, the township plans on installing park benches for a scenic park.

“We’re going to let them continue to grow their garden down there,” Lisella said. “And not to shortchange the special needs, and these are special-need adults.”

Parents and guardians pick up members of the Meadowedge Social Club on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Meadowedge Park in Barnegat, New Jersey.

During township meetings in September and Octobers, parents of Meadowedge Social Club participants spoke out against the house’s demolition, asking the township to repair its septic system, which has been a concern for years.

Lisella said the township has applied for and received state approval to tear down the house. He said the decision to tear down the house at Meadowedge was made last fall.

'We the people are Meadowedge'

Ferrara said she loves having the house host the social club because “there’s a lot we can do to make it more amenable to us.”

If members want to take a step back from socializing, they can go to one of the smaller quiet rooms. When one of their members was wheelchair bound, the social club made the building wheelchair accessible.

Emanuelli’s favorite part of the building are the marks her friends and her have made, the artwork on the walls.

Jackstadt said she has not been given a move-out date, “but we’ve been there for 15 years, it’s going to take longer than a day (to pack).”

Ferrara said, when members of the social club got the news that the building was going to be demolished, many were devastated and angry.

“We’re trying to tell them, we the people are Meadowedge, not necessarily the building,” Ferrara said. “So, we’re going to fight for what we want, but we’re going to do with whatever we get.”

