‘We will not stop until justice reaches the City of Tacoma,’ says local attorney on Manny Ellis case

There has been a new development in the death of Manuel Ellis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is now conducting an independent review of the case.

This comes just weeks after three Tacoma police officers were acquitted of any wrongdoing in the controversial killing.

Friday evening the Ellis family, along with several civil rights organizations, held a press conference.

Ellis’ family had the same sentiment right after the controversial verdict, which prompted protesters throughout Tacoma, including outside Manny Ellis’ mural.

The Attorney’s Office will not be reviewing new evidence, but what has already been placed in the courts.

But with that said, the Ellis family, as well as activists hope the feds take the appropriate action. They feel the case is about more than Manuel Ellis.

“And again, it isn’t just about those three officers, it’s about everybody in Pierce County and Tacoma who were involved,” said Jaleesa Trapp with the Tacoma Action Collective.

The family of Manuel Ellis did not hold back.

“The verdict wasn’t fair and to be honest, I did get my hopes up a little bit, but I know Tacoma and I know Pierce County,” said Manny’s sister Monet Carter-Mixon.

They are calling on the Department of Justice to put the city of Tacoma under a consent decree.

“But to also get down here and place a descent decree, especially on the city of Tacoma and their police department as well as Pierce County,” said Carter-Mixon.

The Western District of Washington told KIRO 7, “If the review reveals violations of federal criminal statutes, the justice department will take appropriate action.”

“The federal court has to step up and it has to step in,” said attorney James Bible. “And there is no indication thus far that the City of Tacoma has any desire or will or intentional fortitude to actually fire these officers.”

But he called out Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards by name to stick to her word.

“If she sticks with her ‘they should be arrested, charged and fired’ that she originally said…” said Bible. “Then she stands on her own word.”

Those at Friday’s press conference said the fight for justice for Manuel Ellis is far from over.

“This is not a game and we will not stop until justice reaches the City of Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Bible. “And we promise to take all steps legally necessary to move forward in such a way that Manny’s name is never forgotten and things authentically change here.”

“Because this needs to stop,” said Carter-Mixon.

We have reached out to the attorneys for all three officers in this case and we are still waiting to hear back.