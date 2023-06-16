Not-so-squeaky-clean burglary: Man threw brick through store window, stole detergent, deputies say
A 60-year-old man is behind bars after police said he broke into a Family Dollar store and stole several bottles of detergent.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, investigators said Oscar Jones was seen on store surveillance cameras throwing a brick through a window of the store along Emery Highway in Bibb County, went in and stole several bottles of laundry detergent.
Jones already had several warrants out for his arrest on burglary charges in Bibb County.
He was taken into custody around 2 a.m. less than a mile away from there. He was still wearing the same clothes that he had on during the burglary.
Jones was charged with felony burglary and was denied bond. He remains in the Bibb County Jail.
