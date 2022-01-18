‘They are not stealing cars just for a joy ride’: Auto thefts up in some Hampton Roads cities ― especially Norfolk, Hampton

Criminals stole an increasing number of vehicles in several Hampton Roads cities in 2021 and to crack down on the thefts, local police departments are warning vehicle owners to avoid leaving cars running unattended and unlocked this winter.

The number of vehicles stolen in Hampton, Norfolk and Chesapeake in 2021 are among the highest number of thefts reported over the last five years in each of the cities, according to data from the local police departments.

The Norfolk Police Department saw a spike in auto thefts in December, with 158 vehicles taken that month alone, which helped drive up the number of thefts recorded in 2021 by 33% over 2020.

The city recorded 1,068 stolen vehicles in 2021 — an increase from the 805 stolen the prior year. That makes 2021 Norfolk’s highest year for auto thefts in the last five years ― a sharp increase from 2017 when 716 autos were stolen.

On the Peninsula, the Hampton Police Division recorded 348 auto thefts ― a 27.5% jump from 2020 to 2021 that also marks Hampton’s highest number of auto thefts over the past five years.

Sgt. William Pickering Jr., of the Norfolk Police Department, said 78% of the city’s stolen autos were vehicles left unlocked or running unattended.

“That is a dramatic increase. When we see numbers like that, we know a potential way to reduce those numbers is to secure your vehicle,” Pickering said.

Month-to-month, reports of auto thefts increase during the winter months, primarily October to December, when people warm up their vehicles, Pickering said.

But the increase this winter goes beyond the seasonal uptick seen in 2020. In 2021, NPD logged 359 auto thefts from October to December ― 87 more thefts than the same three-month timespan in 2020.

NPD’s data suggests that newer vehicles that use keyless fobs are primary targets.

“Stolen autos have always been an issue but newer vehicles from 2003 forward are the ones being stolen. [Criminals] are not hot-wiring cars. They are taking vehicles that are easily accessible. It takes nothing more than opening the car door and driving away,” Pickering said.

Story continues

According to Pickering, the bigger issue is that stolen vehicles are often used during the commission of violent crimes, such as robberies and shootings.

“Criminals are always looking to disguise their identity. One way of attempting to do that is by using stolen property to commit those crimes. They are not stealing cars just for a joy ride,” Pickering said.

NPD and other area agencies participate in the #9PMRoutine social media awareness campaign, a national effort by law enforcement agencies to remind residents to remove their valuables from their vehicles and lock their doors each night.

“We want to educate and bring awareness to this because you could prevent violent crime from occurring,” Pickering said. “Just lock your vehicle. If we can all lock our vehicles, we can reduce not just auto thefts, but crime as a whole, across the region.”

While Norfolk recorded notably more auto thefts than its neighboring communities, the crime is not unique to the city. An additional 1,547 auto thefts were reported collectively in 2021 by the Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth police departments. The total does not include the Virginia Beach Police Department, which did not respond to a request for auto theft data.

The uptick in auto thefts was not uniform across the region. Both Suffolk and Portsmouth recorded a decrease in the number of stolen autos from 2020 to 2021.

The Suffolk Police Department logged 132 thefts, a 14% decrease from the 154 auto thefts in 2020 ― the highest number of thefts the department recorded since 2017.

The 423 auto thefts recorded by Portsmouth police in 2020 was the highest number dating back to 2017. In 2021, the city saw a 29% decrease, with 301 autos stolen.

Other area police departments that recorded auto theft increases include Newport News and Chesapeake.

Newport News recorded a 15% increase in auto thefts from 2020 to 2021. Newport News Police Department recorded 389 stolen vehicles in 2021 compared to 338 in 2020. But the number of thefts was down overall since 2017, when 497 autos were stolen.

The Chesapeake Police Department also saw an increase in auto thefts, recording a 14% increase. The 377 stolen vehicles recorded stolen marks the second-highest year on record in the most recent five-year timeframe.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com