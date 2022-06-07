‘Not your typical shoplifter’: Criminal organizations target Okaloosa County retailers

DESTIN — Three people were arrested May 17 after they were reportedly seen stuffing $3,066 worth of fragrances and hair irons from the Ulta Beauty store into a set of Luis Vuitton purses.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators believe the incident may have been a part of organized retail theft. And the Ulta Beauty store in Destin is not the only business to be affected by retail crime rings in recent years, OCSO Deputy Shane Bininger says.

“It’s not your typical shoplifter. These are groups. These are organizations, usually two or more, that impact various retailers to steal a product,” Bininger said. “They take that stolen product and upload it to online marketplaces to sell for profit.”

Organized retail crime costs retailers an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales and has risen by 60% since 2015, according to the National Retail Federation. Nearly 70% of retailers in the U.S. reported an increase in activity over the past year.

Body camera footage shows fragrances and hair irons retrieved by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a May 17 theft at the Ulta Beauty store in Destin. The theft was believed to be related to organized retail crime.

Retail crime rings continue to impact Florida businesses despite the state having some of the toughest retail theft laws in the country. Bininger said criminal organizations have been targeting businesses across the Florida Panhandle.

Close to $50K in estimated losses

In just the last few years, over $47,893 worth of merchandise has been reported stolen in thefts believed to be related to organized retail crime in Okaloosa County. Reports with no arrests date back to December 2020.

“I’ve been with Okaloosa County for just over a year and I have seen an increase of organized retail crime incidents,” Bininger said. ”It definitely does impact numerous retailers here, especially the Destin market. Old Navy has been impacted heavily. Ulta extremely heavily.”

In 2022, the Ulta Beauty store reported 10 incidents with a total estimated loss of about $20,000. One of the suspects in the May 17 incident had been involved in retail thefts as well as marketing and selling stolen property since at least 2014.

He later admitted he planned to sell the stolen merchandise on Facebook Marketplace, according to his arrest report.

Bininger said the criminal operations have existed across the country for decades. Certain factors such as economic hardships and the growth of online markets may be contributing to a recent rise.

“I think the economy has definitely stimulated this type of activity. Before I got into law enforcement I worked in retail,” he said. “That was back in the very early '90s, and there was that organized retail crime activity even back then. So organized retail crime has been around forever. However, it’s definitely kind of grown out of control.”

Bininger said it can be difficult for law enforcement to connect what appears to be single-incident thefts. Organization leaders recruit others to infiltrate stores within multiple jurisdictions and often hit numerous stores on the same day.

“Polk County worked a case not too long ago where multiple states were involved. They hit almost the entire East Coast,” he said. “So these organized retail crime groups, there is no jurisdictional boundaries for them. And that’s what makes it so difficult.”

Products from another Destin store were found in the possession of the group who reportedly attempted to steal from Ulta on May 17. Now that they have been arrested in Okaloosa County, one of the suspects faces charges in Alabama.

“We have numerous other cases that we will potentially be able to close out from the same group over the past two years,” Bininger said. “Mobile (Alabama) has filed charges on one of the perpetrators, who the same day committed an offense in Mobile.”

The groups aim to take high-end products such as name brand clothing like Nike or Adidas, or other items with a high resale value. Some will even steal items that are in high demand like baby formula or nonprescription drugs and resell them online.

“You have some groups that may have a shopping list,” Bininger said. “Or you also have the groups like the one we had the other day that will take whatever they can to throw it back on Facebook Marketplace or the various marketplaces they use.”

In an interview after the May 17 theft, one of the suspects reportedly told deputies he would sell the products for half of their original value to make a profit. A $100 bottle of fragrance, for example, would be sold online for $50.

Combating organized retail crime

Most thefts connected to criminal organizations average about $1,500 to $2,000 worth of merchandise. Retailers at Destin Commons shopping center reported multiple thefts late last year that law enforcement believe may be related to organized retail crime.

However, Destin Commons General Manager Daniel Poulin said tenants have not seen a large surge in cases in 2022. He pointed to the presence of the Sheriff’s Office, a 24/7 security team and constant camera patrols as possible deterrents.

“The East District Command Center of the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department is located here at Destin Commons, and they run details on the property regularly, which works to deter incidents,” Poulin said in an email.

Bininger said he believes collaboration between law enforcement and retailers is the best way to tackle organized retail crime; not only to track down suspects, but to keep employees safe.

National trends have shown perpetrators becoming more violent, with 65% of retailers reporting an increase in violence in 2021. Bininger said there has been no “hands on” contact in local incidents, but suspects have made threats toward employees.

The State Attorney’s Office announced the creation of a task force in December 2021 to help retailers and law enforcement in Florida prevent organized retail crime through an interactive database.

“It’s an intellectual sharing of information from retailers to law enforcement throughout the state of Florida,” Bininger said. “That has been a tool to help us fight organized retail crime.”

Retailers can upload data about recent thefts through the Truth Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, known as TFORCE. Data entries include suspect descriptions, method of operation, stolen items and vehicle identification.

The data help investigators identify connections between seemingly single-incident thefts. However, Bininger said not all retailers report thefts to law enforcement.

“They just do an in-house report and we don’t know. If we don’t know, we can’t shut down these groups,” he said. “That will assist us in solving some of these crimes. These are very difficult crimes to work. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle.”

People who spots suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the OCSO or their local law enforcement. Bininger said even something like a suspicious item being sold online can be important information.

Anonymous reports can be made through the P3 tips mobile app.

“The collaboration is of the upmost importance,” he said. “If you see something, notify law enforcement. If you know somebody’s selling products, stealing products, don’t be afraid to call.”

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Organized theft: Okaloosa County businesses, retailers are targeted