It’s not too late to save $33 on Instant Pot’s most versatile cooker

The Instant Pot DUO 60 is by far the company’s best-selling model, but there’s another version that’s even more versatile and you might not know about it. It’s called the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and it’s available right now on Amazon at a deep discount. The DUO Plus 60 sports nine different cooking modes, whereas the DUO 60 only has seven. But today if you hurry you can snag the Plus model on sale at the same price as the DUO 60!

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Ric…: $96.95

Here’s more info from the product page:

Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen

Duo Plus replaces 9 common kitchen appliances including Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer and it makes cake too

Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 Microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess-work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time

All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3-ply bottom and steam rack with handles. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking. Accessories include – steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

