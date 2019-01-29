It’s not too late to get the most popular Instant Pot at its lowest price of 2019

Did you miss the big Instant Pot sale we told our readers about on Monday? More than a thousand of our readers took advantage of this killer Amazon deal, which slashes the best-selling Instant Pot model on the planet to the lowest price of 2019. We thought the deal might sell out pretty quickly, but it turns out that Amazon has more inventory than expected for this sale. That means if you haven’t already snagged a $100 Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for just $79.95, it’s not too late!
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95
Here are some key details from the product page:
- Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
