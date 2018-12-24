It’s Not Too Late to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in These Over-the-Top Villas and Suites

The new year brings a new wave of wanderlust; visions of bucket list destinations and experiences to check off. Wine tasting in Napa Valley? Desert safaris in Dubai? Waking up in a luxurious villa on a beautiful Caribbean beach? Yes please. Although the holidays are already upon us, there is still time to plan a last-minute escape and ring in the New Year in a fabulous place with your friends or family. There’s no denying that AirBnB can be a landmine of dicey options (especially this late in the game), so we’ve rounded up 10 stunning locations perfect for groups and that are, surprisingly, still available. Take inspiration from these high-end vacation options and kick off 2019 how you intend to continue: enjoying life in good company.

Eden Rock Villas

France has St. Tropez, Italy has Capri, and the Caribbean has St. Bart’s – the ultimate playground for those seeking seaside glamour. Given its proximity to America, the tiny island is a popular destination for the holidays, and although 2019 is just around the corner, there are still some fabulous options available for a last-minute getaway. If you’re travelling in a group, book into one of Eden Rock’s villas, which provide complete privacy along with the convenience of the five-star services at the iconic resort—which is putting the finishing touches on its top-to-bottom renovation. Here you’ll have private chefs, maid service, and butlers to arrange your setup on the beach, so racing to secure a sun lounger in the morning won’t be necessary. The palatial residences vary in size and style, but guests can typically expect to find state-of-the-art features and infinity pools overlooking the turquoise waters of St. Jean Bay. Also, this year, Nikki Beach (located next to Eden Rock) will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a live performance by Mariah Carey—we’d suggest booking your tickets now.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

Dubai is quite the journey (a 15-hour flight from New York), but if you’ve got the time to spare, it’s well worth the trip—especially if you kick off the celebrations before you arrive by flying on the Emirates A380, where you can make the long haul more enjoyable by mingling in the sky bar onboard. Once you arrive, there are countless activities that are best done in groups (such as, say, venturing into the desert), glitzy beach clubs, and plenty of ultra-luxe hotels to choose from. The most opulent accommodation in the sandy city is undoubtedly the Bulgari Villa at Bulgari Resort Dubai, which has a private cinema, a nearly 5,400-square-foot garden and terrace, an oval pool, and an indoor Jacuzzi and hammam. It’s the perfect setup for a group looking to ring in the new year in a luxurious, unique environment. And, if you could use a bit more room to spread out, the resort has a total of 20 stand-alone villas, and in true Bulgari fashion, the attention to detail in each is immaculate. During December, new gastronomic concepts will be on offer (including menus based around truffles and caviar), and for New Year’s Eve, the resort will be hosting its ‘Gala Extravaganza’ at the Bulgari Marina promenade with live entertainment, champagne and fireworks.

Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection

Wine tasting in Napa Valley is the perfect group activity, and December is a good time to go, as it is far outside of the peak tourist season. We’d suggest checking into one of the spacious suites at the region’s longtime favorite resort, Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection, and have the concierge coordinate a guided tour around the local vineyards (Beau Wine Tours is highly recommended). There are about 500 wineries in the region, so you can spread it out over a few days and be chauffeured around in SUVs or Limo Buses for larger parties. Napa is also known for its contemporary art, with renowned galleries like the Hess Collection, Mumm Napa, Caldwell Snyder, and Auberge’s very own Sculpture Garden, which features over 100 works by 60 Californian artists.

If you’re looking for something beyond wine and art, the area has a number of activities that are great for groups, including golf, scenic hikes, the Silverado cycling trail, and al fresco pilates and yoga at the resort. Or, if you simply want to relax, Auberge du Soleil really gives you no reason to leave: it has a Michelin star restaurant, an incredible spa and wellness center, a pool framed with picturesque cabanas, and front-row views of Napa Valley’s lush olive groves and mountains.