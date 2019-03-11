It’s not too late to get SanDisk’s lightning-fast portable SSD at its lowest price

The good thing about the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD is that it’s compact and lightning fast, with support for transfer speeds of up to a whopping 550Mbps. But the downside is that you have to pay a pretty penny for all that speed — the retail price on this model is $170. Amazon is running a sale right now though, and it slashes the price all the way down to $89.99. That’s the best price we’ve seen, and we doubt it’ll last very long.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)

Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)

Shock-resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock-resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration-resistant (5g RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature(from ‐20°C to 70°C), operating temperature (from 0°C to 45°C))

Compact and pocket-sized

For PC and Mac users

Built by SanDisk, a technology leader and pioneer of the modern day SSD, to deliver superior performance

3-year limited manufacturer warranty

