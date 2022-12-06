'We will not tire': Jacksonville sheriff, mayor pledge resources to find shooter in boy's death

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry spoke about violence over the weekend after newly-elected Sheriff T.K. Waters during a news conference Monday, Dec. 5, as a group of local politicians, nonprofit and religious leaders stood in support. Members of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville also attended to advocate for new policing tactics.

Jacksonville’s new sheriff, mayor and an assembly of government and nonprofit officials gathered Monday evening to pledge more resources toward solving the weekend shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

“Today I stand before you with our community and faith leaders to share that this grief has not broken our community,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference at the Jacksonville Police Memorial Building. “To the contrary, this grief has emboldened us and hardened our resolve. Jacksonville will not, I repeat will not, tolerate violence for one more day.”

The action comes two days after a drive-by shooting killed the 13-year-old in a vehicle stopped at U.S. 1 and West Moncrief Road. The boy was in the car with four others, including an 11-year-old child and a 21-year-old man believed to be their football coach — both injured by additional gunfire. Two passengers, also children, were uninjured.

Sheriff calls for community: 'Can we please stand together?' Sheriff denounces death of boy coming home from practice

By the numbers: As Jacksonville marked 100 homicides in 2022, here's where people are dying and which cases remain unsolved

Mark Woods: Lenny Curry blamed Jacksonville homicide tally on his predecessor. It's been higher every year since.

Jacksonville exceeds 2021 homicide count: Jacksonville has already passed last year's homicide count

Waters said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would dedicate an extra 420 man-hours to focus on the crime, as well as two additional attorneys from the state attorney’s office. He urged the public to speak out with any information, including calling First Coast Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who though near the end of his second term originally campaigned on a “tough on crime” platform, also spoke and promised to invest in the partnership with the sheriff and state attorney’s office. He closed by ensuring the community they would “continue to work to ensure that Jacksonville is a safe place to call home.”

Story continues

“We will not tire,” Waters said as a message to the people responsible for the fatal shooting. “We won't waver. All our agency's resources are being mobilized to stop you from hurting anyone else in our community. You will be held accountable to the community that we serve.”

Activists all for new policing tactics

Both Waters and Curry guaranteed extra resources while at the same time, local community activists in attendance argued the old way of solving crimes was not enough to stem violence in the city that has seen a recent increase in violent crime.

“We think, in short, that they should involve fresh strategies, robust and effective strategies, other than simply attempting to arrest themselves out of the problem,” Ben Frazier, President of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, told the Times-Union after the news conference.

According to Times-Union records, the city surpassed the overall 2021 homicide count in late October. As of Monday, there have been 153 homicides this year – compared to 123 at this time last year. The child killed Saturday was the 11th victim this year under the age of 17.

The Northside Coalition came to the press conference to advocate for fewer guns on the streets in the hands of young people, as well as more active involvement from parents, nonprofits and religious organizations to encourage and teach youth, Frazier said.

"All we're getting right now is people who are paying lip service to this problem and offering prayers and condolences, which is what they always do when somebody gets killed," Frazier said.

Waters, who was elected as sheriff earlier this month, so far brought “old-school law enforcement to the same problem that the other sheriff had,” Frazier said, when the police instead needed to use newer technologies and ideas to solve the root of the violence issue.

Members of the public with information on the crime can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500. Any anonymous tips made to First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) leading to an arrest could result in a reward up to $9,000. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville officials seek shooter of teen killed after football practice