Not all SPACs are garbage, and the power of teamwork

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Hello and happy Saturday! Today we're taking on two topics. The first fits neatly into our usual coverage area. The second not so much. Let's go!

Not all SPACs are garbage

In the 2021 SPAC rush I missed the public debut of Alight Solutions. Based outside of Chicago, the company is a business process outsourcing shop that supports tens of millions of employees in the United States. It combined with Foley Trasimene, a blank-check company, last July after announcing its intentions to list via the SPAC earlier in 2021.

It also reported earnings this week, and I chatted with its CEO Stephan Scholl after the fact. There are three things that matter from the Alight report that I want to noodle on with you. In order:

  • Not all SPACs are a mess: Today Alight Solutions is worth about $4.7 billion, and is trading a fraction above its pre-combination $10 per share price. That means that the company's SPAC deal was valued pretty well, and that it is possible to take a company public using the method and not have it eat its own shorts in the following weeks, months and quarters. SoFi was, previously, our leading example of a SPAC combo that failed to flounder; we can add another name to the list.

  • Some SPAC projections bear out: In its investor deck from its combination announcement from last January, Alight said that it expected to generate $363 million in BPaaS revenues in 2021. BPaaS stands for Business Process as a Service, and is the company's SaaS-y service that is its fastest-growing revenue segment. In 2021, however, the company actually saw $390 million in BPaaS revenues. It beat on a key metric! That's why the company is above water, I reckon.

  • The idea of profitable growth: Why is it considered bad news in some circles if a tech company starts to pay a dividend? One line of thinking is that the choice to return cash to shareholders via regular disbursements is an indication that the company in question is out of places to deploy funds, which implies slower future growth. So we tend to see tech companies that aren't goliaths simply grow like hell even at the expense of profits. Alight appears to sit between the two extremes, focusing on what Scholl described as profitable growth to TechCrunch. This, he explained, ensures that his company doesn't "over-rotate" on any particular effort, and isn't burning its ships on its BPaaS strategy; if it doesn't work out long-term, the company will survive. Alight is rather profitable, so he's speaking from a position of black ink, for reference. Still, it was interesting to talk to a company that has much in line with tech companies going through a software transition, but with a very different approach to balancing growth and profits. Interesting.

And now, something different.

Teamwork

I am writing to you, as I do every week, on Friday afternoon. I type up this little missive, contribute to Daily Crunch, and then bounce into the weekend.

This Friday, however, has been a grinder. Not only because of economic uncertainty, the pandemic, or the invasion of Ukraine, but also because Chris Gates is leaving TechCrunch for a new role elsewhere. You probably don't know Chris, which is evidence that I haven't done enough along the way to shout him out.

Regardless, he was a founding member of the Equity podcast, and his last day was today. By the time you read this, he will be gone. We worked together for around a half decade, recording hundreds of shows, suffering from failures, celebrating wins and generally making the show work as a team. Through host changes, the sale of our parent company, and so very much more, he was there, steady, warm and ready to fucking go. It goes without saying that Equity is also Grace and Mary Ann and Natasha, and has also had the pleasure of having Danny and Kate and Matthew and Katie and Connie in the mix during its life. It is very much a group project.

I'm going to miss working with Chris so much. But his exit is a good reminder of the very human force-multiplier called teamwork.

The man, the myth, the smile. Chris posted this to Slack when he announced his exit, so it's only fair to troll him with it here. This is the energy he brought every single day.

This newsletter, for example, gets written by myself. Then Annie or Richard give it a read. Henry often peeks at it, as well, as he helped dream it up with me a few years back and supported its birth. Finally, it's moved into our email software, into a slot that our sales team prepares to include the correct advertising elements. It then gets sent out to your inbox and posted on the site, which our tech crew makes possible. I just get my name at the top because I wrote the words. But this product is the result of material, longitudinal teamwork.

I've had better luck than I have deserved when it comes to teams. The folks I have had the pleasure of working with in my career have, with very few exceptions, been people I have loved having in my life more generally. Chris and I worked on Equity together through weddings, the birth of kids, moves and more. We did life together, you know?

And let me just note that the TechCrunch+ team, which is where The Exchange lives generally, is aces. Walter and Annie and Ram and Anna and the rest of the team are excellent folks I am lucky to orbit around. I get to do so much more because we work together. And I hope I am returning the favor.

Teamwork. It's the best. And it makes work breakups all the harder.

Godspeed, Chris, in your next adventure. I look forward to being your #1 fan in whatever it is you're cooking up next.

-- Alex

Recommended Stories

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    There are hot deals everywhere on growth stocks, and some of these high-quality companies will turn into massive winners over the long term. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading e-commerce company in Latin America, which happens to be one of the fastest-growing regions globally for e-commerce; Statista estimates the region's sales will grow from $85 billion to $160 billion by 2025. It grew revenue 74% year over year to $2.1 billion, almost as much as the $2.3 billion in revenue MercadoLibre generated in all of 2019!

  • Market Correction: 2 Stocks I'm Considering Buying

    The stock markets in the U.S. have been selling off recently. The Federal Reserve has started removing accommodative monetary policy and is signaling that it considers inflation levels concerning. While the broad markets are experiencing a sell-off, Pinterest is going through much worse.

  • Questions about CNN loom over merger

    Data: Company filings; Note: Paramount+ & Showtime was formerly CBS All Access + Showtime, Discovery includes discovery+ as well as other Discovery streaming services. Hulu only includes on-demand subscribers.; Chart: Axios VIsuals As Discovery prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia in April, its ultimate plans for CNN remain unclear. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It's a big area of the business to be le

  • Cape Cod House Hunt finds a gem in Harwich

    This Just In newsletter for February 24, 2022

  • 3 Stocks to Hold Right Through the Next Market Downturn (and Maybe Even Add to)

    Stock market corrections can be challenging for investors. Here's why they believe Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), Nucor (NYSE: NUE), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are great to hold, and even add to, when the stock market gets turbulent. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Dominion Energy): Once, many years ago, Dominion Energy was a widely diversified energy company, with oil drilling assets, a midstream business, and a utility all under one roof.

  • British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow until midday

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways (BA) said it would cancel all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow airport until midday on Saturday as it deals with an IT failure. The airline has said the problem, which came to light on Friday and affected its website, app, and airport operations, was not caused by a cyber attack but was a hardware issue. "We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday," the airline said in a statement.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    Such businesses typically have a strong franchise, a dominant market position, well-known brands, and a capable management team. Net revenue for its fiscal year 2020 (ended Sept. 30) dipped to $23.5 billion from $26.5 billion in the previous year but has surged to $29.1 billion in fiscal 2021 as economies reopened. Net income has also shown a similar pattern, falling sharply from $3.6 billion in 2019 to $928 million in 2020, only to rebound to $4.2 billion in the following year.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.

  • NMSU staff member wins national sweepstakes, gives back to Aggie Cupboard

    Elaine Lopez was recently named one of 19 randomly selected winners in the “Pedal Forward, Give Back Sweepstakes” contest by Sodexo.

  • Jerry Jones tries to harmonize $2.4 million cheerleaders settlement with internal finding of no wrongdoing

    The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL somehow have avoided widespread scrutiny for a voyeurism scandal that resulted in a $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders who were allegedly videotaped while changing clothes in 2015, but that also ended with a conclusion by the team that no wrongdoing had occurred. In such situations, the best approach [more]

  • Investors should sell into any rally in the stock market as 76% of the Nasdaq enters bear-market territory, Bank of America says

    "'Inflation shock' means 'rates shock' which means 'growth shock' = negative returns in credit and stocks in 2022," BofA said.

  • 3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

    There are some stocks, however, that every investor should consider holding due to sheer brute strength that isn't apt to wane anytime soon. Here's a closer look at what makes each one worthy of at least a small place in your portfolio. In other words, they're as unstoppable as stocks can be.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • These 3 Income ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Investors looking for good, reliable income can get the job done right with a collection of only three funds.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Investors looking for income stocks should take a look at the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Income investors are generally more risk-averse than growth investors and tend to concentrate on stocks with durable business models and a long history of navigating different markets. Here are two REITs that also happen to be top dividend stocks that you can feel confident buying and holding forever thanks to their great business models and long history of dividend increases.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    All three of these companies have strong prospects for outsized growth going forward and are worthy of consideration for those investors with at least a three-year holding period in mind. Nike's (NYSE: NKE) revenue growth has slowed this year. Reflecting the strong demand, gross margin expanded by 2.8 percentage points to 45.9% as Nike had lower markdowns and sold more items at full price.

  • Stocks Staged a Huge Turnaround. Markets Now Have a Problem.

    U.S. responds to Russia’s Ukraine invasion with more sanctions, Moderna sees fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose this fall, Morgan Stanley confirms federal probes of block-trading business, and other news to start your day.

  • Katherine Wu leaves Coinbase Ventures to join crypto investment firm Archetype

    Coinbase Ventures investor Katherine Wu is leaving the company for early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype, less than a year after joining Coinbase as a senior deal lead in September. Wu will work as a venture partner at Archetype, an early-stage VC founded by Ash Egan, who is an investor in a number of prominent crypto startups, including Chainalysis, BlockFi and FalconX, according to the firm's website.