'Do not travel' list: The US State Department is raising the alert level for most countries due to COVID-19

Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Travelers researching international trips during the coronavirus pandemic have been confronted with conflicting government advice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has one system of rating the risks by country, the U.S. State Department another, producing different travel alert levels for the same country in many cases. Mexico, a popular vacation spot with American vacationers this year, is deemed a Level 4 by the CDC – meaning avoid all travel – but a Level 3 by the State Department – meaning "reconsider travel.'' The Bahamas was just raised to a Level 4 by the CDC and is a level 3 on the State Department scale.

The State Department is about to clear up some of that confusion, and the news is not good for travelers pondering a trip abroad.

The State Department on Monday said it was raising the alert level for a significant number of countries this week as it factors the CDC's COVID-19 data more heavily into its rating system.

"As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its travel advisories this week to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s science-based Travel Health Notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health,'' the department said in a statement. "Our advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens.''

The agency said approximately 80% of countries will now carry the "Do not travel'' label, a Level 4.

Today, just 34 of 209 countries, or about 16% are rated a Level 4. Nearly 150 countries, or about 70%, fall into Level 3.

The State Department said the pandemic continues to pose "unprecedented risks'' to travelers: "In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad.''

The increased alert level comes as the number of vaccinated Americans is increasing and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in many states and in some countries. Iceland, Croatia, Greece and Israel are among the countries welcoming or about to welcome vaccinated Americans.

Have vaccine, will travel: United adds flights to Europe

In early April, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans can resume domestic and international travel at low risk to themselves. But it noted that international travel poses additional risks given the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

Despite the new guidance for vaccinated travelers, the CDC says people should stay home.

"CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the number of rising cases,'' director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing in early April.

Millions of Americans are ignoring the advice, with travel rising steadily this spring, according to Transportation Security Administration screening numbers and optimism about bookings from airline executives.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do not travel list: State Department travel alerts upped for COVID

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

    The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.

  • Airlines won't call travelers' COVID-19 vaccination proof 'vaccine passports'

    Airlines are adding international destinations but are worried that requirements for vaccine passports could slow the travel recovery.

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • State Department to issue 'Do Not Travel' advisories for 80 percent of countries

    The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to pose an "unprecedented risk" to travelers, the State Department said Monday, and travel advisories are being updated to "outline current issues affecting travelers' health." The changes "better reflect" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel health notices, the State Department said, and will "result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide." The advisories also take into account "logistical factors," the State Department said, like "in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens." Level 4 is the highest travel advisory level, and there are now about three dozen countries with this designation, CNN reports. The CDC is recommending that people delay international travel until they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that even those who have been inoculated "are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • State Department to Add More Than 100 Countries to 'Do Not Travel' List As COVID-19 Continues to Spread

    Currently, the department classifies 34 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

  • No assurance vaccines will work against India variant, Hancock warns

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has warned that he cannot give any assurances that the current vaccines the UK has against Covid-19 will be as effective against the new variant of the virus which originated in India. Questioning the health secretary in the Commons, Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said: "A new double mutation variant is reportedly more potent and dozens of cases have been detected here in the UK too. "So can Mr Hancock clarify in order to assuage community concerns that our vaccines are effective against this new variant?" Mr Hancock responded: "We simply don't know that. We're acting on a precautionary basis because we do not have... I can't give him that assurance. "And of course we're looking into that question as fast as possible but that is the core of my concern about the variant first found in India, is that the vaccines may be less effective in terms of transmission and, or in terms of reducing hospitalisation and death. "It is the same concern that we have with the variant first found in South Africa and is the core reason why we took the decision today." India was added to the UK's coronavirus travel "red list" on Monday, amid concerns over a huge spike in coronavirus cases and the new variant.

  • Should you still wear a mask outdoors? Experts say yes.

    "There is still a significant portion of people who aren't vaccinated. It's just appropriate etiquette to wear a mask," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • 'No place for you': Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

    Seema Gandotra, sick with the coronavirus, gasped for breath in an ambulance for 10 hours, as it tried unsuccessfully at six hospitals in India's sprawling capital to find an open bed. Rajiv Tiwari, whose oxygen levels began falling after he tested positive for the virus, has the opposite problem: He identified an open bed, but the 30-something resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh can't get to it. Such tragedies are familiar from surges in other parts of the world — but were largely unknown in India, which was able to prevent a collapse in its health system last year through a harsh lockdown.

  • U.S. warns against travelling to 80% of world due to coronavirus

    The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world's countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • State Department Will List 80% Of Countries As ‘Do Not Travel’ In New Advisories

    The shift will align COVID-19 travel advice from the Department of State with that from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • How the risk of a post-vaccination COVID-19 infection compares to other daily dangers

    The early returns on COVID-19 vaccinations have largely been positive in the United States and elsewhere. There have certainly been so-called "breakthrough" cases, in which fully vaccinated people have been infected, but The New York Times' David Leonhardt notes that statistics so far indicate the chances of that happening are about one in 11,000, and the rate dwindles even further when it comes to the chances of developing anything worse than a mild infection. Still, many people who have been vaccinated remain nervous. This is understandable, Leonhardt writes, given the novelty of the virus and the toll it's taken. The risk of dying from COVID-19 post-vaccination is probably more akin to "high profile," but "extremely rare dangers" like plane crashes, lightning strikes, or shark attacks. Getting in a car, on the other hand, is a "bigger threat," Leonhardt writes. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver and data scientist David Shor also made this point, and Shor estimated that the "per hour risk of killing somebody driving sober is at least 33 times higher than the per hour risk of killing somebody from [COVID-19] hanging out maskless post-vaccination." That's where sociologist Zeynep Tufekci jumped in. Tufekci generally agrees that COVID-19 vaccination leads to a "dramatic risk reduction." She does, however, think the risks of driving and doing certain activities while vaccinated are not completely comparable. That's because car accidents are generally more individualized, while spreading COVID-19 can lead to a transmission chain, which is why Tufekci thinks government agencies need to be explicit about how effectively the vaccines curb transmission to determine what the true risk factor is. (Car crashes also affect others but car crashes do not have transmission chains. Do the vaccinated initiate transmission chains to the degree we need to think about it? Is it so blunted that this is no longer a big enough risk?That should be the explicit CDC discussion). — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • My stepson moved in, and then his dad died. How can I get him to move out?

    It's time to confront your stepson. As long as you do it from a place of compassion, not anger, it's fair to advocate for your needs.

  • Covid-19: US to advise against travel to 80% of countries

    Coronavirus continues to pose "unprecedented risks to travellers", the US state department says.

  • Grizzly bear attack kills backcountry guide near Yellowstone National Park

    A Montana wilderness guide has died after a grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone National Park. The bear has been killed by wildlife officials.

  • This Popular Fast-Food Chain Just Announced Dozens of New Locations In Walmart

    Fast-food chain Nathan's Famous has just announced an expansion to 100 new locations this year, and many of them are expected to be located in Walmart stores.According to a press release, the hot-dog chain is partnering with Ghost Kitchen Brands (GKB), a company that operates ghost kitchens inside Walmarts across Canada in order to bring customers food from fast-food brands like The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Monster Cupcakes, and Quiznos.RELATED: This Fast-Food Chain Just Created Two Very Different Chicken SandwichesThe collaboration will bring Nathan's menu items, including those of their recently launched virtual brand Wings of New York, to 60 non-traditional locations in the U.S. and 40 in Canada by the end of 2021. The new locations inside Walmart stores will offer some seating, and all locations included in the deal will offer carry-out and third-party delivery.In the United States, customers will be able to order Nathan's world-famous hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, the brand's new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as items from the Wings of New York menu.Walmart's mission to replace closing McDonald's and Subway locations inside its stores has been well reported in recent days, with chains like Taco Bell, Domino's, and bakery La Madeleine all confirmed to be the retailer's new fast-food tenants. And for more restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox, don't forget to sign up for our newsletter.

  • The EMA found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and 'unusual blood clots' and wants a warning attached

    The European Medicines Agency said blood clots should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Prince Harry Has Reportedly Experienced A "Great Deal Of Frostiness" From Some Relatives

    Several royals didn't acknowledge him this weekend.

  • Wyndham Expects 180 Hotel Openings in Asia This Year

    Apr.19 -- Joon Aun Ooi, president for Asia Pacific at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents, discusses its growth strategy. In 2020, Wyndham opened over 125 new hotels and signed a further 140 properties in Asia Pacific. This year, the growth is expected to continue with an estimated 40% increase in openings or approximately 180 hotels anticipated to open in the region. This will fuel its goal to reach 2,000 hotels in Asia Pacific within the next three years. Ooi speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds