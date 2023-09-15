Not so sweet: Fremont Dunkin' Donuts customer allegedly attacks worker over sugar choice

A Fremont Dunkin' Donuts was the site of an assault when a customer allegedly punched an employee in the face because she didn't like the type of sugar put in her coffee.

The Fremont Police Department report states that video footage of the incident at 11:42 a.m. Sunday shows the female customer, 18, of Fremont, going behind the counter at the Dunkin' Donuts, 2251 W. State St., to get “requested regular sugar,” for her coffee, instead of the liquid sugar that was used by the employee.

An argument ensued when the worker told the customer, “You need to ask for that.”

A Fremont Dunkin Donuts customer allegedly attacked an employee because she didn't like the type of sugar put in her coffee.

The customer allegedly dragged the employee behind the counter, punched her in the eye, kicked her, and slammed her against the wall, according to police.

The victim’s injuries included a red eye and a scraped shin.

The customer was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault and released on her own recognizance.

The case was filed on Monday with the Fremont Municipal Court, an arraignment was held Wednesday, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

rlapointe@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Customer accused of assaulting Dunkin' Donuts worker over sugar choice