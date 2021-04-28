The (Not) State of the Union: Why Joe Biden's speech is not officially the annual address

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wednesday night will mark the first time President Joe Biden speaks in front of both houses of Congress as he approaches his 100th day in office.

While Biden's speech on the Congress floor will seem like the State of the Union, it actually is not.

The practice of addressing a joint session of Congress comes straight from Article II, Section 3 of the United States Constitution, which states the president, "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

The annual address is typically delivered by the president in late January or early February, with the last one given by former President Donald Trump on Feb. 4, 2020.

Since the inauguration of former PresideRonald Reagan in 1981, presidents have not delivered the State of the Union the year they left office or were inaugurated, primarily because a president can't really speak about the state of the country just a few weeks in office.

Fact check: No deadline is in place for delivering State of the Union

At 100 days (and after a lifetime in politics): The surprising presidency of Joe Biden

That same year is when the new tradition began where the new president addressed Congress without the State of the Union title, like Trump's “Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress" in 2017.

Biden's address comes a few months into his term due to COVID-19 precautions, and only after he accepted an invitation from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on April 13. Wednesday's speech allows Biden to speak on the progress of his administration in his first nearly 100 days in office.

There will be other differences; only a few special guests are invited to the address and some members of Congress and the Supreme Court will not be present or seated in the House gallery due to social distancing guidelines. The event will also be designated as a National Special Security Event in wake of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden speech is not the State of the Union despite similarities

Recommended Stories

  • Jockeying begins for Colorado's new 8th Congressional District

    Now that Colorado is getting an additional congressional seat, the attention turns to where to put it on the map.Why it matters: The 8th District will force the independent commission tasked with drawing the new political boundaries to reconfigure the political picture. And where the lines go will help determine who will run for office. Sheena Kadi, a Democratic strategist, told Axios that she's confirmed with nine current Colorado elected officials and one former elected official who said they would consider running if they're drawn in the new district.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Denver area's population boom gives it the advantage for landing the new district, experts tell Axios, but it's not a done deal and various interests have their own ideas.The 12-person commission must ensure the districts represent roughly equal populations, preserve the racial and geographic makeup of communities and remain as compact as possible, per the state constitutional criteria.Then the panel must maximize the number of competitive districts.In addition, the lines cannot protect incumbents or dilute the influence of minority voters.Between the lines: The prioritization of competitiveness is unique compared to other state commissions but the map probably won't drastically change.Colorado is "more straightforward than other states because there are a couple different sensible ways to draw an 8th District map," said Dave Wasserman, a reapportionment expert at the Cook Political Report.State of play: Wasserman drew two potential options:"The first would unite Fort Collins and Greeley in a swingy, compact new Northern Colorado seat, which would've voted Trump '16 and Biden '20.""The other option might be to anchor a swingy new [district] in the southern Denver exurbs, anchored by Douglas Co. This version ... also would have voted for Trump '16 and Biden '20 — something of a 'fair fight.'"The other side: In a series of interviews, others have different ideas.Advocacy groups that represent the Western Slope, Eastern Plains and southern Colorado collectively demanded two rural districts to bracket the Front Range metro area.Heavily Republican El Paso County has the population to support its own district, said Alan Philp, a GOP strategist.Drawing the Latino community in the Denver area together would allow "a higher likelihood of being able to help elect a more diverse federal delegation," said Gena Ozols, a Democrat consultant.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump may have to testify in court over allegations his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower in 2015

    In September 2015, several members of Trump's personal security detail were filmed manhandling protesters outside Trump Tower.

  • The US Army wants to regain 'dominance' in the Arctic, and it's looking all over the world for help

    How to ensure Army units can operate in harsh Arctic environments is "the million-dollar question," the head of US Army Alaska told Insider.

  • Cheney splits with McCarthy, says Capitol siege review should not include BLM protests

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking House Republican, publicly broke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Monday, telling reporters a proposed independent commission should focus solely on the deadly Capitol insurrection, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Cheney's remarks reflect a widening gap between the two high-profile Republicans. McCarthy has said the bipartisan commission should broaden its scope to include other instances of political violence, citing Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at the House GOP's annual policy retreat in Florida, per Reuters."I'm very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the BLM, the Antifa violence last summer," she added. "I think that's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions. "And so, I think it's very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day."Her comments support Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) position on the matter.The big picture: It's not the first time Cheney and McCarthy have publicly disagreed in recent months. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • Message-in-a-bottle washes up by Canada lake after 30 years

    Michelle Schwengler successfully hunted down note’s author

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • 'Sickening': Wildlife conservationists outraged after NRA head Wayne LaPierre shoots endangered elephant in Botswana

    Video released by the New Yorker and The Trace shows the head of the NRA fatally shooting a now-endangered elephant in Botswana in 2013.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Why there is no designated survivor for Biden’s Congress address like usual

    Cabinet members staying away from Capitol for Covid-restricted speech

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • The US's popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Joe Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries that were polled.

  • Anti-Trump group grades Republicans with 'democracy' report card

    A conservative anti-Trump group handed out failing grades to 136 Republicans in Congress on Monday as part of an effort to track allegiance to former President Donald Trump and support for democracy in the Senate and House of Representatives. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's No. 2 Republican, Steve Scalise, were among those who received 'F' grades from the "GOP Democracy Report Card" for allegedly backing Trump's efforts to undermine President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election and for opposing Trump's impeachment following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

    The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Canadian health authorities are gathering additional information on this case, the country's public health agency said.

  • Capitol building on high security alert for Biden joint address months after insurrection

    Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the speech in person

  • Somalia opposition accuse president of stalling in term extension crisis

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Members of Somalia's opposition on Wednesday refused to withdraw from fortified positions in the capital after the president tried to defuse an armed standoff by promising to appear before parliament to debate a proposal to extend his term by two years. The proposal has split some security forces along clan lines and forced between 60,000 and 100,000 people to flee their homes following clashes on Sunday that stirred fears of all-out war between heavily armed factions for and against the president. "Even babies understand the war mood is still the same," Captain Ahmed Nur, a military officer loyal to the opposition, told Reuters by phone.

  • Somali president in poll U-turn to stop Mogadishu clashes

    His two-year extension provoked three days of clashes and forced up to 100,000 from their homes.

  • Tom Cruise reportedly saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue from being killed by spinning helicopter blades

    Last week, it was reported that Tom Cruise also rescued a cameraman from a moving train while shooting "Mission Impossible 7."

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday, but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s suit when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew; first, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up and then on Tuesday evening it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast: “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.