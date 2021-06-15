White House pushed Trump’s attorney general to investigate whether Italian satellites caused voter fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

A recently released trove of emails show that the Trump administration tried to rope then-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen into the former president's scheme to fraudulently overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That scheme ultimately failed, with Mr Rosen strongly stating his unwillingness to involve himself with Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani or any of his witnesses.

Emails trying to recruit Mr Rosen to the cause were filled with election conspiracy theories that had been debunked and cherry-picked data concerning voter fraud. Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pressured Mr Rosen to examine the conspiracy theories and to meet with Mr Giuliani.

And that’s not all. Mr Meadows also went Mr Rosen a handful of emails containing claims that an Italian satellite had tampered with votes.

According to the messages, Mr Rosen was asked to have the FBI meet with one of Mr Giuliani's associates to discuss election conspiracy theories with the FBI, which he declined. He said the former mayor of New York City could follow the usual protocols for passing along tips.

According to the emails, Mr Giuliani was apparently "insulted” by the snub.

"Asked if I would reconsider, I flatly refused, said I would not be giving any special treatment to Giuliani or any of his 'witnesses,' and re-affirmed yet again that I will not talk to Giuliani about any of this," Mr Rosen wrote.

Mr Giuliani was, next to Mr Trump himself, perhaps the most public face of the former president's fraudulent scheme to undermine the election results.

He spent weeks campaigning for Mr Trump, dredging up strange witnesses – like stripper-turned-harasser-turned election worker Melissa Carone – and making bizarre appearances, like his infamous press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

His ardent defense of Mr Trump eventually landed him in legal trouble with Dominion Voting Systems, a company he alleged was engaging in voter fraud on behalf of Joe Biden.

Dominion is suing Mr Giuliani, who repeated the claims about the company numerous times on national television, in a defamation suit for $1.3bn.

Read More

Emails show Trump pressured DOJ to overturn election results and investigate bogus conspiracy theories

Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

Trump’s chief of staff tried to get Justice Department to take up false election fraud claims, emails show

Recommended Stories

  • If You Notice This When You Stand, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

    As you age, it's par for the course that various body parts begin to crack, pop, or ache. Some wear and tear happens with time, and many changes may be annoying but ultimately harmless. Some changes, however, could be linked to more serious underlying causes, including a degenerative condition like Parkinson's disease. Experts say one of the common earliest signs of Parkinson's can be observed when you're standing. Read on to learn what you should look out for.RELATED: If You Notice This While E

  • ‘Wrong on every level’: Police seek Orange County pelican killer after 30 birds found dead and mutilated

    ‘These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long term care’

  • Justice Department national security chief resigns over snooping on Democrats

    John Demers, a Trump appointee, will step down next week

  • Canadian military’s second-in-command forced to quit over golf game with official accused of sexual misconduct

    Lt Gen Rouleau described the golf outing with Gen Vance as a ‘private activity’

  • Man found fatally shot Tuesday in home near East 36th, Olive streets in Kansas City

    The homicide marked the 70th this year in Kansas City.

  • Olympics-Pin enthusiasts lament loss of trading chances in Tokyo

    At every Olympics, away from the hordes of cheering spectators and the athletes competing for medals, pin enthusiasts lay out dozens of badges on corkboards or soft cloth in hopes of making a trade. The tradition of trading in the metal keepsakes that represent various sports, cities or competing countries has been around since the early 20th century when athletes and sports officials first swapped their lapel pins as a sign of friendship. But with overseas spectators banned and delegations asked to stay in a safe coronavirus "bubble", Tokyo 2020 will be different.

  • Explainer: Who's running for Iran's presidency?

    Iranians have a choice between seven mostly hardline candidates in a president election on June 18.But one man – not in the contest – is set to reinforce his authority no matter the outcome:Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's strongly anti-Western Supreme Leader.In the Islamic Republic's dual system of republican and clerical rule the president heads the government but reports to the Supreme Leader, the country's top authority.Clerical officials who vetted the candidates rejected several prominent moderates and conservatives,resulting in a field of five hardliners and two low-key moderates.Let's take a look at who they are.The front-runner is Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge seen by insiders as representing the security establishment at its most fearsome.Washington describes him as a member of Khamenei's "inner circle."In 2019, he was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019 for human rights abuses, including the 1980s executions of thousands of political prisoners.Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.Saeed Jalili - a hardline diplomat - is fiercely loyal to Khamenei.He lost his right leg in the 1980s when fighting for the elite Revolutionary Guards in the Iran-Iraq war.Jalili served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council for five yearsa position that automatically made him chief negotiator on nuclear affairs.Abdolnaser Hemmati is a former ambassador to China and a pragmatist technocrat who had served as Iran's Central Bank chief since 2018 for three years.Mohsen Rezae was top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guardswho led the elite force during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.Mohsen Mehralizadeh is a former governor of Iran's Isfahan province.The moderate politician was elected as first vice president in 2001.Alireza Zakani is a hardline lawmaker who was disqualified in 2013 and 2017 from running for president.He holds a Ph.D. in nuclear medicine and has portrayed himself as the most capable candidate at fighting poverty and corruption.Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi has been a member of parliament since 2008. The hardline politician has promised to boost Iran’s battered economy.

  • Emails show Trump pressured DOJ to overturn election results and investigate bogus conspiracy theories

    Former president urged Justice Department officials to go to the Supreme Court with similar claims from widely rejected spurious lawsuits

  • Carlos Ghosn: US father and son admit role in Nissan chief's escape

    Michael and Peter Taylor are accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in 2019.

  • Trump Pushed Barr’s DOJ Successor to Probe His Big Election Lie: New Emails

    Jonathan Drake/ReutersPresident Donald Trump did not even wait until he announced the departure of Bill Barr from the Justice Department before piling pressure on his successor to probe discredited election fraud claims.Emails turned over to congressional investigators show Trump and his aides, in the last days and weeks of his presidency, repeatedly tried to push Jeffrey A. Rosen, who became acting attorney general last December, to reopen an investigation into stolen election claims already th

  • ‘Laws in search of problems that don’t exist’: Republicans try to ban critical race theory in colleges

    As more state legislatures try to ban critical race theory in colleges, free speech advocates say worrisome precedents are being set across the U.S.

  • Hundreds of New Yorkers have been told their covid shots were defective

    ‘After consulting Pfizer, NYC Department of Health sent out an email on our behalf alerting everyone to return for another vaccine,’ company responsible for mistake tells The Independent in statement

  • Two antelope shot dead after escaping wildlife park enclosure

    A wildlife park, linked to the conservation charity which employs Carrie Johnson, has launched an investigation after two antelope were shot dead after escaping from their enclosure. The waterbucks, a type of antelope found in sub-Saharan Africa with long, spiralled horns, got on to a public footpath after escaping from their pen at Port Lympne Reserve, near Hythe, Kent. The Aspinall Foundation runs conservation work at Howletts Animal Park, near Canterbury, Kent, and Port Lympne Reserve, which

  • Mother and son of powerful South Carolina family shot multiple times as rumours swirl around mysterious deaths

    Three generations of ‘powerhouse’ legal family have served as state prosecutors

  • Hilarious Dad Jokes for Any Punster to Master

    "I could tell a joke about pizza, but it's a little cheesy."

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • What went wrong with Kim's Convenience? Look to the writers' room

    While watching the sweet and entertaining Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience, it’s natural to notice how it helps fill the dearth of diverse Asian immigrant experiences on television. After all, the series stars a primarily East Asian cast as a delightful Korean working class family running a successful convenience store in Toronto. The show reflects the joys and challenges of the Kims’ day-to-day lives and relationships, without focusing on the various hardships of assimilation. During its five-

  • Capitol riot suspect who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk asks court for permission to go to car show

    Richard Barnett is currently on home detention pending his trial

  • Epstein accuser sues estate for $500m claiming he gave her bone disease

    Caroline Kaufman, 27, applied to victim’s fund but was offended by low offer she says wouldn’t cover surgery