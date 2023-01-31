'Not in our town!': Gainesville civil rights group holds vigil after police killing of Tyre Nichols

Jan. 30—"Not in our town!"

That was the wailing battle cry of longtime Gainesville civil rights activist Rose Johnson, who delivered an emotional sermon Monday evening during a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers as he screamed for his mother.

The vigil, held on Gainesville's Midland Greenway, drew a crowd of more than 40 people.

Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, a longtime civil rights organization in the city, spoke in anguished tones about Nichols' killing and said the community must do everything in its power to ensure that this level of police violence is never visited on Gainesville.

"We are going to be better," she said.

Body camera footage of Nichols' beating was released Friday, spurring scattered waves of protests across the country and renewing calls for police reform.

"It's a systemic thing," said Matéo Penado, 22. "Black lives should not be lost because of police violence."

City Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said while it is not her job to micromanage the police, she and her fellow council members will work to enact policies meant to prevent police violence, noting that the city police department has hired two mental health clinicians.

"The demand was so great that we had to get two," Brooks said.

"You just need to know that the council is aware of issues that come up in the city and if we are not aware, then it's your job to let us know. Not that we're going to fix it, but we go to the various departments and find out what is happening, what's taking place. What can we do about this from your point of view? How can the City Council assist you in taking care of these issues so that the city is safe, the residents are safe?"

Police Chief Jay Parrish put out a statement on social media Friday condemning the five police officers whom he said murdered Nichols and pledged to continue having conversations about police accountability.

"I am sickened by the actions of these five men that took an oath to protect the very person they murdered," Parrish said. "In communities like Gainesville, love, sacrifices, and relationships built over years can be affected by the poor actions of a few. We hope the pursuit of justice has begun with the arrest of the five former officers."

Five Memphis police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols' death, the Associated Press has reported. They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Two more officers have been relieved of duty, the AP reported Monday, and two emergency medical technicians were also fired.

Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning.

A woman held a sign that read, "Killers out on Bond."

The footage released Friday shows police beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him in an assault that the Nichols family legal team has likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Nichols calls out for his mother before his limp body is propped against a squad car and the officers exchange fist-bumps.

"Our goal all along has been to always use these national cases as a way to help prevent incidents like this from happening in our community," Johnson said earlier in the day before the vigil.

"The treatment of Tyre Nichols goes beyond anything that we could ever imagine — it reopens old wounds," she added, referring to the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Following the release of footage of the beating last week, Johnson said she sent emails to Parrish and Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch alerting them to the possibility of protests.

Johnson said she is not aware of any protests so far in her community.

"But what I do know is that people have been talking, and I think that what you have is a community of people who are just tired, just really tired. Like, here we go again," she said. "And, you know, just because you don't see the public protests, it doesn't mean that people are not — there's a lot of tension in this space with what has happened to Tyre Nichols."

Cities nationwide had braced for demonstrations after the video emerged, but protests were scattered and nonviolent, AP reported. Several dozen demonstrators in Memphis blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Protesters also blocked traffic in New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.