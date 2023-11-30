Not using your swimming pool this winter? Rent it out like you would an Airbnb

Need to cool of from Florida's year-round warm weather? You could take a dip in a public pool, visit the beach and now you can rent your neighbor's pool.

Rent a private swimming pool for just a few hours a day on Swimply, a new mobile app and website,. The platform allows people to shop around for private pools to rent for a day.

What is Swimply?

Swimply, an online marketplace for renting private pools nearby, also allows owners to rent their pickleball, basketball and tennis courts for hours at a time.

Cofounders Bunim Laskin and Asher Weinberger met at an entrepreneurship event in 2018.

Laskin, 20 at the time, had asked his neighbors to rent their pool while staying over the summer at his parent's house with his 11 siblings. Weinberger had just become a homeowner and had friends and family asking to use his pool, which gave him the idea of making money from renting their pool out.

"Using Google Earth to search for homes with pools, they started knocking on doors to see if people would be willing to rent them out," Swimply CEO Derek Callow told TCPalm. "The two started a website, and within a few weeks, they had thousands of bookings."

How many pool rentals are in Florida?

In Florida, there are more than 3,900 pools available to rent, according to Callow. The Treasure Coast had 20 rental options available on Swimply as of Wednesday.

Renting pools on the Treasure Coast

Rentals on the Treasure Coast range from about $25 to $125.

Ana Maria Perez of Port St. Lucie has been listing her pool on Swimply since September.

"I was on Facebook and I saw 'rent-a-pool' and it intrigued me," Perez said. "I saw that it was like an Airbnb but for renting the recreational areas (of your house)."

More: Did Taylor Swift write 'Sparks Fly' on 'Speak Now' about Florida country singer Jake Owen?

More: Jason Aldean calls Florida home; buys $10.2 million Florida mansion in Martin County

She provides renters with amenities such as lounge chairs, a hot tub, a grill and towels. She charges $28 an hour for her pool, an upcharge of $10 if you want to grill and $20 for the hot tub. she can accommodate up to four cars and 15 guests, according to her listing.

Does Simply provide insurance?

One of the draws for Perez was that Swimply provides insurance for hosts in the event of an accident.

Hosts are eligible for up to $2 million in coverage, according to the company website. There's coverage, too, if a renter files a lawsuit or claim against a host.

Hosts are also eligible for up to $10,000 if their pool or property is damaged during a Swimply reservation and the guest is unable or unwilling to pay for damages.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: How to rent a private pool on the Treasure Coast