  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'It's not a Trump rally': Biden responds to being heckled while campaigning for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden McAuliffe
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, right, at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Va., on July 23, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

  • President Biden was heckled while appearing at a rally for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

  • The disturbance was fueled by opposition to an oil pipeline, according to The Associated Press.

  • McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking to reclaim his old job this fall.

  • Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

President Joe Biden was heckled during a Virginia campaign appearance on Friday, brushing off the disturbance while rallying support for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking to reclaim his old job later this year.

Biden, who traveled a short distance from the White House to Arlington, Va., spoke before roughly 3,000 people for McAuliffe, a prodigious fundraiser and former Democratic National Committee chairman who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

In November, McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private-equity chief, in what is expected to be a competitive race in a state that the president won easily last year.

"You're not gonna find anyone, I mean anyone, who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry," Biden said to the crowd. "Off-year election, the country's looking. This is a big deal."

According to The Associated Press, protestors against an oil pipeline began to interrupt Biden, with the president taking a dig at his 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump.

When the crowd started to boo and try to drown out the protestors with chants of "Let's go, Joe," Biden responded, "It's not a Trump rally ... let them holler. No one's paying attention."

Read more: Gov. Kristi Noem's inner circle is packed with family, Trump aides, and connected South Dakotans. Meet the gatekeepers for her potential 2024 presidential run.

It will be crucial for Democrats to hold the Virginia Governor's Mansion as the party heads into the 2022 midterm election cycle. (New Jersey will also host a gubernatorial contest this year, with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy favored to win that race, and California will hold a gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14.)

For Republicans, the Virginia race provides an opportunity to potentially regain a foothold in a state that was once reliably conservative but has shifted to the left in recent cycles due to population growth and the increasing strength of the suburban vote.

The GOP has not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

In Virginia, governors are barred from seeking a second consecutive term, so incumbent Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for reelection.

Biden, in seeking to prop up McAuliffe and downballot Democrats, highlighted his stewardship of the country's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to earn him high marks relative to his overall approval rating.

The president also touted the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that issued a new set of stimulus checks and renewed enhanced unemployment insurance, among other measures.

But he then returned to his role as a party warrior, promoting McAuliffe and linking Youngkin to Trump.

"You got to elect him again, and I mean this, not just for Virginia, for the country," Biden said. "The country is looking, these off-year elections, the country's looking. This is a big deal. Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry. And I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry."

He added: "The guy Terry is running against is an acolyte of Donald Trump - for real, I mean it's just like, I don't know where these guys come from."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate

    President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an "acolyte" of former President Donald Trump. Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November's election.

  • Biden yokes Youngkin to Trump at McAuliffe campaign stop

    In a stump speech for McAuliffe, the president called the GOP nominee for governor "an acolyte for Donald Trump — for real."

  • 'They've seen the Lord:' Biden on conservatives and vaccines

    The off-year state race could be a sign of Democrats' strength or weakness ahead of the 2022 midterm congressional elections, as well as a test of the political strength of the president and his Republican predecessor.Democrats hope next year to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, in which they have a slim majority, and the Senate, in which there is a 50-50 split, while Republicans hope to take over leadership of both chambers.Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November's election."Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry," Biden said. "I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry."Biden kicked off his remarks by tweaking some conservatives who have recently begun recommending vaccination against COVID-19."Some of our very conservative friends have had an altar call. They've seen the Lord," he quipped.

  • US Army National Guard to get first UH-60Vs this month

    The UH-60V converts a Lima-model Black Hawk from an analog cockpit to a digital one.

  • A Trumpy Wannabe Tries to Spend His Way to Victory in Va.

    Win McNamee/GettyWhat happens in Virginia doesn’t stay in Virginia. The party whose candidate wins the November governor’s race gets a big boost heading into next year’s midterms, and that’s heightening the stakes between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, vying for a rare comeback, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a wealthy newcomer to politics prepared to spend $75 million of his own money to win.With President Biden in northern Virginia on Friday to campaign in the vote-rich suburbs wi

  • Arizona secretary of state tells Trump before election lie rally: get over it

    Democrat Katie Hobbs says ‘this is nothing more than being a sore loser’ as ex-president heads to Phoenix for event Arizona’s secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, told Donald Trump: ‘Nothing is going to change the outcome of the 2020 election.’ Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Arizona’s secretary of state had a message for Donald Trump before he appeared in Phoenix on Saturday: “Take your loss and accept it and move on.” Trump was set to speak at an event organised by Turning Point Action, a conservat

  • Mark Zuckerberg 'liked' a meme mocking Jeff Bezos for saying that Amazon workers sent him to space

    Bezos made headlines following his brief spaceflight for thanking Amazon employees and customers, saying, "you guys paid for all of this."

  • Wang scores 4, China draws 4-4 with Zambia in women's soccer

    Wang Shuang scored four goals, including an 83rd-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, to give China a 4-4 draw with Zambia on Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition. Barbra Banda scored three goals for Zambia, her second hat trick in as many games for a team making its first Olympic appearance. Wang scored in the sixth minute to give China the early lead, but Racheal Kundananji tied it for Zambia in the 15th.

  • Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of political clout

    President Joe Biden led the kind of campaign rally on Friday that was impossible last year because of the pandemic, speaking before nearly 3,000 people in support of a fellow moderate Democrat whose race for Virginia governor could serve as a test of Biden's own strength and coattails. Biden motorcaded across the Potomac River to back Terry McAuliffe, a former governor looking for a second term whose centrist leanings in many ways mirror those of the president. “You’re not gonna find anyone, I mean anyone, who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said.

  • Pelosi faced 'a wall of screaming' from McCarthy after rejecting 2 GOP picks for the January 6 select committee, report says

    Tensions boiled over when Pelosi refused to appoint Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • A California man in his early 30s who derided vaccines on Twitter and Instagram died of COVID-19

    Stephen Harmon mocked vaccines and their proponents on social media, and even from the hospital while sick with the coronavirus. He later died.

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Megan Rapinoe and Co. take criticism in stride as USWNT crushes New Zealand

    The more people criticize, Rapinoe said, the more people care.

  • Delays, More Masks and Mandatory Shots: Virus Surge Disrupts Office-Return Plans

    Several hospital systems that previously held off making vaccines mandatory for health care workers are now willing to do so. Google employees in California who have returned to the office on a voluntary basis are again wearing masks indoors. Goldman Sachs is considering whether to reinstitute testing for fully vaccinated employees in the company’s New York City offices, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been decided. And Mo

  • Biden quickly moves to avoid the down ballot carnage that plagued Obama

    The president heads to the commonwealth hoping to hold on to a governor’s seat and avoid a problematic off-cycle loss.

  • Almost half of women say they stopped ‘having sex while going through menopause’

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>‘The menopause is a very difficult time emotionally for many women,’ says lawyer

  • Sen. Ted Cruz’s COVID-19 ’Guarantee’ Comes Back To Haunt Him Exactly 1 Year Later

    The Texas Republican's prediction was "utterly, completely, in every possible conceivable way wrong," said MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

  • Inside President Biden’s beachside escape

    Presidential retreats have a long history in the U.S. The Kennedys had their Cape Cod compound in Massachusetts. Ronald Reagan rode horses and entertained Queen Elizabeth at his California ranch. And Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago was considered the winter White House. Now, in the Biden era, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is the latest executive escape. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the details.

  • Tokyo Olympics brace for Tropical Storm Nepartak, preemptively shift rowing schedule

    Tropical Storm Nepartak, which formed Friday night over the western Pacific Ocean, may arrive at the shores of mainland Japan by Tuesday.

  • 'It's bizarre': Biden slams Trump's description of Capitol rioters as a 'loving crowd'

    ‘We just have to keep making the case just as the Republican Party today offers nothing but fear, lies and broken promises,’ says President Biden in speech