It’s not too late to get Anker’s hottest true wireless earbuds at the lowest price of 2019

If you want cord-free Bluetooth earbuds that offer great sound and battery life from a company you know only releases high-quality products, there’s a deal on Amazon that you’re definitely going to want to check out. The Soundcore Liberty Neo Truly-Wireless Earbuds by Anker offer fantastic sound quality and great battery life, so they’re a bargain at $65. That’s less than half of what Apple charges for AirPods! But if you pick up a pair right now before Amazon’s sale ends, you’ll only pay $49.99.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

【Breathtaking Sound】Exceptional clarity delivered via Graphene drivers with deep, resonant bass.

【Smaller & Lighter】Incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears.

【12-Hour Playtime】Get 3.5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 9 extra hours in the compact charging case.

【Ultra-Fast Pairing】PUSH AND GO Technology simplifies the setup process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup.

【IPX5 Protection】Resists liquids for workouts in the sun or songs in the rain.

