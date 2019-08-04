Dayton, El Paso, Gilroy and beyond: Mass shootings more numerous, deadly

A rash of mass shootings in the past week – California, Texas and now Ohio – not only inject a new level of fear for the public but also show the phenomenon is entering a new, dangerous phase.

The number of incidents is increasing, according to FBI data, and they are becoming more deadly.

And in each of the latest cases, there was very little that unsuspecting victims could have done to protect themselves.

In Dayton, a gunman opened fire in the early morning hours Sunday in a popular bar and restaurant district near the city's downtown, killing nine and wounding 16. The shooting came only hours after a rile-wielding man walked into a Walmart store in El Paso, killing 20 and wounding 26.

And both incidents follow another mass shooting last weekend when a 19-year-old gunman cut his way through a security fence to bypass metal detectors and bag searches and opened fire at Gilroy Garlic Festival in as farming community in California. He killed three and injuring at least a dozen before turning the gun on himself.

The Dayton gunman was also dead, but the El Paso suspect was taken into custody after the deadly rampage in the store.

A survey by Chapman University last year that found 41% of Americans fear random mass shootings.

Unfortunately, it's not an unreasonable fear.

Snipers at a music festival? How Nevada's Night in the Country responded to the risk of mass shootings

“The truth is that there is one mass shooting per day in the United States if you define them as four or more people shot,” said Louis Klarevas, a research professor at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City.

“The more deadly ones are happening with great frequency, maybe once or twice a month. This is happening in communities everywhere, of all backgrounds and sizes,” said Klarevas, the author of "Rampage Nation: Securing America from Mass Shootings."

Experts tie the rise to several factors: Would-be shooters have easy access to high-capacity firearms. The news media and social media fuel their desires for infamy. More people are willing to commit mass murder to express their anger at the world and its perceived slights.

Shooters often cite their beliefs in their postings, but experts don't blame any one ideology.

Though they often give lip service to wanting to give attention to a cause, “at its core, it’s all really personal,” said Adam Lankford, a criminology professor at the University of Alabama who studies mass shootings.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies investigate the shooting scene at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 29, 2019. More

This mindset is sometimes referred to as being an "injustice collector," Lankford said.

These men – they are overwhelmingly men – often feel that they’ve been personally wronged, mistreated or overlooked, he said. Sometimes they see broader injustices they perceive as against their gender or race or religion.

“I think they’re the same thing," Lankford said. "They’re latching on to some anger that’s bigger than them.”

Heroes latch onto something bigger, too: 10-year-old girl drags toddler to safety at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Killing more, more quickly

The number of victims in each incident is growing. That's true even if statisticians remove the music festival shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 died and hundreds were wounded in 2017, said Sherry Towers, a researcher at Arizona State University who has studied firearm violence.

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heard on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. More