Do not spread fake news, this is not the time for elections – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that now is not the time to prepare for elections and that Ukraine should focus on the fight against the Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "We all understand that now is wartime, when there are many challenges, it is irresponsible to spread fake news about elections in society in such a frivolous way.

I expect concrete answers from all relevant structures and authorities regarding our state's current tasks. This also applies to civilian authorities and military bodies of the state, as well as officials with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies."

"I believe that this is not the time for elections. And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to a dispute and giving society all the necessary answers so that there is no room for conflicts and someone else's game against Ukraine."

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is weighing all the pros and cons of holding presidential elections in the spring of 2024.

