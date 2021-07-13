'It will not be tolerated:' McDowell deputy suspended after domestic battery charge

Jul. 13—WELCH — A McDowell County deputy has been suspended from duty after being charged with domestic battery against his wife.

The deputy, Martin Kevin Shelton, 47, of Avondale, has been suspended with pay pending the investigation, Sheriff James Muncy said.

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday, July 6, and was investigated by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. R.A. Marsh, with the Welch detachment of the State Police, the incident began at 9:20 p.m. when McDowell County 911 received a call from the residence of Deputy Shelton.

"McDowell County 911 advised that the caller hung up and several attempts were made to contact said number," the report stated.

In the complaint, Marsh stated that Cpl. D.G. Pierson advised him that on July 6 at about 9:30 p.m. he received a call at the Welch detachment from Shelton.

"Cpl. Pierson advised that Kevin (Shelton) had asked him if any calls were received on him," Marsh's complaint stated. "Cpl. Pierson advised while speaking with Kevin he could hear a female in the background talking. Cpl. Pierson advised that Kevin advised him everything was okay and the female (later identified as Shelton's wife) advised everything was not okay."

Pierson stated that Shelton's wife said her husband had hit her, and she was leaving the residence. She asked troopers to meet her near Roderfield.

At approximately 10:12 p.m., Pierson and Cpl. L.F. Lee spoke with Shelton's wife in Roderfield.

"Cpl. Pierson advised (Shelton's wife) was crying and very upset while speaking to the troopers," Marsh stated in the complaint. "Cpl. Pierson advised (Shelton's wife) stated that when she came home this evening, Kevin (Shelton) was drinking and intoxicated. Cpl. Pierson advised that (Shelton's wife) went on to state that Kevin and she had gotten into an argument and that she was leaving and taking the kids with her, at which time Kevin got very angry."

According to the report, Shelton's wife said that her husband grabbed her by the wrist and arm and then struck her in the mouth.

The victim also told Pierson she had called 911, but her husband advised her to "hang the phone up," the report stated.

Shelton's wife was later interviewed by the troopers at the Welch detachment, according to the complaint, at which time it was noted that "her bottom lip was swollen with dried blood on it."

Sheriff Muncy said the State Police is handling the criminal investigation into the incident, and the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is assisting the Sheriff's Office with the internal investigation.

"We will not put up with any kind of domestic violence within our agency," Muncy said. "That's a serious matter. If it did happen, it will not be tolerated."

