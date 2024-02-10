Not sure who to vote for in Tempe? Candidates' answers to our 10 questions may help

Tempe's March 12 election will determine who leads the city over the next four years as it works to tackle a long list of issues, from homelessness to housing affordability to the loss of tens of millions of dollars in revenue that's coming in 2025.

Six Tempe residents have spent months trying to convince voters they're the one for the job: Mayor Corey Woods, incumbent Councilmembers Doreen Garlid and Randy Keating, public relations professional Nikki Amberg, former Green Beret David Lucier and school psychologist Hugo Tapia.

Woods is running for his second term unopposed. Only three of the others will secure a seat on the City Council.

Garlid and Keating are vying for their second and third terms, respectively. The others are political newcomers who are hoping to either unseat their incumbent competitors or win the spot that's being vacated by Councilmember Joel Navarro, who decided not to seek reelection this time around after serving 16 years on the Council.

Monday is the voter registration deadline for the March election. Early ballots will start being mailed out next Wednesday and voters will have until March 5 to mail them back. Ballots can also be put in a ballot drop box or cast at an in-person voting location until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Arizona Republic asked each City Council candidate ten questions about their bid for office and how they would handle key issues if elected. Here's what they had to say.

Mission: Why are you running for election?

Mayor Woods: I am running for reelection with a deep commitment to serving our community and building on the progress we've achieved. My professional background, including roles as Executive Director of Community Relations at ASU Preparatory Academy and Chief Operating Officer for the Greater Phoenix Urban League, has equipped me with the skills to address the diverse needs of our city. Having previously served as a councilmember and now as mayor, I've been dedicated to advancing policies that enhance affordability, community safety, and social services.

My advocacy for affordable and workforce housing, as seen through the success of "Hometown for All" and strategic property repurposing, reflects my commitment to inclusive growth. Initiatives to combat homelessness and support domestic violence survivors underscore my dedication to the well-being of every Tempe resident. From upgrading parks and supporting local arts to championing sustainable transportation options, my vision centers on creating a vibrant, accessible, and culturally rich city for everyone. Tempe's future is bright, and I am eager to continue leading our community toward even greater success.

Amberg: I’m running because we need someone with experience working with people and knowledge of complex issues, as well as someone who brings a fresh perspective and a new focus to city hall. Like many people, I’m proud of Tempe’s leading role in the areas of affordable housing creation and homeless outreach. But with core services at risk, and more cuts to the city’s revenue coming, the next City Council will need to make tough decisions. If elected, I will work to pursue more partnerships with neighboring communities and local nonprofits so we can use more of our resources to fix and maintain our roads, beef up traffic enforcement, and deliver on other essential city services.

Garlid: The reason I’m running for re-election to a second term is because I love serving people and taking part in the process to make my community the best that it can be. Being a councilmember has enabled me to make real change and have a positive impact in my city. I am a proven, time-tested leader with a heart for service who has lived in Tempe for more than 30 years. The relationships I’ve developed here run deep and I’ve earned the trust of our residents. I want to put the leadership experience, the relationships I’ve developed, and my Council experience to work for the people of Tempe.

Keating: While we've accomplished a lot, there's always more work to be done. Tempe continues its positive trajectory, emphasizing the crucial need for pragmatic, inclusive, and thoughtful leadership to sustain our upward climb. My ongoing commitment is to strive for our full potential, ensuring that every voice is heard and all perspectives actively contribute to our collective journey regardless of ZIP codes.

In addition, I’m good at the job. I have an extensive record of delivering results for all Tempe. Whether you lean left, right, or center, I guarantee I’ve worked on an issue important to you and moved the needle in a positive direction.

As the youngest member of Council, at 41, I think my voice is important on that body. I plan on spending the rest of my life in our city, so I want to make sure we are addressing the issues of today, while preparing for the challenges of the future.

Lucier: I’m running for Council because our city government has lost its North Star. Our city has been a beacon for community values, but irresponsible development has taken us off track.As I knock on doors across the community, voters are frustrated that developers seem to have the loudest voice in the room. Residents share with me their deep concerns about irresponsible development, affordable housing, homelessness, and the deterioration of city services. Beyond those issues that demand a policy response, we need to bring about ethics reform and greater transparency in Council decision-making.

Since I was 19 years old, I have experienced firsthand the importance of leadership, ethics and teamwork.

We need our elected leaders to listen to those most impacted by decisions being made today and then take action on their behalf. I envision a city where residents feel listened to, where they trust the decisions of their elected leaders, and where leaders collaborate with neighborhoods to meet those resident needs. That’s why I’m running.

Tapia: I am running for City Council to bring a different perspective to decision-making. A perspective that listens to what the community is telling us they want in our city and brings their voices into the process. I am driven by a desire to fully engage our marginalized communities into belonging to our city and developing paths that will improve their healthy living in our city.

Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes' proposal to build a $2.1 billion NHL arena and entertainment district was defeated by voters. Did you support the plan during the May election? And what do you think could be done with that parcel now?

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the Arizona Coyotes' proposal to build a $2.1 billion NHL arena and entertainment district on city land in May.

Mayor Woods: Yes, I supported the proposal. However, the clear message from voters indicated that it's not what they wanted, and I will always accept the decisions made by our residents. The city retains ownership of the site, and environmental and geological testing are currently underway, which is the responsible approach to assessing the land's suitability for potential future development. While the future of the land remains uncertain, community input will be integral to any decisions made. I'm committed to engaging with the community to explore options and ensure that whatever happens with the parcel aligns with the needs and desires of Tempe residents.

Tapia: The Arizona Coyotes development was not the right type of development for that space. After reviewing the data available to me as a citizen regarding traffic, water, sustainability and airport issues, I decided to vote no on the proposition. It appears that the community wants to move away from high-density residential development in this site under the flight path of Sky Harbor Airport. A development that can mix restaurants and entertainment with green space for families to enjoy along with sustainability projects that can lead to community engagement.

Amberg: While I felt that particular project was right for that particular piece of land, I thought the process that led to the plan being put before the voters in the May election did not allow enough time for meaningful public input — especially for a transformative project with such wide-ranging impacts. As for the future of the site, the city should make cleaning up the property a priority. Once successfully remediated, plans for affordable workforce housing on this last, large remaining parcel of city-owned land could be more economically viable.

Garlid: After extensive study and discussion, the entire Council supported moving forward with the Coyotes proposal. I gave my approval knowing it would ultimately be decided by Tempe voters, which I fully supported because there was so much divisiveness in our community surrounding this issue. I’m glad we allowed the voters to decide this issue by democratic process, it was the right thing to do. I look forward to more public discussion and study about the best use of that land going forward, including how to cover the costs to remediate the land to remove any potential health hazards. I don’t think we need to rush into anything, and I am open to ideas. Personally, I envision something that enhances quality of life for our residents, perhaps a community park or gathering space that incorporates historic preservation efforts in honoring the original Indigenous inhabitants of the land.

Keating: First, it’s been completely lost in the dialogue that the entire City Council, me included, thought that this project was too important to be decided by our votes alone. It was a decision we as a community needed to make together. So, we put it to a vote, residents made their decision, and democracy worked!

I supported the project because I understood that the Tempe Entertainment District would have brought thousands of new jobs and millions in new revenue to Tempe, giving us brand new opportunities to invest in our parks, roads, neighborhoods, and more, along with cleaning up a parcel of land that is still unusable. As a councilmember, it’s my job to keep Tempe competitive with our regional neighbors, and I thought this was a great opportunity to do so.

That brings us to now. The site is unsuitable for construction, so any new project is reliant on the city spending tens of millions of dollars to get the land suitable for sale. Any project would need to at least break even with that cost and meet the highest and best-use standard before I would consider supporting it.

Lucier: The refrain I hear from residents at the doors is “What was Council thinking with that Coyotes project?”​ I voted no, along with nearly 60% of Tempe voters who saw the Coyotes deal for the public subsidy it was. The team owner had a notorious history with Glendale, Tucson, and other cities and the Coyotes’ financial projections were overly rosy.

A Council no vote back in June 2022 would have spared our community from the most divisive action our city has taken in decades. The city spent over $500,000 in consultants, the Meruelo group gained undue influence over city processes and councilmembers, and it sucked the oxygen out of the room for a long time — distracting Council and staff from addressing issues like affordable housing, homelessness, traffic, and other livability issues.

The 46 acres at Rio Salado (Parkway) and Priest (Drive) — the last large tract of city-owned land — has enormous potential for community benefit and revenue. I’m keenly interested in the ideas that residents will bring forward, but we have yet to begin that process. An ASU urban planning class took on the challenge in Fall 2023 and crafted ideas for solar farms, microgrids, sculpture gardens, farmers markets, music stages, and more. These ideas have both revenue potential and public amenities and would not involve the level of remediation as the arena would have required. Count me intrigued. I love the idea of exploring the idea of helping our community and region transition to a clean-energy economy while bringing in revenue.

Housing: Tempe is largely built out. That leaves two choices: build taller, denser housing complexes to keep prices reasonable but risk encroaching on Tempe’s more suburban southern neighborhoods or preserve south Tempe’s low density and accept that housing will costs will climb. What position do you take and why?

Mayor Woods: One of the aspects I love most about Tempe is its rich diversity of living environments, which significantly adds to its charm. However, with our city experiencing rapid growth, it's essential to address housing needs thoughtfully.

I believe south Tempe's suburban atmosphere is a unique feature of our city that should be preserved. I am in favor of concentrating high-density housing in our downtown core, where it is both necessary and appropriate. By repurposing underperforming commercial strip centers in the northern part of our city into mixed-use, low-density communities, we can provide housing options for Tempe's workforce, including teachers, nurses, police officers, and firefighters. This approach ensures that high-rise developments are confined to the downtown urban core, safeguarding the integrity of suburban neighborhoods throughout our city.

The proposed General Plan 2050 mirrors this approach, by promoting high-density housing in downtown areas and mid-rise development along the light rail while also prioritizing mixed-use, low-density spaces. Preserving single-family housing in both north and south Tempe is fundamental to upholding our city's character and accommodating the diverse housing needs of our residents. By striking a balance between development and preservation, we can ensure that Tempe remains a vibrant and inclusive community for all residents.

Lucier: Your question offers only two choices, and I reject that false dichotomy. Conditions on the ground are far more complex. The Council approves denser, taller, market-rate housing by the score, and housing costs have climbed dramatically. Developers are drooling at the prospect of the proposed general plan granting them taller, denser projects across Tempe without requirements for affordability or green building.

Increased supply does not necessarily lead to affordable housing. In addition, market-rate developers show scant interest in building affordable housing; it’s not their jam. Private equity firms have swooped into our city to gobble up properties, further distorting the idealized supply/demand equation.

The city needs to delve deeply into the business of workforce and affordable housing. The nonprofit group Strong Towns aligns with my thinking. They advocate for form-based codes, which encourage revitalization; 2) promote affordable housing; 3) help small, local businesses; encourage walkability; and 4) preserve a “sense of place.”

Council can construct policies that bring about new housing while protecting current residents. Without that protection, our community will be at the mercy of gentrification. In the words of Lesley Kern, author of Gentrification Is Inevitable and Other Lies, “The truth is that no one is going to hand us the gentrification-proof city we want. We have to imagine it, we have to believe in it, and we have to do it.”

In summary, Tempe residents deserve responsible development and a Council that serves resident, not developer, interests.

Tapia: Affordability in housing is critical when we address livability in our city. Our workforce cannot afford to live within Tempe boundaries. It is important to include our community members into the conversation of what reasonable development would be for the community. The Council should consider the views of the community when making decisions on the level of density that can be inclusive and have benefits to all. The city’s development can also begin to shift from rental developments to homeownership development which provides our workforce the opportunity to develop generational wealth that would otherwise not be available to them.

Amberg: I think this is a false choice. I strongly believe we can create more affordable housing for the teachers, firefighters and healthcare workers who serve our community without having to encroach on Tempe’s more suburban neighborhoods. But we need to have a plan. That’s why I support the General Plan 2050 that is going before the voters in the March 12 election. This plan does not make any changes to single family neighborhoods anywhere in our city. It does allow for increased density, but only in our urban core and along transit corridors where placing tens of thousands of projected additional residents makes the most sense. As a resident of one of Tempe’s more suburban neighborhoods, I think the worst thing we could do would be to put our heads in the sand and hope the problem of affordability, increased congestion, and strained city services will get better on its own. Like it or not, more people are coming. If we don’t act now, our problems with skyrocketing housing costs will only get worse.

Garlid: I believe strongly in maintaining the character of our neighborhoods, and that includes how we approach growth. I support the 2040 General Plan and the proposed 2050 General Plan. Both plans keep high-density, high-rise development out of south Tempe because it is not zoned for that use. Like most of my south Tempe neighbors, I don’t believe south Tempe is the right place for high rises and high-density housing. The downtown urban core is where taller, denser housing makes the most sense because we have the infrastructure there to serve high density neighborhoods. So, I would advocate for higher density, mixed use development along light rail lines and in our urban core. There are very few places left to build new housing developments outside the urban core, but in those few remaining areas, I would consider development projects that fit with the character of surrounding neighborhoods, such as two- to three-story condos or apartments. I also support mandated affordable housing units in new developments and developer fees earmarked to grow and support Tempe’s affordable housing stock.

Keating: I disagree with the premise of the question. I believe we can do both. We can add density to our urban core while protecting south Tempe neighborhoods.

My utmost priorities for south Tempe involve preserving its distinctive character it's evident that the "south" is distinct from our downtown in terms of appearance, ambiance, aesthetics, and even culture. Tempe is a community of choice; people make very deliberate decisions to live here. We city leaders must ensure our residents never fall out of love with our city.

Tempe is at a crossroads and has a choice to make. Either we are going to embrace a model of "planned exclusivity," or we are going to be a city that, as long as you’re working hard, can be a place you and your family can afford to call home. The beauty of Tempe is that we have been able to be a city that can do both. Let’s not abandon that now.

If we are serious about improving affordability, we must address the housing shortage and not cave to those demanding more affordable housing while opposing proven tactics to increase the housing supply like Accessory Dwelling Units. The arguments are not based on fact.

Public safety: Tempe has some of the highest crime rates in the region. The Tempe Police Department has experienced turnover in leadership and some damning internal investigations about its practices. How would you assess the police track record? What ideas do you have for improving public safety more broadly?

Tempe police officers close off a section of a shopping center near the intersection of Baseline and Rural roads in Tempe as an investigation takes place on Aug. 14, 2023.

Mayor Woods: Public safety in Tempe has seen some major changes since June 2023, marked by the appointments of Chief Kenneth McCoy and Interim Deputy City Manager Chief Greg Ruiz.

With Chief McCoy's impressive track record, he has wasted no time in implementing well-received changes within the Tempe Police Department. Operation Slow Down was launched in response to concerns regarding street racing and reckless driving, resulting in over 500 citations issued to date. Additionally, in late 2023, the Tempe Police Department collaborated with other Valley agencies to establish a street racing task force, leading to 35 arrests. Chief McCoy also spearheaded a targeted violent crime reduction operation in west Tempe from August to October. The operation yielded impressive results, with a notable 40% reduction in violent crime and the seizure of 4,560 doses of fentanyl.

The promotion of Greg Ruiz to Interim Deputy City Manager has brought about increased strategic management of all public safety functions from within the City Manager's office. The direct line of communication between Chief McCoy and the City Manager's Office ensures enhanced visibility and coordination.

Keating: I'm proud to have worked alongside Mayor Woods on Tempe's Public Safety Task Force. We brought together diverse voices from the police department, the community, activists, and experts to tackle the serious challenges facing modern policing. Our collaborative efforts resulted in significant changes, including the appointment of Chief Kenneth McCoy this past summer.

We have been actively implementing best training practices, utilizing new technology, and strengthening accountability measures within the Tempe Police Department. One of the major concerns for Tempe residents is street racing and reckless driving. In response, Chief McCoy swiftly launched Operation Slowdown, resulting in 500 citations issued and a partnership with other agencies in the valley, leading to 35 additional arrests. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to improving public safety and addressing the specific concerns of our community.

Tempe P.D. is dedicated to ensuring integrity, transparency, giving voice, and accountability as we continue to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of our community.

Lucier: The Police Department is going through rough times. I met briefly with the new Police Chief McCoy, who has his hands full cleaning up the department’s forensics unit. Tempe now must outsource forensic work to Mesa, at great cost.

Three years ago, community members in the Public Safety Advisory Task Force met for six months to craft public-safety reform measures. Although the city offers a dashboard to track progress, it’s clear that progress has been slow. For example, the task force had recommended that demographic data be included in all traffic stops, but that reform has yet to happen.

I served on the Tempe Citizens’ Panel for Review of Police Complaints and Use of Force where residents joined in difficult, yet necessary discussions with the police department about improving public safety. Our residents need to see greater transparency and that begins with the city manager, who oversees P.D. These issues didn’t arise overnight, nor will it take overnight to fix them.

Tapia: The city has had incidents that reflect a disconnect between the minority populations and the police department. When accountability is needed, it is important to have incidents go through a review process that is transparent and fair to all. It is important to acknowledge that we can do better and are doing better. Our new Police Chief McCoy has brought a new approach and expertise to guide our police officers. These Tempe police officers want to serve the population and still go home to their families after work. With such high stress on a day-to-day basis, it is critical that there are supports in place that give them the opportunity to diffuse and debrief their experiences, so they do not develop trauma symptoms. The research on decision-making in law enforcement clearly points to the impact of trauma on day-to-day interactions. It is important to take care of the folks that care for us while focusing on community engagement and building relationships in the communities they serve. When law enforcement officers engage in the community they serve and build relationships, the entire community is better served.

Amberg: Most police officers are committed to doing their jobs, serving their communities, and following the rules. To improve public safety, we need additional resources and support— not just for leadership but for the rank-and-file. I’m proud to have received the endorsement of firefighters and other first responders because I understand our first priority is making sure there are enough people answering 911 calls, patrolling our neighborhoods and enforcing traffic laws on our streets. These hardworking people are the first ones to respond to a crisis. They have always had our back, and it’s time we had theirs too.

Garlid: We need to learn from our failures and mistakes, hold our staff accountable, and do better. I believe public safety is our absolute top priority as a city, and I want Tempe residents to be safe. A key component of that is having well-trained and educated public safety personnel who have the proper tools and skills necessary to do their job. We also need to hire more officers to meet our enforcement needs, which goes back to the recruitment, hiring and onboarding process. Tempe’s Public Safety Advisory Task Force convened to outline recommendations to reform our approach and practices at all levels. Many of their recommendations are being implemented, including measures like shifting social service calls from police to social service professionals. More broadly, it comes down to setting clear expectations and performance measures, and then holding our public safety personnel accountable and supporting them to meet those expectations.

City services: The termination of Arizona’s rental tax in 2025 is expected to cost Tempe tens of millions of dollars. How would you raise revenue to offset all or part of the loss? If budget cuts are needed, what programs or services would you advocate cutting first?

Mayor Woods: The termination of Arizona's rental tax will indeed result in a $15-20 million hit at the beginning of 2025, but it is not expected to pose a significant challenge for Tempe. With millions of visitors coming to our city each year, Tempe's attractiveness ensures a steady flow of revenue through sales and lodging taxes to help offset this loss.

Tempe's AAA bond rating, the highest possible, stands as a testament to our city's sound, conservative fiscal management and positions us well to navigate through any financial changes that may arise. Instead of considering cuts to essential services, we remain focused on enhancing our city's appeal to both residents and tourists.

Our vibrant local economy, driven by residents and visitors spending money at Tempe Marketplace and Arizona Mills, dining at local restaurants, and supporting small businesses, continues to bolster our revenue streams. Every dollar spent in Tempe contributes to our general fund, ensuring our ability to maintain and improve city services. We are confident in our ability to manage any financial challenges while preserving the high quality of life that makes Tempe such a desirable destination for visitors and residents alike.

Garlid: Tempe has a lot of rentals so the loss of rental tax revenue will hit Tempe especially hard. Although we are very unhappy about losing that revenue, Tempe is financially positioned well to weather this loss in the short term. We don’t anticipate any immediate cuts in services, particularly essential services like police, fire, trash, water and the like. We will have to look at other economic development opportunities that would backfill that loss of revenue with the goal of preventing us from eventually having to cut services.

Keating: Given the anticipated loss of revenue due to the termination of Arizona's rental tax, finding alternative sources of revenue and making strategic budget adjustments are crucial for maintaining the quality of city services in Tempe. All options are on the table to find our way forward, and my priority is to do so without creating new taxes for residents or making cuts to any program that directly affects our residents’ health, safety, or ability to get transportation across the city. Our staff is already diligently assessing areas for potential cuts and opportunities for innovative savings. However, my stance remains firm: I will not endorse cuts to essential human services, transportation provisions, or public safety allocations.

Tempe's AAA bond rating offers a reassuring foundation, capitalizing on the spending of residents and the millions of yearly visitors to our city to help mitigate this anticipated loss. Through prudent fiscal management and strategic decision-making, we can navigate this financial challenge while ensuring our community's continued prosperity and well-being.

Lucier: The loss of rental tax has serious repercussions for the next budget year and years after. Adding tens of thousands rental units without corresponding rental tax revenue is a serious concern. If budget cuts are needed, I would suggest cutting the planned appropriation for $21 million to replace the iconic brick sidewalks on Mill Avenue. As I knock doors across the city, and meet with residents of neighborhoods who feel neglected, this investment in the downtown is an affront to community needs.

From my discussions with staff, they will be looking to cut the Orbit routes (our free neighborhood circulator) although I heard the incumbent candidates suggest expanding the Orbit further into south Tempe. We need to prioritize public safety, current transportation options, and human services in our budget.

Tapia: The city’s financial status is reportedly in good standing, but a conservative approach to future budgeting may be necessary to address this financial uncertainty. The economic development of the city is vibrant and will need to be continuously supported by staff to assure that the city’s sales revenues continue to be robust. The city will need to prioritize services that maintain our city fully functioning and give folks an opportunity to continue to thrive in Tempe. Projects that are not vital to the functioning of the city, such as refreshing parts of the city, may need to be reassessed to assure that vital services continue. Our city needs to be safe, and first responders need to continue to be fully funded and we need to continue to address our infrastructure that may be failing.

Amberg: I support Mayor Woods joining leaders from other cities and towns to ask Gov. Katie Hobbs for help raising revenue from other sources to help offset the loss of the rental tax. However, even if additional funding is found, other cuts remain on the horizon. To prepare for a new reality of reduced revenue, the next City Council needs to make tough decisions. Cuts to essential city services for things like road repair, trash pickup and public safety should be completely off the table. Instead, we need to look at non-core services that the city currently provides that could be done—and frankly, should be done—by nonprofits and other community partners. Tempe has led in so many different areas: homeless outreach, early childhood education, and affordable housing. But we can no longer afford to do it alone. These are regional problems that deserve regional solutions. Partnering with surrounding cities and our wonderful nonprofit organizations is essential to managing the costs associated with tackling these important issues.

What is one thing Tempe’s city government is doing right and how would you build on that? What is something the city isn’t doing well enough and how would you do it differently?

Mayor Woods: One thing Tempe’s city government is doing right is its proactive approach to creating additional attainable housing opportunities. Our "Hometown for All” initiative has been crucial in establishing a dedicated revenue stream to support affordable housing efforts. We are doing a lot, but there is always much more that we can do, and that's why the City Council and I are advocating for even greater action. We're seeking approval from residents this coming November to allocate a $32 million bond specifically for expanding affordable housing initiatives. This additional funding will enable us to make even more significant strides in ensuring that all members of our community have access to safe and stable housing.

Amberg: Among other cities and towns in the Valley, Tempe provides some of the best parks and recreation services around. As the mom of four children who have been active in local sports leagues, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of city staff who make it easy for parents and coaches to reserve field time and equipment. We can build on this success by providing additional recreation options, including more pickleball courts.

One big thing the city needs to improve on is road maintenance and repair. To address this problem, I support a proposed bond measure to accelerate the repair of every road in Tempe in five years. But fixing our roads is only one part of the solution. We also need to look at more durable and permeable surfaces and put in place a more frequent maintenance schedule to ensure that Tempe roads never get in such bad shape again.

Garlid: I think we are doing a lot of things well, and according to resident surveys, our residents think so, too. But I think the thing I’m personally most proud of is reducing Tempe’s homelessness by 31%, thanks in part to efforts I championed over the past two years. That includes an increase in emergency and transitional housing and services, including Tempe’s Accelerated Homeless Response, establishing the CARE and HOPE call lines, online reporting tools, and a homeless solutions dashboard to keep residents informed of progress being made. With these efforts, the city’s two most recent point-in-time homeless counts show a 31% decrease in homelessness. Other data points validate this, showing a 32% decrease in unsheltered people and 39% decrease in chronically homeless people being served by the city. I definitely want to build on what we’re already doing because the numbers tell us it’s working. The one area where I’d like to see us do better is fixing our roads. In November, Tempe voters will be asked to approve a bond that would give us enough funding to fix every road in Tempe within four years, and I’d really like to see that happen.

Keating: The City Council does a great job of prioritizing our residents' wants and needs. We put out an annual survey to determine what issues are of utmost importance to Tempeans and work to address them. Reflected most prominently in this year's survey, and a long-term priority of mine is fixing our roads. The 2024 Bond Plan is a perfect example of that. However, it's evident that our residents want more than just road repairs. Affordable housing and preserving our shared history are also key priorities. To meet these demands, we are taking decisive action. We're implementing comprehensive strategies to promote affordable housing initiatives and preserve Tempe's rich heritage.

Lucier: I support referring a bond issue for road quality, affordable housing, and historic preservation to the November ballot but, before the Council finalizes and votes on that bond proposal, they need to learn from the Coyotes debacle and meet more informally with residents across the city (going to where people are) to gain resident views on what is most needed. I would like us to emulate the City of Phoenix, which embraced robust public engagement before seeking bond approval. For example, I expect our residents would want to see a far greater commitment to affordable housing than the Council is proposing.

As for something our city is not doing well enough, our plan for “Vision Zero” (to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries and increase equitable mobility) first championed by former Councilmember Lauren Kuby, needs to be matched with action. The Council has shied away from actions that will see tangible benefits to our residents. We need to walk the talk with:

Meaningful enforcement, including red-light cameras

Reduced speed limits in high-accident areas

Safer, more equitable bike infrastructure

Additional continuous, landscaped median islands that provide access control to driveways.

Tapia: The city’s development of the Human Services Department has been a significant game changer for the city in the delivery of services to populations in need. CARE 7’s reach to members of the community who are suffering from mental health issues along with working with our youth at the high school campuses continue to make a difference.

Communication and engagement with our community does not just happen in events that are sponsored by the city. Engagement by the Council and staff should happen within our neighborhoods, especially those that do not have an active voice in our city. We need to do better in getting marginalized communities to be active participants in our city and get these populations to belong to our city. We should go to them, we should work for them, we should not expect them to come to us.

Homelessness: This has been a thorny problem in Tempe, with large encampments and concerns about safety in parks. Residents said in a recent city survey it was their chief concern. How would you address the problem in a way that isn’t a Band-Aid and doesn’t push the problem onto other cities or future councils?

Daniel (no last name) drinks out of a frozen water bottle given to him by Carry Forwardon June 30, 2023, in a homeless encampment on the Tempe/Phoenix border.

Mayor Woods: My primary focus is on implementing effective and sustainable solutions to address homelessness in Tempe. We have already made significant strides through increased staffing of our HOPE and CARE 7 Teams along with transitional housing options like Sue’s Espacio, which provides room for 80 people coupled with critical wrap-around services.

Recent point-in-time homeless counts in Tempe have shown encouraging progress, with the number of people experiencing homelessness declining from 515 to 355. These counts have been consistently conducted to ensure accuracy and reliability.

In September 2023, the Tempe City Council took a significant step forward by approving a contract with Mercy House Living Centers, a nonprofit organization, to staff and manage Sue’s Espacio. This decision will allow us to reallocate resources, freeing up four HOPE team members to conduct more outreach with unsheltered individuals across the city. Additionally, we are exploring the possibility of purchasing another motel to convert into transitional housing, further expanding our capacity to support those experiencing homelessness.

By implementing such initiatives, we are committed to addressing homelessness in a comprehensive and sustainable manner, ensuring that we do not merely apply temporary fixes but instead work towards long-term solutions.

Tapia: First, homeless individuals and their families are part of our community. They are one of the marginalized communities that we need to do better in engaging into accepting our help. We need to fully collaborate with volunteer and non-profit organizations that are doing excellent work in developing the necessary relationships that are needed to be able to create change one person at a time. We know that relationship building is what opens the window of recovery in people’s lives and those relationships are developed when we meet instant basic needs. The city cannot solve the problem alone with the HOPE team, we can all collaborate to make a dent into this human problem in our community. We also need to tackle systemic issues of poverty and income inequality that led people to become unsheltered in their lives.

Amberg: First, we need to acknowledge that homelessness isn’t just a Tempe problem. It’s a problem for our entire region. I support the efforts of our HOPE team, CARE 7, and park rangers to connect the unhoused with services and address quality-of-life and safety concerns of our residents. But we need to pursue additional partnerships with other municipalities and community nonprofits if we are to make a lasting positive impact. That means that other cities and towns will have to acknowledge that homelessness is their problem too. And it means that Tempe may have to evolve to a more collaborative model to address the complex issues driving increased homelessness in our region.

Garlid: I think the measures I listed above are delivering outstanding results. I hope the trend continues and I want to build upon what we’ve started. I don’t believe this is a Band-Aid approach, rather it's a comprehensive approach that puts resources behind our homeless response at all levels. It also doesn’t push the problem onto other cities or defer the problem to future councils. We are dealing with it right now, within our own city. We haven’t completely ended homelessness in Tempe, but our current efforts show very promising results which leads me to believe we’re moving in the right direction.

Keating: Our actions are working with the city’s independent homelessness assessment recently, indicating a 31% reduction in Tempe’s unhoused population.

I am proud of our work through my Tempe Works program, the nation's first homeless work program, providing a comprehensive path to self-sufficiency while positively changing lives. Through Tempe Works, we've been able to assist 308 unhoused individuals in finding stable work and transitioning off the streets, positively impacting lives in our community.

However, addressing homelessness requires collaboration across our region. I'll use my positive relationships with local leaders to coordinate efforts and avoid duplicating work. Joining the East Valley Partnership's board was a strategic move to facilitate this collaboration. Together, we can tackle these issues effectively while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Lucier: The City touts success and a greatly reduced homeless population, but homelessness is on the rise across Maricopa County. That Tempe is the exception defies credulity. It’s fair to say that Tempe has an unwritten directive to essentially push the problems to other cities.

The demand for homeless services way outstrips the supply of shelters, transitional housing, and permanent, affordable housing. We need to embrace collaboration in the region and in our city, where we have the capacity and compassion to address the problem comprehensively, as I and others have done for homeless veterans. Community groups, nonprofits, and religious groups who are feeding the homeless — offering life-saving services and encouraging our basic humanity — should be embraced and not prohibited or from offering a humane response to those living on the streets. Instead of establishing barriers, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to bring solutions that cultivate design ideas, political will, and resident understanding.

Scope of the job: State lawmakers have proposed bills to reduce cities' autonomy. What do you see as the role of local government? Where are its limits?

Mayor Woods: Tempe’s legislators have been great to work with, serving as cooperative partners and fostering collaboration to achieve effective decision-making. Local government serves as the primary entity responsible for safeguarding the well-being and prosperity of its residents. This involves providing essential services that directly impact daily life, including ensuring public safety, maintaining clean and safe drinking water, and managing sanitation. Additionally, local government plays a vital role in promoting economic development, maintaining infrastructure such as roads and public transportation systems, and preserving the environment. The authority of local government is not absolute and is limited by higher levels of government, such as state or federal laws often pertaining to areas like taxation, zoning regulations, and public health mandates.

Lucier: Local autonomy is a long-treasured value in Arizona, and legislative preemption — wherein the legislature overturns local ordinances — greatly disturbs me. The danger is not so much the act of overturning a city ordinance, as that could be a good thing in the case of a discriminatory law. The danger comes when a corporate special interest is the force driving that preemption (like when the puppy mill industry lobbied the legislature to overturn Tempe’s pet store regulations).

Cities and towns should not be punished for making thoughtful choices that represent the values and ideals of the residents who elected us. We need leaders at all levels of government being part of the conversation and coming up with solutions together. It’s what democracy is all about.

Tapia: State majority lawmakers continue to fail to focus on issues that need to be addressed at the state level and instead try to meddle on local government issues that are to be decided by the city councils. The role of local government is to address community needs and provide essential services that will contribute to a healthy community that is livable and affordable to all. Local governments also promote civic engagement that promotes a sense of community that treats all its citizens with dignity and respect.

Amberg: I support local control over most matters because what’s good for Phoenix or Scottsdale is not necessarily good for Tempe. We elect local leaders to make decisions in our city’s best interest, and legislators from different parts of our state who may not know about, or care about, our problems should not be able to arbitrarily place limits on our autonomy. But there are limits. For issues that recognize no city or town border, such as public health, I believe it’s best for the state to act.

Garlid: I was, am, and always will be a proponent of local control. No one knows what’s best for our city more than the people who live here, and every city is different and has different needs. I believe what happens in your neighborhood should be decided at the municipal level. The role of local government is to make our city the very best place to live for our residents and be good stewards of our limited resources. When other government agencies overstep and diminish our ability to do that by reducing our autonomy, they are hindering our ability to take action on those things that reflect our resident’s needs and wishes. As far as limits for local government, I think our local jurisdiction ends when it comes to true statewide and federal matters. But the opposite boundaries should also apply.

Keating: While Tempe’s legislators are great partners and advocates, the governing majority of the legislators has worked diligently to take away much of your city council’s governing authority. Local control should certainly not be absolute and, yes, the state government should have ultimate authority, but it should be a partnership. Right now, and it sounds like an excuse to say this, but it is not, it feels like your city council’s hands are tied on so many initiatives we want to pursue because we do not have reliable, cooperative partners holding the majority in both legislative chambers.

Election integrity: Do you think Arizona elections are fairly run? Do you trust the results? Why or why not?

Mayor Woods: Absolutely! Arizona's elections are conducted with fairness, and I have complete trust in the accuracy of the results. Our state has a strong track record of maintaining transparent and accessible election processes. Arizona was among the pioneers of early voting, highlighting our commitment to accessible and transparent elections.

Keating: Our elections are fairly run and I trust the results completely. The overwhelming evidence from numerous audits consistently confirms the integrity of our electoral process.

Lucier: Yes, our elections are fairly run and transparent. I do trust the results because of the many established structures and laws that serve to ensure fair and transparent elections:

Election officials overseeing our elections – such as the Secretary of State and county election officials – adhere to strict standards and maintain election integrity.

Voter registration systems are in place to verify the eligibility of voters, which ensures that only eligible individuals vote in the elections.

Because we vote on paper ballots, we can and have audited and verified the accuracy of election results, further ensuring election integrity.

Tapia: I believe that elections in our state are run by individuals who are committed to transparency and honesty. Elections are fairly run, and the city clerk of Tempe has been excellent throughout this process. I thoroughly trust the election process and will always accept the results of the community voting for its leaders. Accepting the results of an election is the most significant part of our democracy and is necessary for our democracy to continue to thrive and survive.

Amberg: I support our election officials, including the hardworking and efficient staff in our county elections and city clerk’s offices. Regardless of the outcome of this election, I will trust the result because I know these folks will do their jobs with integrity, professionalism, and fealty to the law.

Garlid: I believe Arizona's elections are fairly run and I trust the results. Year after year, our vote-by-mail system in Arizona has proven to be secure and transparent. Arizona’s elections are so heavily scrutinized, especially after 2016. Even after repeated recounts, the results are the same. I don’t believe any elections in Arizona were stolen or rigged.

Public service: Who in public life, past or present, do you admire most? Why?

Mayor Woods: Witnessing Former President Barack Obama's historic path to the presidency, breaking through long-standing barriers as the first African-American president deeply resonated with me. Seeing someone who looked like me in such a prominent role inspired me and fueled my decision to run for public office, starting with the Tempe City Council. Now, as the first African-American mayor of Tempe, I am grateful for the opportunity to impact my community positively. President Obama's example taught me that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and a commitment to positive change.

Garlid: I have many public servants I admire, who’ve inspired me and given me the courage to step into challenging leadership roles. If I had to choose one, I would probably choose Deb Halaand, who made history when she became the first Native American to serve as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Like me, she grew up in a military family and overcame many hardships. She broke many barriers as a Native American woman by serving in a high profile, public leadership position in non-tribal, mainstream government. Many people don’t know that women often own land and hold positions of power in Native nations. Deb is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna; I am a member of the Navajo Nation. As a result of decades of broken treaties and mistreatment, distrust and contempt persist toward government in tribal communities, which discourages many from seeking public office. For me, Deb Halaand has shown us that Native voices, especially Native women, belong in places where decisions are being made, that our perspectives are important, and we can bring many blessings to the communities we serve.

Keating: I admire those who tackle the big issues, standing up for what they believe is right against seemingly impossible odds. Martin Luther King Jr. stood up for justice at his own peril when the entire weight of our government and society was against him. Though his crusade ultimately cost him his life, his legacy continues to inspire progress for African Americans and other marginalized communities. Without his efforts, the world would be a very different place than it is today. He was truly a giant.

Lucier: I most admire Arizona’s Attorney General, Kris Mayes — the finest AG in recent history. She works in dogged pursuit to hold accountable corporations, politicians, and those who seek to harm Arizonans. She’s a champion of our fair and transparent election system, abortion and reproductive health care, and worker protections. I emulate AG Mayes because she casts ideology aside to protect women, seniors, consumers, and our most vulnerable residents. She truly believes and adheres to that basic American value, “Equal Protection Under Law.”

Tapia: I have the deepest admiration for Cesar Chavez, founder of the United Farmworkers Union. Having had the experience of working as a migrant child along with my parents, I experienced the negative treatment and conditions in the farms that he so passionately fought to improve. His advocacy for the farmworker and his humble leadership of the movement has been a clear guide as to how I have learned to treat others with dignity and respect. He created a generation of advocates through his leadership as we continue his work every day to improve people’s lives, no matter who they are because every voice matters.

Amberg: As someone who recently left us, Sandra Day O’Connor comes to mind. I think all Arizonans can admire the hard work, persistence and grit that drove her rise from humble origins to being the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. In an era filled with such bitter political division, I think she exemplifies an increasingly rare quality in public life — one that puts love of country over party.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe City Council candidates answer questions on key city issues