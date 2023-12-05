Not in our town or the state: Utica residents gather to oppose spreading of biosolid waste

More than 50 distressed residents filled the Utica Community Center Monday evening to oppose the land application of biosolids waste, also known as sewage sludge, as a fertilizer on a property just outside of the southern Hinds County town.

The town hall was called after a government notice was published stating a property located just of Mississippi Highway 27 — and about seven miles outside of downtown Utica — was planning to apply biosolids generated from the treatment of wastewater from the City of Jackson.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be hosted by Hinds County District 5 Supervisor Bobby "Bobcat" McGowan. He invited residents to share their concerns about the use of biosolids as a fertilizer and the potential pollution it can cause on the environment, wildlife and surrounding farmland.

But McGowan announced the cancellation of the meeting due to the property owner's decision to not go through with the use of the biosolid fertilizer. Kenneth Broome, the mayor of Utica, was also invited to the meeting but was not in attendance.

Sherril Strong, a Utica resident and owner of Rebecca Rose Flea Market, decided to have the meeting anyway. She is the admin of a Facebook Group called "Real Talk Utica," which has more than 2,000 members, many concerned with the prospects of such biosolid application in their town.

"Meeting is on for 5:30. Supervisor and Mayor not coming. We have informed facts for public," Strong posted in the group.

She led the meeting along with Morgan Rutland, Tony Harris and Leah Harris. The group put together a sheet titled "Facts About Biosolids AKA Sewage Sludge" that was handed out to all those in attendance.

"Spreading biosolids on farmland is making people sick, contaminating drinking water and filling crops, livestock and humans with everything from pharmaceuticals to PFAS," the sheet stated.

The group talked about potential environmental problems that can arise due to the use of biosolids as a fertilizer. These problems include the risk of polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS and "forever chemicals," that can seep into the soil and cause health problems for humans and animals.

They can also pollute crops, neighboring streams, such as White Oak Creek, which runs through Utica.

Residents agreed to form a "delegation" of 10 Utica residents to attend the next Board of Supervisor's meeting on Dec. 18. The delegation would tell the supervisors that Utica residents are not in support of this type of land application, not only in their town but also throughout Hinds County and the state of Mississippi.

Maine recently became the first state to ban land application of biosolids.

