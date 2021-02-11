It’s Not Too Late To Get These Tax Breaks for 2020

Kimberly Lankford
oneinchpunch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
oneinchpunch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even though 2020 is over, it’s not too late to take advantage of some extra tax breaks for the year. But you need to take action soon and contribute to these tax-advantaged accounts before April 15. Don’t overlook these extra opportunities to save money on your 2020 taxes or build tax-free savings for the future — or both.

Find Out: What Are the 2020-2021 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Rates?

Tax-Advantaged Savings in an IRA

Even if you already contributed to a 401(k) or other retirement-savings plans at work, you still have time to contribute to an IRA, too. You have until April 15 to contribute up to $6,000 to an IRA for 2020, or up to $7,000 if you were 50 or older last year.

Your contributions may be tax-deductible depending on your income and whether or not you (or your spouse) had a retirement plan at work last year. See the IRS’ IRA Deduction Limits factsheet for more information.

Stay Ahead: Tax Year Deadline Dates You Need To Know

Or you could contribute to a Roth IRA, which doesn’t lower your taxable income now but grows tax-free for the future. You can make Roth contributions for 2020 if your modified adjusted gross income was less than $139,000 if you’re single or $206,000 if you’re married filing jointly. The contribution amount starts to phase out for singles who earned more than $124,000 or joint filers who earned more than $196,000. You can withdraw your Roth contributions at any time without taxes or penalties, making it a good place to save if you worry you might need the money in an emergency, and you can withdraw the earnings tax-free after age 59 ½, as long as you’ve had a Roth for at least five years.

And a bonus for some low- to moderate-income people who contribute to an IRA or other retirement-savings plan: You may also qualify for the retirement saver’s tax credit, which could reduce your tax liability by up to $1,000 for singles or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. To qualify for the credit, your 2020 income must be $32,500 or less for single filers, $48,750 or less if filing as head of household, or $65,000 or less for married couples filing jointly. See the IRS’ Retirement Savings Contributions Credit factsheet for more information.

Read More: 8 New or Improved Tax Credits and Breaks for Your Return

Spousal IRA

You usually need to earn income from working to be able to contribute to an IRA. But if you earn income and your spouse does not, you can contribute to a spousal IRA on his or her behalf. You can contribute up to $6,000 for 2020, or up to $7,000 if your spouse was 50 or older last year. The IRA can either be traditional or a Roth, based on your joint income.

Be Ready: 10 Biggest Tax Questions for Married Couples

Roth IRA for a Kid Who Worked Last Year

Children of any age who earned money from working in 2020 can contribute to a Roth IRA for the year, too — whether they had a summer job, part-time job or even if they just did some babysitting or lawnmowing. They can contribute up to the amount of money they earned from working, with a $6,000 maximum for 2020. They don’t need to contribute their own money; you can give them the money or match their contributions. If the child is a minor, you’ll need to open a custodial Roth IRA and sign some extra forms. Starting the savings habit when they’re young can make a huge difference in their financial future. The money can grow tax-free for decades, but they can also access the contributions without penalties or taxes anytime.

Important: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

Retirement Savings for Freelancers

If you had any self-employed income in 2020 — whether you did freelance work on the side, started your own business or did some consulting work between jobs last year — you can make tax-deductible contributions to a retirement savings plan.

Start Planning: All the New Numbers You Need To Know for Planning Ahead on Taxes

You can either save in a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) or a solo 401(k). A SEP is easiest to set up and is offered by most brokerage firms, mutual fund companies and banks that offer IRAs. You can contribute up to about 20% of your net income from self-employment to a SEP, with a $57,000 maximum in 2020. Or you may be able to save more in a solo 401(k). With this type of plan, you can contribute up to 100% of your self-employed income, with a $19,500 maximum in 2020 (or $26,000 if 50 or older), plus about 20% of your net income from self-employment, up to a total contribution limit of $57,000 for 2020 (or $63,000 if 50 or older).

Your SEP contributions are tax-deductible and grow tax-deferred until you withdraw the money in retirement. With a solo 401(k), you can either make tax-deductible contributions or you can make Roth solo 401(k) contributions, which don’t reduce your taxable income now but grow tax-free for retirement.

Find Out: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

Make Tax-Deductible Contributions to a Health Savings Account

An HSA provides a triple tax break, and you still have time to make tax-deductible contributions. To qualify for 2020, you must have had an HSA-eligible health insurance policy with a deductible of at least $1,400 for self-only health insurance coverage or $2,800 for family coverage. You have until April 15 to contribute up to $3,550 if you had self-only coverage, or up to $7,100 if you had family coverage (plus $1,000 if you were 55 or older).

Did You Know: Most Popular Things To Do With Your Tax Refund — and How To Do It Smarter

You can contribute the full amount if you had an HSA-eligible policy for the full year. If you only had HSA-eligible coverage for the first few months of 2020, then your contribution amount is prorated based on the number of months you had the high-deductible policy. And there’s an interesting quirk of the law: If you had eligible coverage on Dec. 1, 2020, but not for the full year, you can still make the full year’s contribution, said Roy Ramthun, president of HSA consulting services. In that case, however, you’ll need to keep an eligible policy for all of 2021.

You can withdraw the HSA money tax-free for eligible medical expenses at any time — either now or in the future.

Contribute To a 529 College Savings Plan

Many states offer a tax break for contributing to a 529 college savings plan, but they generally require you to make the contributions by Dec. 31 to qualify for that year’s deduction. But a few give you until April 15 to make tax-deductible contributions for 2020, including Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to AKF Consulting Group, a municipal advisor to state administrators of 529 plans nationwide. Taxpayers in these states need to contribute to their own state’s 529 plan to be eligible for the break. See Savingforcollege.com for details about each state’s tax rules.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Feb. 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: It’s Not Too Late To Get These Tax Breaks for 2020

Latest Stories

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to dangerLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Late night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licenced from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. So far the federal government has ordered 10 million COVAXIN doses and 21 million AstraZeneca shots, locally made by the Serum Institute of India for low- and middle-income countries.

  • Michigan GOP leader caught on hot mic doubling down after calling Capitol attack a ‘hoax’

    Speaking to state's Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, a Democrat, Mr Shirkey said, 'I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make'

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

    Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. Rittenhouse's attorneys say threats have forced him into hiding, and they say they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedRomney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to dangerLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Biden, meeting business leaders, backs stricter income limits for stimulus checks

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Asked at the beginning of a meeting with business leaders whether he supported the proposal, which would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000, Biden said, "Yes." As well as the economic recovery bill, Biden said he would be discussing infrastructure and the minimum wage with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc and Lowe's Companies.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood swears under oath he has evidence Mike Pence is a ‘traitor’

    Ally of former president called said he was 'prepared to file that evidence along with a considerable amount of evidence of election fraud' in response to separate case